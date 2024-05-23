Dan’s EPL Prediction League 2023/24 – Close finish as Final placings revealed

Congratulations to Baron who started the day 2 points off the top but wins the title with 11 points (pass on details to admin and we will sort you out a shirt before the start of the new season)

Now let me know if you have qualified who would like to play at the JustArsenal European Championship (we can have other players on standby – just want to gauge interest)

I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for playing .

Here’s to next season …..

Top 24 qualify for euros. Details to be finalised shortly

Baron 281

Drayton 279

Prince 277

Gunsmoke 271

Terrah 271

Ackshay 268

JRA 261

Stephanie 256

Matthew 255

Tom 254

Dendrite 252

GB 248

Sid 245

Sue P 244

Sagie 243

Me 242

Antivirus 242

Goonersia 241

J gunner 237

MTG 236

Okobino 235

NOAS 234

Edu 229

IGL 227

Top 24 Qualify for Euros

O Achiel 217

Williamrick 216

IG 216

J legend 211

Kenya 001- 209

Big slim 207

Big slim 199

I 199

Yayo 196

Splendid 190

J gunz 186

Ayan 176

Taiwo 4321- 175

Zeek 174

Samson A 147

Oladmeji A 139

Oluseyi 20- 138

Bang bang 137

Gundown 124

VZ 118

Fanuel priston 115

Walidomy 112

QB 111

Diehard 109

Adeski 108

Onyango 99

Toney 99

Prince layote 94

Angelo 91

Famochi 91

Admin 88

Ralph 77

J Bauer 75

Dotash 74

Dan kit 73

J Bauer 69

Amir 67

Ayodale A 64

E blaze 51

Elvis 51

Davars 49

Akeno Bonniface 43

Jen 40

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 37

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.