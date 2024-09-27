Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get back to winning ways against Leicester?

Newcastle 1-2 Man City
There were so many talking points from last Sunday that it’s gone under the radar how much the Champions struggled to make their man advantage count.
I have heard Pep Guardiola say in the past his team are not comfortable chasing a game (probably because they rarely have to) but it was crazy how they played in front of us, restricted to long distance shots, mostly from defenders.
At half time Arteta bites your hands off for a point, I’m not sure Pep does.
Rodri’s injury could be the luck we need in the title race. He’s second only to Haaland in terms of not having a replacement who can do what he can do.
Yet they have the one manager who could adjust his tactics so that they cope.
Arsenal 2-1 Leicester
I don’t think too much of the narrative from some Gooners regarding conspiracy theories, agendas, dark arts, Haaland throwing the ball, etc, has overshadowed what the Gunners achieved at the Etihad.
I rather channel my energy towards how proud I am of every one of our players for one of our best defensive performances in decades.
A version of Arsenal – even three years ago – lose that game easily once we are down to 10 men.
By the end of September, we are two points off top, having got trips to Villa Park, the Lane and the Blue half of Manchester out of the way.
Some winnable home fixtures coming up which means our attitude has to be spot on.
Can’t afford to drop any silly points.
Oh, here’s my advice to make life easier for yourself ……..STOP KICKING THE BALL AWAY
Brentford 3-1 West Ham
Brentford have lost their last two games but played really well in both.
Another heavy defeat, rightly or wrongly, could put serious pressure on Julen Lopetegui as West Ham manager. It’s the first time in the Hammer’s history they have lost their opening three home games. Worse he looked lost on the touchline; the home crowd stunned the simplicity of the goals they conceded.
For Iron’s fans a case of the grass so far not being greener?
If only they had a manager who knew how to make a team well organised and hard to beat?
Chelsea 2-2 Brighton
Enzo Maresca is doing a better job than his predecessors of balancing his squad, picking different 11’s for the League then the Cups.
A young team though will struggle with consistency and have the occasional odd result.
The visitors are one of 4 sides still unbeaten in this division and will arrive at the Bridge with confidence.
Everton 1-0 Palace
Long term I think Everton’s prospective new owners will want their own manager, especially when they enter their new home.
If the Friedkin group can get rid of Roma legend De Rossi so quickly they won’t think twice about getting rid of Dyche.
Short term, I think you can trust Sean Dyche to squeeze out that one win and then build on it.
They just need to go back to basics and grind out 3 points.
Nottm Forest 2-2 Fulham
Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson both scored last Saturday, Iwobi got an assist while Leno was in goal. You could call Fulham the Arsenal B team.
Both of these two sides have been the surprise packages of the division so far meaning there’s zero reason why they both won’t go for this at the City Ground
Wolves 1-3 Liverpool
Yerson Mosquera is most likely out for the season adding to the sense that Wolves are due that slice of luck.
Law of averages that will happen, but will it be too late for O’Neil?
Even if they got this Saturday Night Liverpool ‘s attacking options are too good.
Ipswich 0-1 Villa
Another example of Ipswich playing well but not having the quality in the final third.
I now think Villa have the mentality where they can believe they are going to win games.
That’s how they approached last Saturday’s second half.
They got that extra quality off the bench to make a difference.
Man United 2-1 Spurs
I do think in the big games where the margin between success and failure is small Spurs’ flaws cost them.
Such as an inability to defend set pieces and their high line. United just need to find someone clinical.
Cherries 3-0 Saints
I wrote a week ago that if Saints and Ipswich struggled to beat a fellow newly promoted side it would mentally be a huge blow.
I think for Saints to be winning in added time and not to win is a body blow.
They can play great in this game and not win while the Cherries could play below par and still win.
Dan
Solwills 52
Adeski 51
JRA 48
NT Gunnerz 47
Buchi 46
Ba Thea 46
QB 43
Okobino 42
Ackshay 42
Kenya 001 41
Bang bang 41
Tom 41
Akeem 40
Prince 40
Gunsmoke 39
Sagie 39
Yayo 39
Terrah 38
J Gunner 38
Edu 38
Drayton 38
Wale A 38
Antivirus 38
Ayan 38
Gunner stew 37
Baron 37
Admin 35
Stephanie 35
Amir 34
Sue P 34
NOAS 34
Me 33
Matthew 33
MTG 33
Zeeksedo 32
Big slim 31
Dan kit 30
Edward J Small 30
JS7RG 29
Dendrite 29
Babalosa 29
Taiwo 28
GB 28
I 28
Rich Royal 25
Labass 23
O Achiel 22
Lupilu 20
IGL 19
Kobin 18
Illiterate 18
Lovely 17
Williamrick 17
Gabriel 17
J legend 17
Elvis 16
Achizzy 16
SWS 16
Ralph 15
Oluseyi 20 15
Tetu 14
Oslogunner 65-12
Olushorlar 12
Barry 11
Isaac 11
J gunz 10
Splendid 10
Alex 9
Mulu Fidel 9
Lereng Jacob 8
Gunner 4 life 8
Jimmy B 7
Dotash 7
E Augustus 7
Terry 5
Bertie 5
Dunchirado 5
Famochi 5
Alwattan 3
An Arsenal win. I think it may be 2:0.