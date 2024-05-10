Dan’s EPL Predictions and analyses all the variables – But Arsenal must beat Man United

If Arsenal don’t win at Old Trafford, Man City can become Champions on Tuesday night.

The Gunners can win the League at Tottenham if City lose at the Cottage.

A City draw followed by an Arsenal win guarantees the title race will be decided on the final day for only the 10th time in the competition’s history.

One more win for either means Liverpool can’t mathematically win the Prem.

Spurs have to win on Saturday to put any pressure on Aston Villa in the race for 4th. Because of goal difference, a draw wouldn’t be enough.

No matter what happens elsewhere, Villa qualify for the Champions League if they win Monday night.

Three points for Tottenham practically guarantees they at least finish in the top 7 but it remains unclear what league position earns what ….

5th – guarantees a spot in the Europa League

6th – is a place in the Europa League If Man City win the FA Cup or Man United lift the Cup and finish top 7.

If United win the Cup but finish outside the top 7, 6th place is only good enough for a place in the Conference.

7th – Qualifies for UEFA Conference unless Man United win the Cup but finish outside top 6. In that instance, 7th place would not be good enough for any European Football.

Burnley join Sheffield United relegated if they don’t win on Saturday. Luton will return to the Championship if they don’t at least get a point.

If they both lose, Forest are safe because of their goal difference. Even if the Clarets win, they can’t afford for Forest to pick up one more point this campaign. Even if the Hatters win, they can’t afford one more Forest win this campaign.

Fulham 1-3 Man City

I actually think it’s more likely the Champions drop points at Craven Cottage then at the Lane.

Pep Guardiola knows essentially, he’d got three Cup Finals to win to retain his title (before the actual Cup Final). Quite simply, you would bet on Man City to beat Fulham in a cup final.

Last Saturday there were zero signs of being nervous that they were 4 points behind, no evidence of any nerves setting in, how players celebrated or the atmosphere at the Etihad, it was just another game.

For years now this group of players have not just played under must win conditions every few days, they have done it with a smile on their faces.

I don’t think they ever get enough credit for the standards they have set.

I keep telling myself that in the law of averages one season luck will go against them.

Sending us to Old Trafford two points behind them will be too much of an incentive for them though.

Our best bet is to get this race to the final day where crazy things can happen.

Cherries 3-1 Brentford

Some of the division will be paying their final home games of the campaign this weekend so a chance for Cherries fans on a hot day along the seaside to say well done to their team for the most points they have ever managed in the topflight.

Everton 2-0 Sheffield United

Sheffield United have now conceded 100 goals In the League this season. That last happened to Swindon Town in the Prem’s debut in 1993-94.

They need to keep two clean sheets for an unwanted record.

Everton are not a go for the throat type of team though but 2-0 will be enough.

Bet Sean Dyche still wears the tracksuit.

Newcastle 3-0 Brighton

The Toon could qualify for the Europa League, Conference or zero European Football at all so with a trip to Old Trafford in midweek, need the points more than the visitors.

Spurs 3-1 Burnley

It’s very noble of Ange Postecoglou to insist he’s not going to change his ethos but that only works when you’re winning the odd game.

Your job as a manager is to give your team the best possible chance to get results and that means at times adapting your principles.

You can’t concede 4 on Tyneside, 3 in the NLD and 4 at Anfield and keep playing a high line, refusing to hire a set piece coach while insisting you will stick to your principles.

That’s brave but if that costs you a place in the top 4, it’s also silly.

Both teams have to win so this game for once should suit the home team’s high line

West Ham 2 -2 Luton

Because of their goal difference, if Luton don’t get a result, they are essentially relegated.

In theory that should mean they need the points more than the Hammers.

I just hope David Moyes gets the farewell from the London Stadium he deserves.

Even those Irons who wanted him to leave, now they have their way, surely for one day they can show some respect for the man who led them to only their third trophy.

Unfortunately, it wouldn’t shock me if that doesn’t happen.

Wolves 1-3 Palace

How Palace have ended the season should give their fans hope for next season.

