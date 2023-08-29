Dan’s EPL Prediction League table after Week 2

Here’s the table after Week 2……..
Can I just remind everyone this is a bit of fun that I do in my spare time.
Can we be respectful of each others opinions.
Remember, top 24 qualify for the Justarsenal Euros next summer….
Baron 21
Ayodale A 21
Stephanie 21
Drayton 20
Adeski 20
MTG 20
Me 19
Sid 19
Prince 19
Goonersia 19
SWS 18
IGL 18
Ackshay 18
Samson A 18
Onyango 17
Indian Gunner 17
Longbenark 17
Matthew 16
Uzi Ozil 16
Amir 16
Toney 16
Bang bang 16
NOAS 15
HH 15
Okobino 15
Davars 15
Joe Gunner 14
Elvis 14
Koktafo 14
Gun smoke 14
Dendrite 13
Ayan 13
Terrah 13
Yayo 13
JRA 13
Dan kit 12
I 12
O Achiel 12
Olseyi 12
Sagie 12
Jen 11
Dotash 11
Sue P 11
Oslogunner 11
Taiwo 4321 -11
Gunner 4 lyfe 11
Chuck 10
Akinlatan Oladimeji 10
Zeek 10
Tom 10
J legend 10
Kenya 001- 10
Jimego T – 10
Akeno Bonniface 9
Prince Peter 9
Jo gunz 9
Die hard 9
Samchidy 8
Gundown 8
Angelo 8
Antivirus 8
Big slim 8
VZ 8
Gio Bag 7
Famochi 7
Illiterate 6
Walidomy 6
Mischel 6
Edu 6
Splendid 6
GB 5
Gordan 5
Williamrick 5
Wale A 5
Admin 4
E blaze 4
Labass 3
Dan