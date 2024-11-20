Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can faltering Arsenal overtake Nottm Forest in the EPL table?

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Maresca returns to where he maybe didn’t get enough credit for getting promoted, due to Leicester crawling over the finish line.

Some even suggested in the summer that the Foxes got the better end of the deal swapping the Italian for a manager who knows the division.

The 44-year-old has managed his squad at the Bridge better than most assumed. You can now name Chelsea’s first choice 11, which hasn’t been the case for a while.

I think by the end of the season, both clubs will be happy though.

Arsenal 2-1 N Forest

The only positive spin I can put on us being 9 points off Liverpool is we have got some of our toughest away fixtures out of the way.

On paper at least, we have a winnable run of games coming up, but given we have little room for error, it’s a case of how our players handle that pressure?

Based on recent evidence, I’m not sure we have enough leaders to not have another random day where we don’t show up. Too many individuals are not displaying the personality to be brave when things are going wrong. Should be okay on Saturday though.

Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa have suddenly not won in 5, losing their last 4. When Villa is doing well Villa Park can be a tough place to visit but once the Holt End get nervous it can be hard for players to play in front of their own fans.

We are not near that, but supporters will be nervous the longer the visitors stay in the match.

As I write this Palace has injury worries, including Eze. If true I might change my prediction but why do I have this feeling that the majority of those who withdrew from international duty because of injury will be fit this weekend?

Cherries 2-2 Brighton

Two free scoring teams who don’t keep many clean sheets means we should get an entertaining game on the South Coast.

When beating Man City, it wasn’t the first time this season that the Seagulls in the second half managed to recover from a poor first half outing.

It’s starting to become Fabian Hurzeler’s trademark, and I can see it happening again this weekend.

Everton 0-2 Brentford

I’m not sure if there is a game this weekend where two teams have more contrasting styles. Brentford are free scoring and have been involved in some of the highest scoring games of the season.

Everton haven’t scored in their last three matches and you’re never confident how many chances they can create and/or convert the limited opportunities they do.

The Toffees are going through the motions while they move stadiums and get new ownership, but Evertonians must wonder how a Brentford can be run so much better?

The Bees haven’t won away in this campaign but I’m not sure how ambitious the home side will be. Saying that against Brentford at Goodison Park is not good.

Fulham 3-1 Wolves

Sometimes timing is everything. Gary O’Neil must have been fearing at one point this month that he could be sacked during the international break making it the perfect time to go unbeaten in three and win your first game of the season. They are looking like their old selves again.

Getting a result at the Cottage will be a step too far though. That’s how good Fulham are. Silva doesn’t get enough credit.

Man City 3-2 Spurs

While I often insist that Pep Guardiola deserves more respect than for accusations of a crisis the moment Man City have a bad run, and while it’s worth reminding that the Champions have gone through periods like this before, there is no denying how slow they looked against Brighton.

Spurs though is the perfect fixture simply because of their tactics. We say the same about Big Ange’s ethos in every big game, but he refuses to change his principles. If that means you conceding soft goals at home to Ipswich, then I can’t see how they keep out the likes of Haaland.

Ipswich 1-1 Man United

All eyes on Sunday as Ruben Amirom makes his debut as Man United manager. It’s a nightmare banana skin but one that will proper welcome him to English Football. An old-fashioned ground where all the pressure and expectation are on an away win, with a squad who have long proved they can go missing for these types of fixtures.

Amirom needs time on the training ground to, for example, implement his favored back 3. The longer he has to teach the better United will be but that’s tricky with the winter schedule. I do think he has the personality though to lead a club this size.

Saints 0-3 Liverpool

Let’s be honest this isn’t the fixture we want Liverpool to have after the international break, the team bottom of the table with 4 points.

The saddest part for the Saints is; do they believe they can get a result against the league leaders? They don’t defend well enough to keep a clean sheet while Russel Martin insists on playing in a manner which leaves them wide open.

Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

Quite simply, West Ham played in a manner that gave the opposition the initiative. The international break meant not enough was spoken about how dull their game with Everton.

You just don’t see the Hammers having the imagination to go to Tyneside on Monday night and win. Lopetegui looks like a man who is regretting taking the job. This will be another night where they just don’t show up.

I have zero sympathy for the way David Moyes was treated. How green is your grass,

