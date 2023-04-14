Dan’s EPL Pedictions – Can Arsenal beat West Ham as Man City keep closing in?

I think some Gooners were humbled last weekend realising that Anfield is not an easy place to win at after all!
Talk of us ‘bottling it’ is an overreaction.
We have won 7 and drawn 1 out of our last 8 league games. That’s not bottling it, it’s simply a reflection of the standards Man City have set, where even a draw seems the end of the world.
Our destiny is still in our own hands.
Yes, we might have to get a result at the Etihad but anything worthwhile is not meant to be easy.
Villa 1-2 Newcastle
Two in-form teams with dreams of being in Europe next season.
Newcastle has resilience that I haven’t associated with them for years.
So normally I would say they wouldn’t have the stomach for a red-hot Villa Park, but now I see them coming from behind to win.
Chelsea 1-1 Brighton
Have we reached the point where Brighton are favourites to win at the Bridge?
I thought there be a manager bounce with Lampard, to the point where I changed my mind last weekend in who would win at Wolves.
Yet again Chelsea just played safe, like individuals, no one overlapping, making crazy runs, no one taking on their man, etc.
Frank might be tempted to rotate his squad with the CL 2nd leg in mind because domestically he’s got nothing to play for.
I was going for an away win, but on law of averages Chelsea are due some luck in the final third.
Speaking of luck, how unlucky were Brighton last week with VAR?
Everton 1-0 Fulham
As expected, Sean Dyche has organised Everton and made them hard to beat at Goodison.
Outside of Leicester, you would probably pick Fulham as ideal opponents.
One of the few clubs whose League position is such where their players can be accused of ‘being on the beach’.
Lost their last 5 and simply don’t need the points as much as the Toffees do.
Saints 2-3 Palace
What’s happened to Roy Hodgson?
Palace rightfully thought they were rehiring a manager who knows how to organise a team and make them hard to beat.
They were accepting that the Eagles were going to grind and scrap their way to survival.
Yet at 75 he’s decided to try something different and set out his team to be attacking.
They got the players to do exactly that!
Spurs 3-1 Cherries
With Kane and Son, Spurs are always capable of winning without playing well.
That was the case last weekend and might be the same this week.
Bourenmouth’s fate won’t be decided by these fixtures but when they play the sides around them.
Wolves 1-0 Brentford
You can never rely on Wolves to create enough chances.
The few they make, can they take?
I’ll go for a home win simply because Wolves need the points more than a Brentford side who have gone off the boil slightly.
Man City 5-0 Leicester
Arsenal had hopes that Man City being in other competitions might distract them.
Yet if the champions could hand pick an opponent to be sandwiched between their Champions League QFinals it probably would be Leicester City at the Etihad.
Unless their owners had clear evidence that he had lost the dressing room I don’t get why they didn’t stick with Brendan Rodgers if their alternative was Dean Smith!
When you look at the impact Sean Dyche and Roy Hodgson have had at their new clubs, it shows that relegation could be decided by who acted decisively and with a proper action plan.
It’s a fixture which allow the Foxes to employ an old school tactics and have Jamie Vardy hitting City on the break (they have had success doing that before) but I think that’s wishful thinking on my part?
What’s worrying is not just are Pep Guardiola’s men dealing with the pressure; they seem to be so relaxed and enjoying their football.
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
Again, the fixture list hasn’t been kind in terms of we play after Man City.
If things go to form on Saturday, we will kick off at the London Stadium with our gap at the top of the table reduced to three points.
I think West Ham are a poor team, but this is still a Derby, and the Hammers may have defensively found some confidence, with the two clean sheets they recorded in their last three league matches.
That’s all David Moyes will do though. He will park the bus and only try to be a threat by the occasional set piece. A conservative approach which is why he’s not wanted by the majority of Irons supporters. He’s not the type of coach to let the handbrake off.
It means as long as we don’t let the pressure of the title race get to us and do the basics right, we should be okay.
I think we will make this nervier than it has to be, but will get over the line.
Forest 1-0 Man United
My upset of the weekend because Man United have it in them simply not to show up and have the correct attitude, and at the City Ground you need to be willing to battle.
For a side 18th in the table, Forest’s recent home record is decent.
