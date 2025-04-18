Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal and Liverpool to win

Crystal Palace 2–1 Bournemouth

So if I have this correct, unless Palace win the FA Cup, 8th place in the table will be enough to qualify for the UEFA Conference?. That possibility could provide Bournemouth with a much-needed boost, particularly given how noticeably fatigued they appeared again in the second half on Monday. This time, however, they had a lead to defend, and it was evident that Andoni Iraola adopted a more defensive approach than usual. It seems likely the visitors will struggle in the latter stages once more unless they can score early.

Brentford 3–1 Brighton

Two more sides with an eye on that potentially significant eighth-place finish. Brentford will likely need to win on Saturday to remain in contention. To do so, they must achieve something they have yet to do this year—win at home. Brighton appeared to require a brief break to reset physically and mentally, but conceding twice to Leicester suggests a severe lack of confidence. They’ve not been the same team since their cup exit.

Everton 1–1 Manchester City

What odds would one have received in the summer on the defending champions being mathematically out of the title race by Easter? Last Saturday encapsulated their season: defensively vulnerable yet capable of breathtaking spells. Kevin De Bruyne’s display prompted speculation he may be leaving the Etihad prematurely, especially after he emphasised, “it’s my employer’s decision.” While his talent is unquestioned, the real concern is whether he can maintain such performances every three days. If not, justifying his current wages becomes difficult. It was a classy gesture from Pep Guardiola to phone Mikel Arteta on Wednesday. Everton haven’t beaten City in their last 15 league meetings, but with the current positive atmosphere at Goodison Park, this could be their best opportunity in years.

West Ham 1–2 Southampton

West Ham may not be relegated, but with the quality in their squad, 17th place is unacceptable. The continued lack of competitiveness at the bottom of the table is concerning. Last season, 27 points were enough to survive; this year, it could be even fewer. There was a time when 40 points were the benchmark for safety. Just because fortune may finally favour them—and in true West Ham fashion—a surprise away win could well be on the cards, which would see Southampton surpass Derby’s infamous record low points tally.

Aston Villa 1–3 Newcastle

Firstly, best wishes to Eddie Howe, who was recently hospitalised with pneumonia—a reminder that football is only a game. Momentum is clearly with Newcastle. If they win, they’ll be just one point behind Villa. If Newcastle are that close in April, Villa were never truly in the title race. The home side often struggle after European fixtures, and following the emotional and physical toll of Tuesday night, it’s a big ask to rise again for a crucial league match. Someone may well have lost their job after playing the wrong music in such a significant fixture! That said, the Europa League anthem might become a regular sound at Villa Park next season.

Fulham 2–2 Chelsea

Most managers wouldn’t choose a home draw against Ipswich as the moment to criticise their own supporters, yet that’s precisely what Maresca appeared to do, suggesting the atmosphere influenced players’ decisions. Whether that’s pressure or a lack of awareness is unclear. Regardless, such comments are risky at Stamford Bridge, particularly after drawing with the side in 18th place. Rightly or wrongly, Chelsea fans have grown accustomed to higher standards—standards where winning the UEFA Conference League would be irrelevant if you finish sixth. Under Roman Abramovich, it wouldn’t be accepted. Under Todd Boehly, it might be.

Ipswich 1–2 Arsenal

Some Arsenal supporters may try to spin the narrative, but if told in August that a win over Easter was needed to remain in the title race, few would have been pleased. Recent dropped points have been excused due to their role in eliminating Real Madrid. Mikel Arteta’s challenge now is to refocus his squad after midweek’s emotional high. Ipswich, essentially relegated, can play with freedom. Unlike sides such as Southampton or Leicester, their fans will continue backing them, making this a tricky fixture—especially if Arteta opts to rest key players ahead of the Champions League semi-final. The issue remains that the Tractor Boys often sabotage themselves with costly defensive errors.

Manchester United 2–1 Wolves

As reported, many were stunned by the closing moments of the United vs Lyon match on Thursday. Could those six minutes be pivotal in Amorim’s Old Trafford future? United are among several clubs where European success is essential. Sir Jim Ratcliffe stated last month that Champions League qualification would be a substantial financial boost, but Roy Keane questioned the mentality of prioritising certain matches. Given his experience and success at the club, Keane believes Manchester United should never accept 14th place in the league simply because a European trophy is possible.

Leicester 0–3 Liverpool

Should Arsenal slip up, Liverpool could be crowned champions later in the day. If the league leaders could choose any venue to visit, it would likely be the King Power. Some Liverpool fans have only seen one title in over three decades—it must seem surreal how straightforward this season has been. Historically, title-winning teams who wrap up the league before Easter tend to dominate. This side may not be among the greats, but their commanding position highlights the lack of quality in the rest of the division.

Tottenham 2–1 Nottingham Forest

To their credit, Spurs showed rare fighting spirit on Thursday. Ange Postecoglou maintains that his future shouldn’t hinge on knockout results—a fair point. As he noted, “You can play a semi-final, hit the post, and the ball goes in—or it bounces out.” A short-term view from Daniel Levy would be unwise. Simply winning a trophy doesn’t guarantee long-term success, as seen with Erik ten Hag and others still receiving compensation. Big Ange has spoken like a man who suspects that lifting silverware won’t secure his position. Perhaps he’s already been informed. Standards matter, and Tottenham cannot be 15th in April. That said, they seem destined to reach the final. If given the choice, anyone would take Bodo/Glimt over two legs in a semi-final. Spurs fans will be insufferable if they win it—let’s hope we’ve our own final to look forward to later that week.