Dan’s EPL Predictions – Another damaging defeat for Arsenal on the cards

I can understand if many of you are too depressed to play, but we have a quick turnaround in our predictions game.

The Kroenke family took away our hopes and dreams for the season—let’s not let them take anything else.

Brighton 3-1 Cherries

I thought the Cherries might slip up at the weekend, as the law of averages, injuries (now another suspension), will creep up on them. The Seagulls have found their scoring boots recently.

Wolves 2-0 Fulham

Performances had improved recently under Pereira, and it was only a matter of time before that was reflected in results. For the first time in a while, I think their fans will truly believe they can stay up. They are probably finding motivation in how bad the three sides below them have been. They play the day before the trio and can make them kick off eight points clear of Leicester and Ipswich. They don’t need a bigger incentive than that.

Palace 1-1 Villa

I know some do it for the sake of being positive because they feel the definition of a supporter is to say everything is rainbows and unicorns, but anyone still maintaining nothing existed last month that would have improved our attack—just witness Villa Park on Saturday night. Asensio scored twice, assisted both times by sub Rashford. Neither cost Villa a fee. Both are on loan with zero obligation to buy. Deals Arsenal easily could have done.

Chelsea 5-0 Saints

Sometimes a manager needs luck they can’t control—one of those being the fixture list. Chelsea have not won in five games and are losing their grip on qualifying for Europe, let alone getting a Champions League spot. Cole Palmer’s body language is showing frustration as well, although midweek is an ideal chance for him to refind his mojo. If Maresca could hand-pick a match this week, it would be the basement boys at home. Don’t win, and you would fear for his job?

Brentford 1-2 Everton

There were so many talking points at the top of the table over the weekend that not enough has been mentioned about one of the worst VAR decisions of the season at Goodison. What I don’t get is we keep being told that technology will only be used if an obvious error has occurred. The official gave the Toffees the pen. How can those at Stockley Park look at replays of Young getting his shirt pulled and come to the conclusion the ref needs to check the monitor? See, it’s not just Arsenal who get baffling calls against them. Maybe the visitors are due some luck?

Man United 2-1 Ipswich

As already mentioned, Ipswich could kick off at Old Trafford as much as eight points away from safety. Even the current five-point gap between them and Wolves might, for the first time, make it hard for Kieran McKenna to convince his players they can stay in this division. They can’t afford to blink before Wolves do. Not even Man United can make a mess out of this.

Nott Forest 2-0 Arsenal

So our lack of attacking options was always going to catch up with us. The evidence was there in January when we lost both cup ties due to not having a proven goalscorer, yet we didn’t invest in anyone. Our owners either didn’t have the ambition or were arrogant to think our current front three were good enough to catch Liverpool. It’s got to be one of them. I did think our players at least saw it as a challenge to find solutions to our goal issues. Saturday, we played like we never believed we could score, and it might become a psychological problem. If we are thinking like that, so will our opponents. The home side break the deadlock, and do the Gunners have faith in themselves anymore that they can score twice? Thank goodness those below are not consistent, else I would start to worry about us qualifying for the Champions League—not that those in charge of the club deserve anything else. This might be a painful slog till May.

Spurs 1-0 Man City

Are we now in a situation where we need to be keeping an eye on those in the race for the top four and hoping they slip up? The likes of City might just run out of games in terms of catching us. Although the Kroenke family deserve for that to happen, it felt strange watching how the champions were controlled at the Etihad on Sunday. Passing out from defence, avoiding the press, quality in the final third—they can’t do what they used to do. These players earned the right, though, to die on their swords. Does Pep Guardiola have the energy to build another winning squad?

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

Our defeat to West Ham meant Liverpool went to the Etihad under zero pressure. That’s our biggest regret. The league leaders were showing signs of vulnerability, but knowing we don’t have the tools to take advantage, they can now relax. As predicted, we have let the moment pass us by. Shame on anyone who defended January. The home side will have the benefit of knowing the full-time score at the City Ground at half-time at Anfield. If they are aware we have dropped points, it means they can play with even more freedom.

West Ham 3-0 Leicester

The cruel irony is that the corresponding fixture was Van Nistelrooy’s debut as Foxes boss, which he won 3-1. He’s only managed four points since, meaning by kick-off Thursday, they could be as much as eight points from safety. The way the home crowd reacted Friday, they already seemed resigned to a return to the Championship. You can’t see them not conceding at the moment.

Dan Smith