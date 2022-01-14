Dan’s EPL Prediction – Can Arsenal handle the pressure against Tottenham?

We are beating Liverpool at home to get to the League Cup Final.
A scenario we would have accepted before the first leg and especially once we went down to 10 men.
Arsenal battled bravery with 10 men and with all seriousness that’s all I ever ask for from my team.
Win, lose or draw, I just want to see 100 percent effort and players fighting for the badge.
I didn’t see it at the weekend and pointed it out, but will rightly do the same when they do the opposite.
Will we have that spirit for the NLD?
For the record if we don’t, then yes my article Monday Morning might have a negative tone .
I don’t know if it’s a certain age but the rule of football hasn’t changed for decades.
Your team lose and fail to meet their objectives, it’s standard there will be criticism ….
Brighton 0-1 Palace
The Derby which fans find hard to explain why is a Derby.
Also let’s admit often not the greatest fixture to watch.
What these sides do have in common is a consistency to keep playing well while not taking their chances.
Comparing firepower though, the Eagles have the edge .
Man City 1-1 Chelsea
If City go 13 points clear of their opponents that’s Chelsea out of the title race surely?
Tuchel has been critical of his players in recent League fixtures for not quite tactically meeting his standards.
I’m not sure they are in a place where they can execute the game plan which saw them have the Champions Number last season.
A draw is a positive result but not in terms of their Premiership aspirations
Burnley 2-1 Leicester
With Newcastle and Watford playing each other this becomes a big game.
The type of fixture Leicester won’t be motivated for, and it would sum up the Foxes season If they didn’t show up here.
The Clarets need the points more…
Norwich 1-3 Everton
There were Evertonians who for the majority of the evening at Hull made it clear they have lost patience with Rafa Benitez.
Like then, the result this weekend means more than the performance, because you feel he’s one more embarrassment away from things getting toxic .
Drop points to the basement boys who are playing like they don’t believe they can stay up and things will get ugly
Newcastle 1-0 Watford
Win and Newcastle go above Watford, lose and they will be 5 points behind a team having played one game more .
I’m a fan of Chris Wood but I don’t think he was the name Geordies were dreaming about when they became the richest club in the UK.
If he’s the sole replacement for Callum Wilson, then the Toon are gambling with their prem lives.
The Toon Army will get them over the line.
Wolves 0-1 Saints
I was checking, Wolves last 8 Prem fixtures have had no more than one goal in
They keep things tight, but a lack of killer instinct keeps the opponent in the game
Villa 1-0 Man United
Never seen a side win and get as much grief as Man United got on Monday.
Yes Villa had two goals chalked off by VAR but they were the correct decisions.
If Villa can play like that at Old Trafford, no reason why they can’t be even better at Villa Park.
I’m jealous they got Coutinho and Digne, players we should be buying.
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
Without their main strikers this is a welcome fixture for Liverpool as Brentford leak chances.
I think long term though, Klopp’s insistence on everyone being tired and overplayed creates an environment where players buy into it.
They played against us for 70 mins with a man advantage and yet looked tired in the final third.
West Ham 2-0 Leeds
This finishes just before the NLD which West Ham will be aware of.
The chance to put all the pressure on Spurs and Arsenal will be too big to see the Hammers be complacent.
Spurs 3-1 Arsenal
Extra significance because of the race for 4th.
I’m less confident Spurs can handle that pressure having watched how weakly they surrendered to Chelsea in the League Cup semi Finals, but before that you have to say Conte has got a response out of them.
I maintain that the problem we have with such a young squad is do we have enough to senior pros with game management to get us over the line in the key moments?
We got a red card home and away to Man City, one more at Anfield on Thursday, conceded a careless penalty at Old Trafford, didn’t roll our sleeves up at Goodison or the City Ground.
Those little errors happen to often to be a coincidence.
I think the Lane’s atmosphere will intimidate our youngsters and the moment we have to deal with adversity, we will fall apart and make individual mistakes
Examine us in the big games that’s what tends to happen I’m afraid….
