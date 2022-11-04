Dan’s EPL Predictions – A massive weekend ahead for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham

Dan’s EPL Predictions
Man City 3-1 Fulham
There’s a chance that Haaland will be fit to play on Saturday.
The visitors have made plenty of friends this season, but it’s just not in their DNA to do the defending it would take to get a result.
Leeds 1-2 Cherries
Leeds win at Anfield was long overdue, in terms of they had been playing well for a while without winning.
Different kind of pressure though this weekend with fans showing up expecting a win.
N Forest 1-1 Brentford
Last Sunday Steve Cooper questioned the fight of his players, which was the first time he went in that hard on his team.
They have two home games before the World Cup, Brentford then Palace, a golden chance to get 6 points.
A draw here really is not enough, but….
Wolves 1-1 Brighton
I’m a big fan of how Brighton are run, but have to critique their fans for booing Graham Potter last Saturday.
Talk about forgetting where you have come from.
Potter had every right to enhance his career and do what’s best for his family. Put it this way, the same Seagulls’ supporters preaching loyalty wouldn’t think twice about him if they were bottom of the table.
Can’t believe Wolves haven’t got a new manager yet.
Everton 1-0 Leicester
Two teams who have sacrificed their attack to fix themselves in defence.
Won’t be a high scoring game.
Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
When we played in the NLD and Liverpool, we were good at worrying about who was in front of us and not history or reputation.
You can get at this Chelsea defence.
Villa 0-1 Man United
The quicker Emery can get his new players on to the training pitch, the better to make them more organised (the World Cup break will do them good).
Man Utd have become masters of winning without playing well.
Very un-Man United like.
Saints 0-1 Newcastle
Type of game the Toon would have lost in previous seasons
West Ham 1-1 Palace
Hammers don’t won too often after Europe
Spurs 1-3 Liverpool
I sense this is a big game for Conte with Spurs fans wanting him to go for the visitors’ throat, but that’s not his style.
For all their issues, I think Liverpool can focus when it comes to the big occasions. It’s against the lesser teams where there is a lack of motivation.
Dan Smith
LAST WEEKS TABLES
SJ 98
Savage 98
Sid 97
Phenom 94
Indian Gunner London 93
Terrah 91
Matthew 91
MTG 88
HH 88
JRA 88
Splendid 88
GB 88
Antivirus 87
Tn Arsenal 87
Zeek 87
Rob 49- 86
Diehard 86
Labass 85
Gotanidea 85
Prince 85
Misgana 84
J gunner 83
Gundown 83
Longbenark 82
Toney 80
Taiwo 4321- 79
Onyango 79
Okobino 78
Dendrite 77
Kuhepson 77
Ackshay 76
Me 75
Angelo 75
Relegation Zone
Sue P 74
Yayo 73
D kit 73
Stephanie 73
I 73
L cannon 73
Dotash 70
Kenya 001-69
Tom 69
Uzil Ozil 68
Goonersia 67
Sagie 66
Oluseyi 62
Ayan 62
Drayton 61
Khadii 61
Baron 60
E blaze 59
Admin 59
NOAS 58
Chuck 57
Famochi 56
Quincy 54
J legend 54
M Wokona 54
Edu 52
J moati 52
Adeybayo 50
K Tyson 51
Jo Gunz 46
Ba thea 45
Elsammy 45
Dunchurado 42
JOA 39
J Bauer 36
Flash G 32
M lisheam 30
Ruler system 28
Samson A 24
Riveriosantos 24
BME12- 24
Arsha 23
Olushorlor 20
