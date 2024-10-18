Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can injury-ravaged Arsenal survive trip to Bournemouth?

Spurs 3-1 West Ham

Most managers would be bewildered losing a game after you are 2-0 up at half time, but Ange Postecoglu couldn’t hide his frustration. He just stood on the Amex pitch staring into space, yet again reminded the kind of culture he has Inherited.

Deep down …. he knows.

Fulham 3-1 Villa

Unai Emery essentially admitted that Villa gave so much emotion in beating Bayern Munich they couldn’t find the energy to go again against Man United.

That Villa is now disappointed with a draw against United shows the respective progress of both clubs.

I do think a small squad struggling to juggle domestic football with the European calendar will be a theme.

As well as your players all over the world on international duty

Ipswich 1-1 Everton

So, this is why I agree the Everton board should never panic over Sean Dyche.

In these types of games, he will set up his team to be well drilled, do the basics correct and take points off those around them using his experience.

I’m not saying Evertonians should be happy about it, but the priority is the Toffees being in this division by the time they move homes.

Newcastle 1-2 Brighton

Anyone else think this time next year Eddie Howe will end up out of work and regret not fighting for Newcastle to release him for England?

Unless the plan is to wait till after the World Cup?

Saints 1-1 Leicester

I think if you’re not beating a fellow promoted side at home, it’s mentally a huge blow.

I wrote that when Saints played Ipswich, and they conceded an injury time equalizer.

They have to win games like this.

Lose and I worry for Martin.

Man United 1-2 Brentford

What’s worse?

United going to Villa Park playing for a depressing 0-0 or being delighted with the draw, like they convinced themselves a point was the maximum they could achieve.

In an era where managers claim owners don’t give them enough time, that accusation can’t exist at Old Trafford.

Is this an upset anymore?

Cherries 2-2 Arsenal

Arteta’s team selection, the atmosphere at the Emirates and some comments on social media suggested we were guilty of being complacent against Southampton.

It’s great though to make mistakes while still winning, the perfect time to learn your lesson.

During the international break I read could Saka win a Ballon D’or?

Will Gabriel Surpass Tony Adams?

The danger is a young squad believe in their own hype before winning anything.

That’s how they played against the Saints, going through the motions just waiting for things to happen. Their goal woke us up.

As I write this, most injuries seem precautions while with their countries although I’m worried, we are not getting a concise time frame on Odegaard’s issue.

If our attitude is not correct on the South Coast, then we could get caught cold.

Wolves 1-4 Man City

This fixture last season saw an upset, but Wolves were confident then.

Gary O’Neil looked hurt on the touchline and went for the honest approach at Brentford saying he didn’t recognize his team and that it was one of their worst games under him.

One result of course changes confidence, but I can’t see it on Sunday.

Fans might turn vocally this weekend if this gets messy. The away fans are starting to have their voices heard.

Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea

I wrote before that Chelsea reminded me of Arsenal when Arteta first arrived.

Clearly some decent youngsters who could turn out to be something special will also have moments of inconsistency and poor discipline (they are chalking up the yellow cards).

It will also take time for leaders to grow, and you need leadership to get a result at Anfield.

The away side are not quite there yet.

Forest 3-0 Palace

When Sky picked this for their Monday Night football, I assume they envisaged getting the Palace under Glasner from Feb – May?

Because I don’t know what has happened to them.

You have to watch live to understand, but they are starting home games so passively, it’s taking them an hour till they decide to show any ambition.

Surely, it’s better just to go for it rather than go through the motions. Else why get rid of Roy Hodgson?

Dan

Adeski 63

Ayan 62

Solwills 61

JRA 60

QB 59

Buchi 58

Ackshay 57