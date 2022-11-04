Dan’s EPL Predictions – A massive weekend ahead for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Man City 3-1 Fulham

There’s a chance that Haaland will be fit to play on Saturday.

The visitors have made plenty of friends this season, but it’s just not in their DNA to do the defending it would take to get a result.

Leeds 1-2 Cherries

Leeds win at Anfield was long overdue, in terms of they had been playing well for a while without winning.

Different kind of pressure though this weekend with fans showing up expecting a win.

N Forest 1-1 Brentford

Last Sunday Steve Cooper questioned the fight of his players, which was the first time he went in that hard on his team.

They have two home games before the World Cup, Brentford then Palace, a golden chance to get 6 points.

A draw here really is not enough, but….

Wolves 1-1 Brighton

I’m a big fan of how Brighton are run, but have to critique their fans for booing Graham Potter last Saturday.

Talk about forgetting where you have come from.

Potter had every right to enhance his career and do what’s best for his family. Put it this way, the same Seagulls’ supporters preaching loyalty wouldn’t think twice about him if they were bottom of the table.

Can’t believe Wolves haven’t got a new manager yet.

Everton 1-0 Leicester

Two teams who have sacrificed their attack to fix themselves in defence.

Won’t be a high scoring game.

Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal

When we played in the NLD and Liverpool, we were good at worrying about who was in front of us and not history or reputation.

You can get at this Chelsea defence.

Villa 0-1 Man United

The quicker Emery can get his new players on to the training pitch, the better to make them more organised (the World Cup break will do them good).

Man Utd have become masters of winning without playing well.

Very un-Man United like.

Saints 0-1 Newcastle

Type of game the Toon would have lost in previous seasons

West Ham 1-1 Palace

Hammers don’t won too often after Europe

Spurs 1-3 Liverpool

I sense this is a big game for Conte with Spurs fans wanting him to go for the visitors’ throat, but that’s not his style.

For all their issues, I think Liverpool can focus when it comes to the big occasions. It’s against the lesser teams where there is a lack of motivation.

Dan Smith

LAST WEEKS TABLES

SJ 98

Savage 98

Sid 97

Phenom 94

Indian Gunner London 93

Terrah 91

Matthew 91

MTG 88

HH 88

JRA 88

Splendid 88

GB 88

Antivirus 87

Tn Arsenal 87

Zeek 87

Rob 49- 86

Diehard 86

Labass 85

Gotanidea 85

Prince 85

Misgana 84

J gunner 83

Gundown 83

Longbenark 82

Toney 80

Taiwo 4321- 79

Onyango 79

Okobino 78

Dendrite 77

Kuhepson 77

Ackshay 76

Me 75

Angelo 75

Relegation Zone

Sue P 74

Yayo 73

D kit 73

Stephanie 73

I 73

L cannon 73

Dotash 70

Kenya 001-69

Tom 69

Uzil Ozil 68

Goonersia 67

Sagie 66

Oluseyi 62

Ayan 62

Drayton 61

Khadii 61

Baron 60

E blaze 59

Admin 59

NOAS 58

Chuck 57

Famochi 56

Quincy 54

J legend 54

M Wokona 54

Edu 52

J moati 52

Adeybayo 50

K Tyson 51

Jo Gunz 46

Ba thea 45

Elsammy 45

Dunchurado 42

JOA 39

J Bauer 36

Flash G 32

M lisheam 30

Ruler system 28

Samson A 24

Riveriosantos 24

BME12- 24

Arsha 23

Olushorlor 20

Ruler System 20

Illiterate 20

Gogo

Adiva 19

Kobin 19

My name is Lehman 18

Lucia 18

Rusty 17

O Achiel 17

Zeus 16

OGHENE 16

Walidamy 16

Gibson Power 15

Easyguy 15

lima 13

K Hristov 12

Adajim 11

koktafo 10

Stone 9

Royal Challenger 8

Mr Fox 8

Top 4 Never Again 8

ST Joachim 8

Surajo malah 7

Jeremy7

Big Sam 7

Lannotdatguy 6

Joebaba 6

Akota 6

Mide 6

Azeez Omerah Cole 6

Zig -5

Mide 5

Josiah 5

La

Kenneth 5

Anti Kev 4

Akuta George 4

Wenger ball 4

Classy gunner 3

Big slim 3

Gun smoke 2

tesfie 1