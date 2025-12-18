Dan’s EPL Predictions Week 16 – Arsenal to finish weekend second

Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea

Eddie Howe has admitted it is a ‘horrible feeling’ not knowing each week which Newcastle will show up.

Maresca, meanwhile, bizarrely said a week ago he experienced his worst ‘24 hours’ as Chelsea boss. He has since tried to downplay that statement after a couple of wins, which again makes you feel the Italian has never grasped the size of the club he manages.

When you work at Stamford Bridge but fail to beat Leeds and Bournemouth, you are going to have your critics.

A loss for either sets up an uncomfortable Xmas. After the display in the Tyne-Wear derby, I think the Magpies know they owe the Toon Army a performance.

Cherries 3-1 Burnley

The Cherries have now gone seven games without a win, but their attack can take a lot of confidence from Monday night.

Play like that on Saturday and they will hurt their former manager Scott Parker.

I bet they are relieved on the South Coast that Ghana did not qualify for this year’s AFCON.

Can they keep Semenyo after January, though?

Brighton 3-0 Sunderland

No team loses more players to the AFCON than the Black Cats. While not all are in their first eleven, the Christmas period is the time of year when you want plenty of options in your squad, not six players away in Africa.

Now is the time to face the Mackems.

Man City 4-0 West Ham

Pep Guardiola is a winner who will be spending every minute thinking about how he can gain an advantage in the title race.

He knows what separates them from Arsenal is that he has a dressing room of players who not only know how to get over the line but can do so with a smile on their faces.

The Spaniard will have shown his squad the Gunners’ fixture against Wolves and pointed out we are wobbling.

If there is a time for the City to come after us, it is now.

Wolves 2-1 Brentford

Rob Edwards deserves credit for taking a squad with only two points at Xmas and still being able to keep them as committed as they were at the Emirates.

If he can maintain that level of self-belief, they can win this game. The difference is that at the league leaders, you can afford to park the bus.

When you are 14 points from safety, you need to be brave and take a gamble to win games.

Spurs 1-3 Liverpool

Before he left for Africa, it appeared Arnie Slott kissed and made up with Mo Salah. While he will never admit it publicly, the Egyptian being out of sight takes the pressure off his team selection. He can now play a settled team without the headache of the 33-year-old sitting on the bench.

It is a crucial moment in his reign. He cannot afford not to be winning while Salah is scoring in Morocco.

I just cannot see Spurs defensively not doing something silly. Will Vicario play?

Everton 1-1 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta and some Gooners looked shell-shocked by the performance against Wolves. Our manager will have spent the week trying to convince his squad it was a one-off, but the fear is that the pressure of the title race is mentally impacting the team. He might not mind being away this weekend because the Emirates has gone back to the bad old days of not taking much for anxiety to creep around the stadium.

You notice the same fans who were acting like we had reinvented the wheel in November are the ones panicking because, whisper it quietly, we are maybe not as good as some have claimed.

If being two points ahead of Man City is too much to handle, how will we react if we are kicking off at Everton no longer top of the table?

That is why this Saturday is crucial for our season. The margin between success and failure can be decided by the smallest detail.

We just need that one performance to reassure ourselves so we can enjoy our Christmas.

Whatever the result, though, let us remember there is still a lot of football to be played.

Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace

It is looking increasingly likely that Oliver Glasner will not be extending his contract at Selhurst Park. Near the halfway point of the season, he has the Eagles fifth in the Prem. That is, with his employers not showing the ambition in the transfer market that he wanted.

Since changing their formation, Leeds have not lost their last three games.

As it is the weekend before Christmas, I think there will be a positive atmosphere at Elland Road, especially if, before kick-off, they watch West Ham drop points at the Etihad. Daniel Farke might not have imagined that a month ago.

Aston Villa 3-1 Man United

Sometimes you need luck in a sport you cannot control.

Villa are looking for an incredible tenth consecutive victory, so they will be confident anyway, welcoming Man United to Villa Park. If there is any time you want to face Ruben Amirom’s team, it is when Muembo and Diallo are away in Africa.

I am not sure there is enough personality in the squad to step up.

Fulham 0-2 N Forest

Not the sexiest last fixture before Christmas, let us be honest.

Iwobi and Bassey are in Africa. Fulham do not have the squad to cope with a couple of key first-team players being away for potentially a month.