It’s justified the decision to change managers when they did. With all respect to Roy Hodgson, it’s crazy to have that kind of attack and ask them not to express themselves.

In the short term, a rare away win.

In the long term, can they hold on to their prize assets?

Notts Forest 2-2 Chelsea

By the time Forest kick off they might know they are safe. If one of the two teams directly below them win earlier in the day I would go for an away win. Based on my predictions though I think Forest can play with less pressure knowing one point from their last two games would be enough.

Man United 1-3 Arsenal

All the talk from some Gooners is if or where Man City will slip up. In reality we have to win at a ground we have won once at in our last 16 Prem visits. Against a team who can play without pressure while we have to be flawless.

In the last few weeks, we have benefitted from playing before Man City but this time round we travel to Manchester potentially 2 points behind top.

There’s a huge difference between kicking off, playing to go 4 points clear and knowing you have to win just to stay in contention.

How do we react if scores are level after 60 mins?

Do heads drop if we concede first?

That’s why our penalty against Bournemouth was timely. The Emirates were growing anxious because of the missed chances, and had that carried over into the second half, the atmosphere gets tense, and players go missing?

Then though I watched Monday …

Taking my emotion out of the equation, even if the Gunners showed up nervous and froze, I can’t see a world where we don’t at least make chances.

It’s been an issue that Ten Hag hasn’t tactically been able to solve all campaign, how to reduce how many shots Onana faces.

They had injuries at Selhurst Park but enough experience to do better than that.

To be a big club you act like a big club, and someone has to say that 4-0 to Crystal Palace is unacceptable for Man United.

That was a performance of a manager and players who have been told that the majority will be let go in the summer?

Villa 3-1 Liverpool

I bet Jurgen Klopp will fail to mention that his team are playing Monday night, giving him 8 days to prepare for this game.

I respect the Liverpool manager but won’t miss his constant complaints about the TV scheduling.

He either deliberately is choosing to not understand, or is being cantankerous because it’s a simple concept to follow.

Overseas broadcasters offer the Prem contracts worth billions. Part of the terms of those deals is they pick what time you play.

If clubs don’t like that they simply vote for the contract not to be signed.

I wonder how many bosses (including Klopp) has asked their owners to turn down the money for the sake of player welfare?

When Spurs won at Villa Park in March, they were two points behind 4th with a game in hand. Their fans have been so obsessed with us not winning the League they have failed to realise that Villa have been dropping points, but no one has taken advantage.

A win means a return to UEFA’s top table for the first time since 1983. Huge celebrations at Villa Park.

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Drayton 266

Prince 261

Baron 259

Gunsmoke 254

Terrah 247

Ackshay 247

Matthew 244

JRA 244

GB 240

Sid 239

Tom 239

Stephanie 237

Dendrite 234

Sue P 231

J gunner 229

Me 229

Antivirus 229

Goonersia 223

Sagie 221

Okobino 220

NOAS 219

MTG 218

IGL 215

Edu 212

Williamrick 208

IG 203

O Achiel 203

Kenya 001- 201

Big slim 199

J legend 198

Yayo 186

I 185

Splendid 181

J gunz 178

Taiwo 4321- 175

Zeek 174

Ayan 162

Samson A 147

Oluseyi 20- 132

Oladmeji A 131

Bang bang 130

VZ 118

Gundown 117

Fanuel priston 115

Walidomy 112

Diehard 109

Adeski 108

Onyango 99

Toney 99

QB 97

Prince layote 94

Angelo 91

Famochi 91

Admin 83

J Bauer 75

Dan kit 73

Dotash 71

Ralph 70

J Bauer 69

Amir 67

Ayodale A 64

E blaze 51

Davars 49

Elvis 46

Akeno Bonniface 43

Jen 40

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 37

Uzi Ozil 34

SWS 31

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Illiterate 23

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Wale A 14

Freddy 14

Loose cannon 13

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Shola 10

Kb Rano 10

Gunner 10

Emperor A 10

Gerald king 9

Vembu 7

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Olaraj propertie / partners 5

