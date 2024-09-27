Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get back to winning ways against Leicester?

Newcastle 1-2 Man City

There were so many talking points from last Sunday that it’s gone under the radar how much the Champions struggled to make their man advantage count.

I have heard Pep Guardiola say in the past his team are not comfortable chasing a game (probably because they rarely have to) but it was crazy how they played in front of us, restricted to long distance shots, mostly from defenders.

At half time Arteta bites your hands off for a point, I’m not sure Pep does.

Rodri’s injury could be the luck we need in the title race. He’s second only to Haaland in terms of not having a replacement who can do what he can do.

Yet they have the one manager who could adjust his tactics so that they cope.

Arsenal 2-1 Leicester

I don’t think too much of the narrative from some Gooners regarding conspiracy theories, agendas, dark arts, Haaland throwing the ball, etc, has overshadowed what the Gunners achieved at the Etihad.

I rather channel my energy towards how proud I am of every one of our players for one of our best defensive performances in decades.

A version of Arsenal – even three years ago – lose that game easily once we are down to 10 men.

By the end of September, we are two points off top, having got trips to Villa Park, the Lane and the Blue half of Manchester out of the way.

Some winnable home fixtures coming up which means our attitude has to be spot on.

Can’t afford to drop any silly points.

Oh, here’s my advice to make life easier for yourself ……..STOP KICKING THE BALL AWAY

Brentford 3-1 West Ham

Brentford have lost their last two games but played really well in both.

Another heavy defeat, rightly or wrongly, could put serious pressure on Julen Lopetegui as West Ham manager. It’s the first time in the Hammer’s history they have lost their opening three home games. Worse he looked lost on the touchline; the home crowd stunned the simplicity of the goals they conceded.

For Iron’s fans a case of the grass so far not being greener?

If only they had a manager who knew how to make a team well organised and hard to beat?

Chelsea 2-2 Brighton

Enzo Maresca is doing a better job than his predecessors of balancing his squad, picking different 11’s for the League then the Cups.

A young team though will struggle with consistency and have the occasional odd result.

The visitors are one of 4 sides still unbeaten in this division and will arrive at the Bridge with confidence.

Everton 1-0 Palace

Long term I think Everton’s prospective new owners will want their own manager, especially when they enter their new home.

If the Friedkin group can get rid of Roma legend De Rossi so quickly they won’t think twice about getting rid of Dyche.

Short term, I think you can trust Sean Dyche to squeeze out that one win and then build on it.

They just need to go back to basics and grind out 3 points.

Nottm Forest 2-2 Fulham

Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson both scored last Saturday, Iwobi got an assist while Leno was in goal. You could call Fulham the Arsenal B team.

Both of these two sides have been the surprise packages of the division so far meaning there’s zero reason why they both won’t go for this at the City Ground

Wolves 1-3 Liverpool

Yerson Mosquera is most likely out for the season adding to the sense that Wolves are due that slice of luck.

Law of averages that will happen, but will it be too late for O’Neil?

Even if they got this Saturday Night Liverpool ‘s attacking options are too good.

Ipswich 0-1 Villa

Another example of Ipswich playing well but not having the quality in the final third.

I now think Villa have the mentality where they can believe they are going to win games.

That’s how they approached last Saturday’s second half.

They got that extra quality off the bench to make a difference.

Man United 2-1 Spurs

I do think in the big games where the margin between success and failure is small Spurs’ flaws cost them.

Such as an inability to defend set pieces and their high line. United just need to find someone clinical.

Cherries 3-0 Saints

I wrote a week ago that if Saints and Ipswich struggled to beat a fellow newly promoted side it would mentally be a huge blow.

I think for Saints to be winning in added time and not to win is a body blow.

They can play great in this game and not win while the Cherries could play below par and still win.

Dan

Solwills 52

Adeski 51

JRA 48

NT Gunnerz 47

Buchi 46

Ba Thea 46

QB 43

Okobino 42

Ackshay 42

Kenya 001 41

Bang bang 41

Tom 41

Akeem 40

Prince 40

Gunsmoke 39

Sagie 39

Yayo 39

Terrah 38

J Gunner 38

Edu 38

Drayton 38

Wale A 38

Antivirus 38

Ayan 38

Gunner stew 37

Baron 37

Admin 35

Stephanie 35

Amir 34

Sue P 34

NOAS 34

Me 33

Matthew 33

MTG 33

Zeeksedo 32

Big slim 31

Dan kit 30

Edward J Small 30

JS7RG 29

Dendrite 29

Babalosa 29

Taiwo 28

GB 28

I 28

Rich Royal 25

Labass 23

O Achiel 22

Lupilu 20

IGL 19

Kobin 18

Illiterate 18

Lovely 17

Williamrick 17

Gabriel 17

J legend 17

Elvis 16

Achizzy 16

SWS 16

Ralph 15

Oluseyi 20 15

Tetu 14

Oslogunner 65-12

Olushorlar 12

Barry 11

Isaac 11

J gunz 10

Splendid 10

Alex 9

Mulu Fidel 9

Lereng Jacob 8

Gunner 4 life 8

Jimmy B 7

Dotash 7

E Augustus 7

Terry 5

Bertie 5

Dunchirado 5

Famochi 5

Alwattan 3