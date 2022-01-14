Dan’s EPL Prediction – Can Arsenal handle the pressure against Tottenham?

We are beating Liverpool at home to get to the League Cup Final.

A scenario we would have accepted before the first leg and especially once we went down to 10 men.

Arsenal battled bravery with 10 men and with all seriousness that’s all I ever ask for from my team.

Win, lose or draw, I just want to see 100 percent effort and players fighting for the badge.

I didn’t see it at the weekend and pointed it out, but will rightly do the same when they do the opposite.

Will we have that spirit for the NLD?

For the record if we don’t, then yes my article Monday Morning might have a negative tone .

I don’t know if it’s a certain age but the rule of football hasn’t changed for decades.

Your team lose and fail to meet their objectives, it’s standard there will be criticism ….

Brighton 0-1 Palace

The Derby which fans find hard to explain why is a Derby.

Also let’s admit often not the greatest fixture to watch.

What these sides do have in common is a consistency to keep playing well while not taking their chances.

Comparing firepower though, the Eagles have the edge .

Man City 1-1 Chelsea

If City go 13 points clear of their opponents that’s Chelsea out of the title race surely?

Tuchel has been critical of his players in recent League fixtures for not quite tactically meeting his standards.

I’m not sure they are in a place where they can execute the game plan which saw them have the Champions Number last season.

A draw is a positive result but not in terms of their Premiership aspirations

Burnley 2-1 Leicester

With Newcastle and Watford playing each other this becomes a big game.

The type of fixture Leicester won’t be motivated for, and it would sum up the Foxes season If they didn’t show up here.

The Clarets need the points more…

Norwich 1-3 Everton

There were Evertonians who for the majority of the evening at Hull made it clear they have lost patience with Rafa Benitez.

Like then, the result this weekend means more than the performance, because you feel he’s one more embarrassment away from things getting toxic .

Drop points to the basement boys who are playing like they don’t believe they can stay up and things will get ugly

Newcastle 1-0 Watford

Win and Newcastle go above Watford, lose and they will be 5 points behind a team having played one game more .

I’m a fan of Chris Wood but I don’t think he was the name Geordies were dreaming about when they became the richest club in the UK.

If he’s the sole replacement for Callum Wilson, then the Toon are gambling with their prem lives.

The Toon Army will get them over the line.

Wolves 0-1 Saints

I was checking, Wolves last 8 Prem fixtures have had no more than one goal in

They keep things tight, but a lack of killer instinct keeps the opponent in the game

Villa 1-0 Man United

Never seen a side win and get as much grief as Man United got on Monday.

Yes Villa had two goals chalked off by VAR but they were the correct decisions.

If Villa can play like that at Old Trafford, no reason why they can’t be even better at Villa Park.

I’m jealous they got Coutinho and Digne, players we should be buying.

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford

Without their main strikers this is a welcome fixture for Liverpool as Brentford leak chances.

I think long term though, Klopp’s insistence on everyone being tired and overplayed creates an environment where players buy into it.

They played against us for 70 mins with a man advantage and yet looked tired in the final third.

West Ham 2-0 Leeds

This finishes just before the NLD which West Ham will be aware of.

The chance to put all the pressure on Spurs and Arsenal will be too big to see the Hammers be complacent.

Spurs 3-1 Arsenal

Extra significance because of the race for 4th.

I’m less confident Spurs can handle that pressure having watched how weakly they surrendered to Chelsea in the League Cup semi Finals, but before that you have to say Conte has got a response out of them.

I maintain that the problem we have with such a young squad is do we have enough to senior pros with game management to get us over the line in the key moments?

We got a red card home and away to Man City, one more at Anfield on Thursday, conceded a careless penalty at Old Trafford, didn’t roll our sleeves up at Goodison or the City Ground.

Those little errors happen to often to be a coincidence.

I think the Lane’s atmosphere will intimidate our youngsters and the moment we have to deal with adversity, we will fall apart and make individual mistakes

Examine us in the big games that’s what tends to happen I’m afraid….

Dan

