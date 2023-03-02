Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal continue their fine form against Bournemouth?

Dan’s EPL Predictions –
Man City 3-0 Newcastle
If this were a couple of months ago I would fancy Newcastle being able to go to the Etihad and be hard to break down.
They were already in bad form heading into the Carabao Cup Final and now I can see a major hangover for the Toon. It’s not just they lost, it’s how they lost. Just like their two FA Cup Finals, the players didn’t show up and let the moment pass them by.
Who says it’s the Mickey Mouse Cup? Try telling every Geordie that.
The earlier the goal the more comfortable afternoon for the Champions.
Arsenal 4-0 Cherries
After our Man City defeat my stance was we needed to survive our next two tricky away trips to get to a scenario where our next 4 out of 5 League fixtures were at the Emirates.
If our mentality was hurt by our loss to the Champions, it was improved by the manner of our wins at Villa Park and the King Power.
We are at a stage of the season where there are no easy games but Gooners make such an atmosphere at our stadium we can get points on the board.
I said the same regarding the Cherries last weekend about their defence. While Garry O’Neil’s first tactic is to make his team hard to break down, they simply don’t have the quality to successfully park the bus against the top sides in the country.
Villa 2-1 Palace
11th Vs 12th. Neither are going to get relegated , neither will qualify for Europe.
Watkins can the difference
Brighton 2-2 West Ham
Brighton have a habit of not always being clinical in the final third, while the visitors need the three points more.
Yet Brighton are the Hammers bogey teams so will get a result.
Chelsea 1-0 Leeds
Credit to Todd Boehly for sticking by his desire to give Graham Potter time at Stamford Bridge. Defeats at home to the team bottom of the table and then defeat at the Lane would have seen managers sacked by the previous regime.
That’s before you take into account being 10th, 14 points behind 4th!
You could make the argument that Chelsea go into this fixture with as little confidence as Leeds do?
Law of averages surely their individual talent eventually produce a moment of magic to win a game?
Wolves 1-0 Spurs
In recent fixtures Spurs have beaten Man City and Chelsea yet lost to Leicester and knocked out of the FA Cup by a Championship side.
That’s Spursy!
I know it’s easy with hindsight, but why was Harry Kane on the bench at Bramall Lane.
The Cup had opened up. Victory would have put them in the last 8 where they would have been beating Blackburn Rovers at home from being in a semi Final.
Desperate to end their trophy drought, I would be fuming as a Spurs fans that this Saturday was prioritised over a chance of silverware.
Will be a hangover…
Saints 1-0 Leicester
Saints beat Chelsea with a caretaker boss and then made the mistake that so many clubs make, giving the interim manager the job permanently.
Since then they have lost at Leeds and home to Grimsby!!!!!
Yet if you could pick a home fixture this weekend it would be Leicester … Their defence always give you a chance.
If the Saint Mary’s crowd can create a cup final atmosphere (might be hard after midweek) then they can win this. They simply need the points more than the visitors.
Forest 1-0 Everton
With Sean Dyche’s organisational skills he will make Everton consistently hard to beat at Goodison and keep them in the division.
Away from home though they still don’t have the courage to go to a packed City Ground and battle.
Liverpool 2-2 Man United
Who says the Carabao Cup doesn’t matter? Try telling that to the two groups of supporters involved in last weekend’s final.
Man United have incredible momentum as the moment.
With our 11 point gap they would have to be flawless to seriously be in the title race, and I think they will run out of games. I still make them favourites for the two other cup competitions they are in.
In a one off game at Anfield, Liverpool can still get themselves motivated. If you’re not motivated for the visit of United in front of the Kop, then something is wrong.
Brentford 1-1 Fulham
Both can play this Derby under zero pressure having had great seasons.
Toney is not admitting some of his charges for breaching FA betting rules. Surely Brentford want any game ban now with points on the board and not next August when they start on zero?
Dan Smith
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
RA 174
Sid 173
Terrah 170
J gunner 164
Matthew 164
GB 163
IGL 163
HH 163
SJ 162
Rob 49- 160
Die hard 159
MTG 155
Dendrite 155
Toney 154
Prince 153
Zeek 153
I 153
Phenom 152
Longbenark 150
Gundown 150
Anti virus 149
Ackshay 145
Stephanie 145
Onyango 144
Loose cannon 143
Misgana 143
Okobino 140
Dan kit 139
Tom 138
Taiwo 4321-137
Angelo 136
Goonersia 135
Sue P 132
Yayo 131
Me 130
Dotash 129
Gotanidea 128
Labass 128
Kenya 001-128
K Tyson 124
Sagie 121
Ayan 120
Splendid 118
Drayton 116
TN Arsenal 114
Edu 113
Oluseyi 112
Admin 109
Khadii 107
E blaze 107
Kuhepson 104
Dunchurado 104
J gunz 99
Famochi 88
Chuck 86
O Achiel 82
NOAS 81
Uzil Ozil 81
M wokoma 80
J Bauer 80
Walidomy 77
Baron 74
J Moati 72
M leashim 72
JoA 69
J legend 66
Quincy 54
Big slim 53
Adeybayo 50
Ba thea 45
Elsammy 45
BME12- 40
Riveriosantos 33
Flash G 32
Olushorlar 29
Ruler system 28
Illiterate 28
Samson A 27
Arsha 23
Ruler System 20
Gogo
Adiva 19
Kobin 19
My name is Lehman 18
Lucia 18
Rusty 17
Zeus 16
OGHENE 16
Gibson Power 15
Bob 123 – 15
Easyguy 15
Dannie 15
Ishmael 14
Lima 13
K hristov 12
Adajim 11
Atangana 11
Koktafo 10
Stone 9
Lancydatguy 9
Royal Challenger 8
Mr Fox 8
M powson 8
Top 4 never again 8
St Joachim 8
S malah 7
Jeremy 7
True Gunner 7
B Dungate 7
Joebaba 6
Akota 6
Mide 6
VZ 6
Azeez omerah cole 6
Sws 6
Olamide 5
Altaseb A – 5
Zig 5
Mide 5
Josiah 5
Kenneth 5
Kyambadde Sam 4
Anti Kev 4
Akuta George 4
Wenger ball 4
Emperor Augustus 4
Samuel Akinsola Adenosin 3
Classy Gunner 3
E Franklyn 3