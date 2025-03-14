Dan’s EPL Predictions – A narrow win for Arsenal over Chelsea

Everton 2-0 West Ham

David Moyes probably has too much class to gloat, but there is some irony in the fact that he faces his former club, now positioned below them in the table, largely due to the run he took the Toffees on. He left the Hammers 9th in the table after three consecutive European campaigns, one of which involved their first trophy in over four decades. The Irons arrive at Goodison with 10 games left in 16th place, with 33 points. The grass isn’t always greener.

Ipswich 0-1 Forest

Unlike the two clubs below them in the table, Ipswich can actually be quite competitive in games. The issue, however, is that if you haven’t won a league match this year, that’s not just bad luck; it’s a lack of quality in the final third. Draws at this stage are not helpful, meaning that in a tight game, the Tractor Boys will have to chase the winner (especially if they hear that Wolves are winning). That will play into the visitors’ hands. They are a tough unit to break down and can hit you on the break. If they do that on Saturday, they will be just one point behind Arsenal. If Nottingham Forest is only a point behind you in the middle of March, you can’t call that a title challenge.

Man City 1-2 Brighton

Win on Saturday, and Man City are back in the top 4; lose, and Brighton go above them. Then it’s the FA Cup quarter-finals, so this is a massive couple of games for Pep Guardiola, who will know that both are tricky encounters. Out of the large chasing pack looking at the European spots, the Seagulls have come from nowhere, winning their last six games in all competitions. Is winning at the Etihad a shock anymore? That’s how good the visitors have been recently.

Saints 1-2 Wolves

32 points were enough to stay up last year, and this could be another season where you can avoid relegation due to the poor performances of the bottom three rather than your own ability. Three of Wolves’ next four games are against sides in the bottom five, so this is a period where they can secure their survival. While they will still miss Cunha, Pereira will be delighted that last weekend his men put in a real team performance.

Cherries 2-2 Brentford

With both clubs having nothing to lose and everything to gain, this could be the most entertaining game of the weekend. On New Year’s Day, Brentford still hadn’t managed an away league win this season. All of a sudden, they have won four consecutive games on their travels. Bizarrely, that coincided with their home form becoming erratic. The way the Cherries play means they will always give their opponents a chance, which allowed Spurs to come back into last Sunday’s encounter despite their complete control. I grew up near the town and can tell you that any kind of European qualification would be a fairytale. A draw doesn’t really help either club.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

As things stand, 5th place in the Premiership would be enough to qualify for the Champions League, so I still think, in terms of those behind us catching up, the Gunners will run out of games, and none of them are putting together a consistent run (apart from Brighton). We could kick off on Sunday with Forest only a point behind us, so if we don’t win, maybe then it’s time to look over our shoulder. If we weren’t Gooners, you’d say Arsenal deserve to miss out on the CL, because that’s the only way our owners will reflect. Trust me, the Kroenke family are not sitting there pondering how we are out of the title race in March, but they would care if they suddenly missed out on their precious UEFA revenue. By the law of averages, our sideways passing has got to eventually have a bit of luck in the final third. I’m not sure Chelsea defensively (including their keeper) can do what recent teams have done against us. For fans attending the Emirates, though, the atmosphere needs to improve. It’s gone back to the bad days, where it doesn’t take long for anxiety to creep around the stadium and certain players to be targeted.

Fulham 2-2 Spurs

For a while now, Ange Postecoglou has known it’s Europa League or bust in terms of saving the season. 13th in the table, the Premier League has almost become irrelevant for them, and normally, I would say that after playing on a Thursday night, their small squad wouldn’t be able to deal with a London derby three days later. Yet they should be able to let the momentum from midweek carry over to the Cottage. Spurs know what their reputation is, and now have to play every European fixture knowing that the difference between this being a famous campaign or a terrible one is a fine line. That emotionally takes a lot out of you. With teams no longer dropping out of the Champions League, though, there are not many sides to fear in the last eight, so Spurs can win this trophy… and we will never hear the end of it.

Leicester 0-1 Man United

Two fanbases who recently held protests against their owners. My thoughts on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s interview are that, of course, if you wanted to, you could find constant negativity in what he said because the topic is uncomfortable. There is no pleasant way to frame redundancies and non-playing staff no longer getting a free lunch. Yet the 72-year-old is one of the most successful businessmen in the UK. He knows how to cut costs and has long been ruthless in doing so. At least he offers a form of leadership, even if he’s not telling you what you want to hear. He’s already managed more interviews with the media than the Glazers have in two decades! The Foxes should look at this as a chance to get a win but seem to have lost belief. It’s as though the home fans lack the belief to generate the atmosphere at the King Power to make this a banana skin for United. If Wolves get a result on Saturday, I think it’s asking too much of Leicester to find a response.

Carabao Cup Final

Only the scoreline after 90 minutes will count, so if you think the game will go to extra time or penalties, pick a draw.

Liverpool 1-0 Newcastle

For the majority of my life, I never would have believed you if you said I would rather Liverpool win a cup final than Newcastle. I have always viewed Liverpool supporters as bad winners, while the Magpies were everyone’s second team. While Liverpool are still bad winners, the Toon Army has become unbearable since their takeover. Rarely has a fanbase acted so arrogantly without actually achieving anything. While some put their nose up at this trophy, winning on Sunday would mean everything to the Geordies. Yet, two years ago, Eddie Howe couldn’t get his squad to cope with the occasion. It was almost like they wanted it for their city so much that they became crippled by the fear of failure. Anthony Gordon missing is a huge blow. If they were not top of the league, I would suggest there might be a hangover from Arne Slott’s men after their exit in Europe, but knowing it’s a case of if rather than when they’re going to be crowned champions is not a bad worst-case scenario. They know they could lose at Wembley, and they still have a massive party around the corner. In other words, all the pressure is on the Toon, and I think it will prove too much.