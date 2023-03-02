Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal continue their fine form against Bournemouth?

Dan’s EPL Predictions –

Man City 3-0 Newcastle

If this were a couple of months ago I would fancy Newcastle being able to go to the Etihad and be hard to break down.

They were already in bad form heading into the Carabao Cup Final and now I can see a major hangover for the Toon. It’s not just they lost, it’s how they lost. Just like their two FA Cup Finals, the players didn’t show up and let the moment pass them by.

Who says it’s the Mickey Mouse Cup? Try telling every Geordie that.

The earlier the goal the more comfortable afternoon for the Champions.

Arsenal 4-0 Cherries

After our Man City defeat my stance was we needed to survive our next two tricky away trips to get to a scenario where our next 4 out of 5 League fixtures were at the Emirates.

If our mentality was hurt by our loss to the Champions, it was improved by the manner of our wins at Villa Park and the King Power.

We are at a stage of the season where there are no easy games but Gooners make such an atmosphere at our stadium we can get points on the board.

I said the same regarding the Cherries last weekend about their defence. While Garry O’Neil’s first tactic is to make his team hard to break down, they simply don’t have the quality to successfully park the bus against the top sides in the country.

Villa 2-1 Palace

11th Vs 12th. Neither are going to get relegated , neither will qualify for Europe.

Watkins can the difference

Brighton 2-2 West Ham

Brighton have a habit of not always being clinical in the final third, while the visitors need the three points more.

Yet Brighton are the Hammers bogey teams so will get a result.

Chelsea 1-0 Leeds

Credit to Todd Boehly for sticking by his desire to give Graham Potter time at Stamford Bridge. Defeats at home to the team bottom of the table and then defeat at the Lane would have seen managers sacked by the previous regime.

That’s before you take into account being 10th, 14 points behind 4th!

You could make the argument that Chelsea go into this fixture with as little confidence as Leeds do?

Law of averages surely their individual talent eventually produce a moment of magic to win a game?

Wolves 1-0 Spurs

In recent fixtures Spurs have beaten Man City and Chelsea yet lost to Leicester and knocked out of the FA Cup by a Championship side.

That’s Spursy!

I know it’s easy with hindsight, but why was Harry Kane on the bench at Bramall Lane.

The Cup had opened up. Victory would have put them in the last 8 where they would have been beating Blackburn Rovers at home from being in a semi Final.

Desperate to end their trophy drought, I would be fuming as a Spurs fans that this Saturday was prioritised over a chance of silverware.

Will be a hangover…

Saints 1-0 Leicester

Saints beat Chelsea with a caretaker boss and then made the mistake that so many clubs make, giving the interim manager the job permanently.

Since then they have lost at Leeds and home to Grimsby!!!!!

Yet if you could pick a home fixture this weekend it would be Leicester … Their defence always give you a chance.

If the Saint Mary’s crowd can create a cup final atmosphere (might be hard after midweek) then they can win this. They simply need the points more than the visitors.

Forest 1-0 Everton

With Sean Dyche’s organisational skills he will make Everton consistently hard to beat at Goodison and keep them in the division.

Away from home though they still don’t have the courage to go to a packed City Ground and battle.

Liverpool 2-2 Man United

Who says the Carabao Cup doesn’t matter? Try telling that to the two groups of supporters involved in last weekend’s final.

Man United have incredible momentum as the moment.

With our 11 point gap they would have to be flawless to seriously be in the title race, and I think they will run out of games. I still make them favourites for the two other cup competitions they are in.

In a one off game at Anfield, Liverpool can still get themselves motivated. If you’re not motivated for the visit of United in front of the Kop, then something is wrong.

Brentford 1-1 Fulham

Both can play this Derby under zero pressure having had great seasons.

Toney is not admitting some of his charges for breaching FA betting rules. Surely Brentford want any game ban now with points on the board and not next August when they start on zero?

Dan Smith

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

RA 174

Sid 173

Terrah 170

J gunner 164

Matthew 164

GB 163

IGL 163

HH 163

SJ 162

Rob 49- 160

Die hard 159

MTG 155

Dendrite 155

Toney 154

Prince 153

Zeek 153

I 153

Phenom 152

Longbenark 150

Gundown 150

Anti virus 149

Ackshay 145

Stephanie 145

Onyango 144

Loose cannon 143

Misgana 143

Okobino 140

Dan kit 139

Tom 138

Taiwo 4321-137

Angelo 136

Goonersia 135

Sue P 132

Yayo 131

Me 130

Dotash 129

Gotanidea 128

Labass 128

Kenya 001-128

K Tyson 124

Sagie 121

Ayan 120

Splendid 118

Drayton 116

TN Arsenal 114

Edu 113

Oluseyi 112

Admin 109

Khadii 107

E blaze 107

Kuhepson 104

Dunchurado 104

J gunz 99

Famochi 88

Chuck 86

O Achiel 82

NOAS 81

Uzil Ozil 81

M wokoma 80

J Bauer 80

Walidomy 77

Baron 74

J Moati 72

M leashim 72

JoA 69

J legend 66

Quincy 54

Big slim 53

Adeybayo 50

Ba thea 45

Elsammy 45

BME12- 40

Riveriosantos 33

Flash G 32

Olushorlar 29

Ruler system 28

Illiterate 28

Samson A 27

Arsha 23

Ruler System 20

Gogo

Adiva 19

Kobin 19

My name is Lehman 18

Lucia 18

Rusty 17

Zeus 16

OGHENE 16

Gibson Power 15

Bob 123 – 15

Easyguy 15

Dannie 15

Ishmael 14

Lima 13

K hristov 12

Adajim 11

Atangana 11

Koktafo 10

Stone 9

Lancydatguy 9

Royal Challenger 8

Mr Fox 8

M powson 8

Top 4 never again 8

St Joachim 8

S malah 7

Jeremy 7

True Gunner 7

B Dungate 7

Joebaba 6

Akota 6

Mide 6

VZ 6

Azeez omerah cole 6

Sws 6

Olamide 5

Altaseb A – 5

Zig 5

Mide 5

Josiah 5

Kenneth 5

Kyambadde Sam 4

Anti Kev 4

Akuta George 4

Wenger ball 4

Emperor Augustus 4

Samuel Akinsola Adenosin 3

Classy Gunner 3

E Franklyn 3