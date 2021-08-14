Dan’s EPL League Table Prediction 2021/22 Part 2 – Liverpool to Wolves

As I write this Brentford have just gone 2-0 up against Arsenal, so with a tear in my eye, here is Part 2 of where I think each side will finish.

I was the only one on JustArsenal to predict that we would lose on Friday so don’t confuse negativity over simply a Gooner who has seen so much I know how this movie ends.

Liverpool

The consensus was that Liverpool only surrendered the title due to injuries to their defence and that normal service will resume now VVD and Gomez are fit.

If that’s what the squad believe, then Klopp should tap into that.

In reality their front three went off the boil and they lack creativity from midfield.

Meanwhile the Manchester Clubs and Chelsea have improved

– 4th

Man City

They say that all champions should add to their squad to keep everyone competitive.

That’s what City have done by buying Grealish.

They might still add Harry Kane but if not, Guardiola winning a title with a false number 9 would be him yet again revolutionising the English game.

2nd but 1st if Kane signs

Man United

Unlike our owners United couldn’t have done more in the transfer window to catch City (maybe they need a striker).

Sancho and Varane make them better, but question marks remain over their manager.

Ole has shown he can make the Red Devils hard to beat but can he tactically do enough to get them over the line when it matters?

3rd

Newcastle

One of two clubs who I think had more of an advantage in empty stadiums.

The Toon Army are depressed and can make Saint James Park a hard place for their own players to play.

Steve Bruce has achieved what was on the job criteria. Geordies shouldn’t be angry with the manager but the man who sets the criteria.

As long as Newcastle are above 17th that’s all Mike Ashley cares about.

Could be another year of a poisonous atmosphere.

Club can’t keep being run the way it is without it eventually catching up with you

18th

Norwich

Daniel Farke insists he wants to change Norwich’s perception of being a yo-yo club, but off the pitch the Canaries have again kept most of the promotion prize money in the bank.

Despite being the basement boys the last time they were in the division, they had their moments where their approach was applauded.

The hope is the likes of Cantwell will be better for the experience.

I also am interested in seeing how Billy Gilmore’s loan works out.

Will have their moments but still see them too easy to score against.

19th

Saints

Need a good start or else everyone will mention how bad their form was at the end of the last campaign.

That’s why their manager is favourites to be one of the first to be sacked.

They play a brave pressing style but that means they tire as season goes on.

Also they have sold their best striker and defender, so need a signing just to breath some life into the club

20th

Spurs

The Harry Kane saga has overshadowed the circus that was Spurs finding a new manager.

They had 3 top coaches publicly turn them down, meaning it’s hard to even pretend Nuno Santos was first choice.

That’s led to a lack of leadership when that’s really required

Trust me, had Conte taken the job he would have spoken to his best player before …THIS WEEK!

And Kane would be starting this Sunday.

They either lose their talisman or you force someone to stay who doesn’t want to be there.

Either scenario makes it hard to see improvement on last season.

8th

Watford

Will probably go through 3 managers but to be fair their owners approach works more than it doesn’t, apart from their last time in the top flight.

I thought they were too good to go down last time, and come back with players who know the prem like Danny Rose and Josh King.

It will be overdue but maybe Sarr is ready to step up?

There are three teams worse than Watford…

15th

West Ham

David Moyes made a huge mistake extending his contract at West Ham.

After years of being mocked he (for the second time in his life) took a struggling club into Europe.

The only way is backwards and with fans in the stadium why put yourself in that position?

It’s a small squad in terms of competing on Thursday nights and it won’t take much for fans to start moaning.

13th

Wolves

After success since promotion things stagnated so it made sense to freshen things up.

If we are honest though Bruno Lage is only the manager because he’s Portuguese and has connections with Jorge Mendes.

I have doubts he’s an upgrade on Nuno Santos.

First thing he needs to do is give Wolves an identity.

Be kind in the comments

Dan Smith

