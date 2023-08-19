Dan’s EPL Prediction League table after Week 1

Here’s the table after Week 1……..
Can I just remind everyone this is a bit of fun that I do in my spare time.
Can we be respectful of each others opinions, please. That’s all they are , opinions.
Whisper it quietly, what we think the score is has zero bearings on Arsenal’s future.
At zero point when I created this game did I say you have to predict the Gunners to win every game.
Anyone who’s cant handle that shouldn’t play….
Dan Smith
SWS 14
IGL 13
Goonersia 13
Ackshay 13
Adeski 13
Indian Gunner 12
Drayton 12
Stephanie 12
Ayodale AA 12
Longbenark 12
Me 12
MTG 11
Uzi Ozil 11
Baron 11
Joe Gunner 10
Prince 10
Bang Bang 10
Chuck 10
Akinlatan Oladimeji 10
Onyango 10
Akeno Bonniface 9
Matthew 9
NOAS 9
Prince Peter 9
Samchidy 8
Dendrite 8
Ayan 8
Gunsmoke 8
Dotash 8
Toney 8
Okobino 8
HH 8
Samson A 8
Sid 8
Elvis 8
Koktafo 8
Terrah 7
Davars 7
Gio Bag 7
Amir 7
Dan Kit 7
JRA 7
I 6
Obuche Achiel 6
Zeek 6
Jo gunz 6
Illiterate 6
J Legend 6
Oluseyi 20-6
Sue P 6
Oslogunner 65-6
VZ 5
GB 5
Taiwo 4321- 5
Yayo 5
Tom 5
Gunner for lyf 5
Gordan 5
Gundown 4
Sagie 4
Zeek 4
Kenya 001- 4
Antivirus 4
Labass 3