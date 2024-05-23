Dan’s EPL Prediction League 2023/24 – Close finish as Final placings revealed

Congratulations to Baron who started the day 2 points off the top but wins the title with 11 points (pass on details to admin and we will sort you out a shirt before the start of the new season)
Now let me know if you have qualified who would like to play at the JustArsenal European Championship (we can have other players on standby – just want to gauge interest)
I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for playing .
Here’s to next season …..
Top 24 qualify for euros. Details to be finalised shortly
Baron 281
Drayton 279
Prince 277
Gunsmoke 271
Terrah 271
Ackshay 268
JRA 261
Stephanie 256
Matthew 255
Tom 254
Dendrite 252
GB 248
Sid 245
Sue P 244
Sagie 243
Me 242
Antivirus 242
Goonersia 241
J gunner 237
MTG 236
Okobino 235
NOAS 234
Edu 229
IGL 227
Top 24 Qualify for Euros
O Achiel 217
Williamrick 216
IG 216
J legend 211
Kenya 001- 209
Big slim 207
Big slim 199
I 199
Yayo 196
Splendid 190
J gunz 186
Ayan 176
Taiwo 4321- 175
Zeek 174
Samson A 147
Oladmeji A 139
Oluseyi 20- 138
Bang bang 137
Gundown 124
VZ 118
Fanuel priston 115
Walidomy 112
QB 111
Diehard 109
Adeski 108
Onyango 99
Toney 99
Prince layote 94
Angelo 91
Famochi 91
Admin 88
Ralph 77
J Bauer 75
Dotash 74
Dan kit 73
J Bauer 69
Amir 67
Ayodale A 64
E blaze 51
Elvis 51
Davars 49
Akeno Bonniface 43
Jen 40
Jimmy B 37
Kobin 37