Ruler System 20
Illiterate 20
Gogo
Adiva 19
Kobin 19
My name is Lehman 18
Lucia 18
Rusty 17
O Achiel 17
Zeus 16
OGHENE 16
Walidamy 16
Gibson Power 15
Easyguy 15
lima 13
K Hristov 12
Adajim 11
koktafo 10
Stone 9
Royal Challenger 8
Mr Fox 8
Top 4 Never Again 8
ST Joachim 8
Surajo malah 7
Jeremy7
Big Sam 7
Lannotdatguy 6
Joebaba 6
Akota 6
Mide 6
Azeez Omerah Cole 6
Zig -5
Mide 5
Josiah 5
La
Kenneth 5
Anti Kev 4
Akuta George 4
Wenger ball 4
Classy gunner 3
Big slim 3
Gun smoke 2
tesfie 1
Man City 3 Fulham 1
Leeds 1 Bournemouth 1
Nottingham Forest 2 Brentford 2
Wolves 1 Brighton 1
Everton 2 Leicester 1
Chelsea 2 Arsenal 2
Aston Villa 1 Man Utd 2
Southampton 0 Newcastle 2
West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 1
Tottenham 2 Liverpool 2
Man City 5 Fulham 0
Leeds 2 Bournemouth 0
Nottingham Forest 2 Brentford 0
Wolves 0 Brighton 1
Everton 2 Leicester 1
Chelsea 1 Arsenal 2
Aston Villa 2 Man Utd 1
Southampton 0 Newcastle 2
West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 1
Tottenham 2 Liverpool 0
Leeds 1 – 0 Bournemouth
Man City 3 – 0 Fulham
Nott’m Forest 0 – 1 Brentford
Wolves 0 – 3 Brighton
Everton 1 – 1 Leicester
Chelsea 1 – 1 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1 – 1 Man Utd
Southampton 0 – 2 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
Spurs 1 – 2 Liverpool
Leeds 3–1 Bournemouth
Man City 5-0 Fulham
Nott’m Forest 0 – 2 Brentford
Wolves 2-3 Brighton
Everton 2-1 Leicester
Chelsea 1-3 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1 – 3 Man Utd
Southampton 0 – 4Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
Spurs 1 – 2 Liverpool
Leeds 3 – 1 Bournemouth
Man City 3 – 1 Fulham
Nott’m Forest 1 – 2 Brentford
Wolves 0 – 2 Brighton
Everton 2 – 1 Leicester
Chelsea 0 – 2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 0 – 2 Man Utd
Southampton 0 – 2 Newcastle
West Ham 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
Spurs 2 – 0 Liverpool
Man City 2-0 Fulham
Leeds 2-1 Bournemouth
Nottingham 2-2 Brentford
Wolves 1-2 Brighton
Everton 2-2 Leicester
Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1-1 man u
Southampton 1-2 Newcastle
Westham 2-2 palace
Spurs 1-1 Liverpool
God please help Prince 🙏🙏.
Leeds 3–1 Bournemouth
Man City 4-0 Fulham
Nott’m Forest 1– 1 Brentford
Wolves 2-2 Brighton
Everton 2-1 Leicester
Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 0 – 2Man Utd
Southampton 1 – 3Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 2 Crystal Palace
Spurs 1 – 2 Liverpool
Leeds 2-1 Bournemouth
Man City 2-0 Fulham
Forest 2-0 Brentford
Wolves 0-2 Brighton
Everton 2-1 Leicester
Chelsea 1-3 Arsenal
Villa 2-1 Man Utd
Southampton 1-2 Newcastle
West Ham 0-1 Palace
S@#%s 1-3 Liverpool
Leeds 2 – 0 Bournemouth
Man City 2 – 0 Fulham
Nott’m Forest 0 – 1 Brentford
Wolves 1 – 2 Brighton
Everton 1 – 1 Leicester
Chelsea 1 – 1 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1 – 1 Man Utd
Southampton 0 – 0 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
Spurs 1 – 2 Liverpool
Leeds 2–1 Bournemouth
Man City 4-0 Fulham
Nott’m Forest 1– 2 Brentford
Wolves 2-2 Brighton
Everton 2-1 Leicester
Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2 – 2 Man Utd
Southampton 2 – 2 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 2 Crystal Palace
Spurs 2 – 2 Liverpool