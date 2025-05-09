Dan’s EPL predictions – Arsenal and Liverpool to share the points

It’s rare since his return that Evertonians have been critical of David Moyes. They can accept too many draws as long as the team give everything but last weekend they seemed to be thinking about their holidays.
I’m sure they will be motivated next week for Goodison’s farewell but this Saturday means more to Fulham because they are still in the hunt for Europe
Ipswich 1-3 Brentford
Ipswich deserve credit for showing the resilience to battle back and get a draw at Goodison Park .
2-0 down and already relegated it would have been easy to feel sorry for themselves .
Yet the Toffees don’t have a Wiska and Muembo who can hurt any defence .
The Bees would momentarily go 8th with a win so have all the incentive needed .
Wolves 3-1 Brighton
13th is high as Wolves have been in the table this season .
To put that into context Garry O’Neil got only 9 points after 16 fixtures . He was sacked with the club 19th.
Vitor Pereira has almost become a victim of his own success . He’s done such a good job no one is talking about it .
Cherries 2-2 Villa
Villa play a day before the 4 teams in front of them .
It’s so close for the race for 8th place (which could be enough for Europe if Palace don’t win the Cup ) that the 8th place Cherries could kick off as low as 11th .
In other words both teams have to win meaning this should be entertaining.
Saints 1-3 City
So our hearts were broken on Wednesday, then on Thursday our next door neighbours got to Finals and now on Saturday Man City can go joint points with us because they couldn’t pick an easier away fixture .
Yet some still defend January
This hurts
Newcastle 3-1 Chelsea
Somehow there is a scenario which could end up the only member of the top 5 this season without a trophy !
It’s hard enough the thought of Spurs lifting the Europa League but now Maresca is saying that if he wins the UEFA Conference it would represent Chelsea as being ‘ back in the big time ‘.
Even the club’s own fans say they will be embarrassed to celebrate winning a third tier tournament ( they still will though !)
It’s another sign of a man either not understanding the size of the club he works for or the lack of ambition set to him by his employers?
Surely the objective is returning to the Champions League?
Making this the most vital fixture of the weekend .
Yet in a big game I trust the Toon more
Man United 2-1 West Ham
The League has been irrelevant to Man United for some time now and Amirom will not be risking anyone with any niggles from now till the 21st May .
Yet surely there will be enough of a feel good factor to win on Sunday, no?
Their final two domestic fixtures are against sides chasing the top 5 so this could be Man United’s last chance to get past the 40 point mark .
I never thought I would be writing that !
Graham Potter was accused of being too nice when manager at Stamford Bridge. Anyone else starting to think at West Ham he’s deliberately trying to act tough in front of the medi?
Notts Forest 2-1 Leicester
In their last 3 fixtures the pressure and new found expectation seem to have caught up with Forest .
In the top 4 for most of the season suddenly they start the weekend in 6th . Their aim has to be to get to the Chelsea fixture with their destiny in their own hands .
It’s a convenient time to have this East Midland Derby considering Leicester are relegated .
Yet the home side prefer not having the ball and being allowed to hit on the break .
The visitors won’t let that happen so this might be more tricky then some think ?
Spurs 1-1 Crystal Palace
So listen , we all know outside of football banter beating PSG over two legs in a Semi Final is allot harder then doing that to Bodo Glint.
Yet we have known for a while there was high chance Spurs might get to a European Final and not us and let’s be honest if the roles were reversed we would be rubbing their face in the mud just as much .
I did try to warn some of my Gooners who have made some arrogant statements this season .
We might just have to take our medicine in the next month .
On the 21st May though we all support Man United for one night only
Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal
So we knew for a while that the moment we got knocked out of the Champions League we just want the season to end and get to the summer.
You can’t fault the effort on Wednesday but with the whole club now feeling depressed , the last thing we want to do is being going too Anfield and giving the Champions a Guard of Honour . Credit to the Gooners who will make that trip with nothing to gain and everything to lose .
First on Saturday we have to watch Man City mostly likely go joint points with us while by the time we kick off we could be only 3 points ahead of 6th !
It’s asking allot for Arteta to motivate his players within days of such a disappointment but let’s hope like last Sunday Liverpool play with one eye on the beach ?
There is zero jeopardy on the line for them and I do believe that in elite sport that matters .
The fact that Chelsea play Newcastle and Forest is enough to keep us in the top 5.
Which the Koronke Family will be content with.
Adeski 221
NT Gunnerz 215
Terrah 213
Sagie 206
Gunnerstew 206
J Gunner 205
Akeem 204
Okobino 204
Stephanie 200
Ayan 200
GB 199
JRA 197
Antivirus 197
Ackshay 197
QB 195
Ejs 193
Wale A 191
Sue P 185
Baron 184
Drayton 182
Achizzy 175
Kenya 172
Gunsmoke 170
Me 166
Matthew 165
Solwills 164
O Achiel 156
JS7RG 154
Prince 151
Buchi 149
I 148
MTG 145
NOAS 134
J Gunz 123
Zeeksedso 120
Tom 111
Top 36 Qualify for Champions League
Lereng Jacob 107
Dendrite 98
Yayo 94
IGL 94
Edu 87
Famochi 82
Amir 77
Splendid 69
Admin 69
Bang bang 65
J Bauer 65
J legend 63
Dragon 62
Big slim 58
Babalosa 54
Illiterate 53
Taiwo 52
Williamrick 48
Ba Thea 46
Teteu 46
Lupilu 45
Olushorlar 39
Oluseyi 20- 36
Rich Royal 35
Bertie 33
Dan kit 30
Labass 27
Gabriel 24
SWS 18
Kobin 18
Lovely 17
Elvis 16
Ralph 15
Twig 14
Oslogunner 65-12
Barry 11
Isaac 11
Kendrick Ohis 11
Alex 9
Mulu Fidel 9
Gunner 4 life 8
Kutoiam 8
Dotash 7
E Augustus 7
Terry 5
Dunchirado 5
Alwattan 3
Good luck peeps
Dan Smith
Meant to be Fulham 1-0 Everton peeps 😉
Fulham 2 vs 1 Everton
Please add
Ipswich 1 vs 2 Brentford
Wolves 1 vs 2 Brighton
Bournemouth 1 vs 2 Aston villa
Southampton 1 vs 2 man city
Newcastle 2 vs 1 Chelsea
Man U 1 vs 2 Westham
Forest 2 vs 1 Leicester city
Spurs 1 vs 2 palace
Liverpool 1 vs 2 Arsenal