The quicker Rashford returns will decide how many cups United win.
Leeds 2-2 Liverpool
Last Sunday summed up this Liverpool side perfectly.
Outplayed in the first half, they found energy in the second half, crossing the ball in at every opportunity.
Their issue is they can no longer maintain that tempo for an entire 90 minutes.
Leeds will make chances against the visitors, but their issue is they concede too many chances.
Dan Smith
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Sid 195
Terrah 195
J guner 194
JRA 192
HH 191
Matthew 185
GB 183
Rob 49 183
MTG 179
SJ 178
Dendrite 178
IGL 177
I 174
Toney 171
Diehard 171
Stephanie 170
Misgana 170
Prince 168
Longbenark 168
Onyango 168
Antivirus 167
Gundown 166
Phenom 166
Dan kit 165
Okobino 164
Loose cannon 163
Ackshay 163
Zeek 162
Tom 160
Me 159
Ackshay 158
Angelo 156
Goonersia 156
Sue p 151
Taiwo 4321-. 150
Yayo 147
Sagie 142
Ayan 141
K Tyson 139
Kenya 001- 139
Edu 137
Drayton 135
Dotash 133
E blaze 132
Splendid 132
Admin 129
Gotanidea 128
Labass 128
Oluseyi 127
Kadii 117
J gunz 115
TN Arsenal 114
Kuhepson 104
Dunchurado 104
O Achiel 101
J Bauer 100
Walidomy 94
Famochi 95
M Wokoma 90
JOA 89
Chuck 86
NOAS 81
Uzil Ozil 81
Baron 74
J Moati 72
M leashim 72
J legend 66
Big slim 66
Quincy 54
Adeybayo 50
Bme 12- 47
Ba thea 45
Elsammy 45
Riveriosantos 37
Flash G 32
Olushorlar 29
Ruler system 28
Illiterate 28
Samson A 27
Arsha 23
Ruler System 20
Gogo
Adiva 19
Kobin 19
My name is Lehman 18
Lucia 18
Rusty 17
Zeus 16
OGHENE 16
Gibson Power 15
Bob 123 – 15
Easyguy 15
Dannie 15
Ishmael 14
Lima 13
K hristov 12
Ben Dungate 12
Adajim 11
Atangana 11
Koktafo 10
Stone 9
Linsagunner 9
Lancydatguy 9
Royal Challenger 8
Mr Fox 8
M powson 8
Top 4 never again 8
St Joachim 8
VZ 8
S malah 7
Jeremy 7
Chigazirm 7
True Gunner 7
Wale Akinlatun 7
Joebaba 6
Akota 6
Mide 6
VZ 6
Azeez omerah cole 6
Sws 6
Emperor A 6
Olamide 5
Altaseb A – 5
Zig 5
Mide 5
Josiah 5
Kenneth 5
Kyambadde Sam 4
Anti Kev 4
Akuta George 4
Wenger ball 4
Okal JR.14- 4
Samuel Akinsola Adenosin 3
Classy Gunner 3
E Franklyn 3
I was on 178 last week.
And I got 6 points at the weekend.
How come I have 174 now?
Please check.
Will add for next week
@Admin the past few weeks I have been on a particular point but didn’t say much.
Last week, I was on 134 points, this week’s table took me back to 132 points. Please rectify this. Moreover, I got three correct scores and two outcomes last week.
Man-u 2 vs 0 Everton
Brentford 1 vs 2 Newcastle
Tottenham 2 vs 1 Brighton
Fulham 1 vs 2 West Ham(West win)
Villa 3 vs 0 Forest (Villa win)
Please I should be having more points from the past 4 weeks now.
Mate I’ll add 11 points on for last week
What score do you think you should be on
Need to tell me straight away , not wait 4 weeks down the line
Now my prediction for the weekend
Villa 1 vs 1 Newcastle
Chelsea 2 vs 1 Brighton
Everton 2 vs 0 Fulham
Saints 2 vs 1 Palace
Wolves 1 vs 2 Brentford
City 2 vs 0 Leicester
West Ham 0 vs 3 Arsenal
Forest 1 vs 2 Man-u
Leeds 1 vs 3 Liverpool