Dan
Watch Mikel Arteta’s reaction after 10-man Arsenal keep Liverpool at bay
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
134 Sue
Kev 82- 130
Turbo 128
Kenya 001- 128
Gotanidea 127
Edu 126
Terrah 124
I 122
Ackshay 122
Mambo 121
Samson A 121
Rob 49- 121
Adiva 120
Declan 120
Dotash 118
Phenom 118
Prince 117
Matthew 117
Toney 116
Khadii 115
Okobino 115
Easyguys 115
J gunner 113
Sid 113
Admin 113
Sue P 113
Me 113
Dotash 112
Stephanie 112
Dan Kit 111
HH 108
Tom 107
Splendid 105
Goonersia 104
Ernie Blaze 100
Rusty 100
Duchirado 100
Uzi Ozil 99
SJ 97
MTG 96
K Tyson 93
Yayo 92
Sagie 90
Loose cannon 90
Owei 90
Adamjim 88
Shakir 88
Seroti 86
Oslo gunner 82
Onyango 73
Kobin 70
BA Thea 65
Famochi 64
Dendrite 58
Die hard 57
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
Zeek 49
Dhoni 47
Labass 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Elvis 39
Adeski 36
Gogo 34
Blue 17-33
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
Illiterate 25Œ
PJSA 23
Jo Gunz 22
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
J Legend 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Arsha 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Misgona 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2
Brighton 2-1 palace
Man City 1-0 Chelsea
Burnely 1-2 Leicester
Norwich 1-3Everton
Newcastle 2-1 Watford
Wolves 0-0 soton
Liverpool 3-1 Brentford
Villa 2-2 man u
Westham 2_2 Leeds
Spurs 1-2 Arsenal
Brighton 0-1 palace
Man City 1-0 Chelsea
Burnely 1-2 Leicester
Norwich 1-2 Everton
Newcastle 1-1 Watford
Wolves 0-1 soton
Liverpool 3-1 Brentford
Villa 2-1 man u
Westham 2_2 Leeds
Spurs 1-1 Arsenal
Brighton 1-1 Crystal pal
Man City 2-0 Chelsea
Burnley P-P Leicester (my prediction) 😂
Norwich 1-1 Everton
Newcastle 2-1 Watford
Wolves 1-0 Southampton
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
Aston Villa 0-0 Man utd
West Ham 2-1 Leeds
Totts 1-1 Arsenal
Haha good one 👍
Speculation is intensifying that the NLD will be postponed dure to our lack of fit and Covid free players.
That would be great news, as right now we are in no fit shape to win at The Toilet Bowl.
All right thinking Gooners will pray its postponed!
Brighton 2-1 Palace
Man City 2-1 Chelsea
Burnley 1-2 Leicester
Norwich 1-2 Everton
Newcastle 2-1 Watford
Wolves 0-1 Soton
Liverpool 3-2 Brentford
Villa 2-1 Man U
Westham 1-1 Leeds
Spurs 1-1 Arsenal
Brighton 1-1 palace
Man City 2-1 Chelsea
Burnely 1-0 Leicester
Norwich 0-1Everton
Newcastle 2-1 Watford
Wolves 0-2 soton
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
Villa 2-1 man u
Westham 2_0 Leeds
Spurs 2-0Arsenal
Brighton 2-1 palace. City 1-0 Chelsea. Burnley p-p foxes Norwich 0-2 Everton. Newcastle 2-2 Watford. Wolves 1-0 Sutton. Liverpool 1-1 Brentford. A, villa 1-1 Man utd. Westham 2-1 Leeds. Spurs p-p Arsenal
Brighton 1-1 palace
Man City 1-1 Chelsea
Burnely 1-2 Leicester
Norwich 1-1 Everton
Newcastle 2-1 Watford
Wolves 1-1 Southampton
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
Aston Villa 1-1 Man United
Westham 3-1 Leeds
Spurs 1-2 Arsenal
Brighton 1-1 Crystal pal
Man City 2-1 Chelsea
Burnley 1-1 Leicester
Norwich 1-1 Everton
Newcastle 2-1 Watford
Wolves 1-1 Southampton
Liverpool 2-1 Brentford
Aston Villa 2-1 Man utd
West Ham 1-1 Leeds
Spuds 0-2 Arsenal
Brighton 1-1 Palace
City 1-0 Chelsea
Burnley 1-2 Leicester
Norwich 0-3 Everton
Newcastle 2-1 Watford
Wolves 1-0 Saints
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
Aston villa 2-1 ManU
WestHam 3-1 Leeds
Spurs 1-1 Arsenal.
I think both both Kev and Samson above me wanted to type 0-0 for the Burnley Leicester game.
No, it’s Postponed.
Brighton 2 – 0 Crystal Palace
Man City 2 – 1 Chelsea
Newcastle 2 – 0 Watford
Norwich 0 – 2 Everton
Wolves 2 – 0 Southampton
Aston Villa 1 – 2 Man Utd
Liverpool 3 – 0 Brentford
West Ham 3 – 0 Leeds
Spurs 2 – 1 Arsenal
Burnley 0 – 1 Watford
Brighton 0 – 2 Chelsea
Leicester 0 – 2 Spurs
Brentford 0 – 2 Man Utd
Brighton 2-0 Crystal palace Man city 2-1 Chelsea Burnley 1-2 Leicester Norwich 1-1 Everton Newcastle 2-1 Watford Wolves 1-0 Southampton Liverpool 2-1 Brentford Aston villa 1-2 Man u West ham 2-1 Leeds united Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal