Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal and Newcastle to share the points

Friday: Villa eye top four as Spurs shift focus

Aston Villa 3-0 Tottenham

Because of Chelsea’s goal difference, winning their final two games does not guarantee Villa another crack at the Champions League, although they will be keeping an eye on the scoreline at Stamford Bridge. You can see why hanging on at Bournemouth now seems so vital.

In any other season, Spurs at home and Manchester United away would not be the fixtures you would choose to end your season. However, sometimes in sport, you need a bit of luck, and these final games seem to have fallen into Unai Emery’s lap perfectly.

Tottenham are not even pretending to have focus on the league, with their eyes clearly on the Europa League Final. Then comes either a party or a funeral at Old Trafford, but either way, it will be a fixture with zero jeopardy for the hosts.

There is some irony that this is the one year the Premier League and FA are allowing finalists to play earlier in the weekend to allow more time to prepare for Wednesday. Most associations do that to support their clubs in winning European trophies. Yet the one time it happens in England, it is an all-English final anyway.

Not that Ange Postecoglou will be starting his first team on Friday night. For most of the season, he seemed a decent bloke, but has he not come out with some strange comments since reaching the final? According to the piece, he even said he wants to join Bill Nicholson on the wall at the training ground. One lifted the title, three FA Cups, two League Cups, a UEFA Cup and a Cup Winners’ Cup. The other is 17th in the table.

The points really are Villa’s to throw away.

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

A lot can happen on Friday. There is a scenario where Chelsea’s return to the Champions League could be confirmed this weekend, but if they fail to win, they could fall out of the top five. They will surely want to avoid having to win at the City Ground on the final day.

This could result in a nervy performance. It is quite unique that fifth are facing sixteenth at the Bridge, yet the side with only 39 points are guaranteed a UEFA spot if they win, while the team in seventeenth wait for Wednesday.

Amirom seems to have a very different take to Postecoglou regarding the Europa League being a season-saver. Big Ange believes the media are picking on Spurs, which apparently has nothing to do with their league position, while Manchester United’s manager has echoed Roy Keane in saying there are standards at Old Trafford that cannot be compromised. No cup can justify not having 40 points and being only above four teams after 36 games.

Spurs will have a bus parade if they lift the trophy. Manchester United will celebrate at their training ground with a barbecue, most likely to save money. The current squad, however, seem to believe that success on Wednesday will make everyone forget the domestic failures.

Saturday and Sunday: Mixed emotions and farewells

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester City

(Score prediction after 90 minutes)

People complain about the romance of the FA Cup dying, but the FA do not help matters. Why is the final not scheduled for the last weekend of domestic football? Who decided to hold it in the middle of a Premier League round?

At least the fixture maintains a traditional kick-off time and gets its own day. It remains a great occasion, and one you want to be part of.

What makes this final intriguing is that City have not been perfect this season. Of course, with so many experienced players in high-stakes games, they are the favourites. But they have had enough off days for Palace to believe in lifting their first ever trophy.

Some, like Haaland, tried to regain sharpness at Southampton and it did not go to plan. Unbeaten in five, the Eagles have found form at the right time and will likely approach the match with zero fear. That is the Glasner way, and he becomes the first Austrian to manage in an FA Cup Final.

Everton 2-1 Southampton

Goodison Park becomes the latest traditional ground to say goodbye as the club moves to a modern stadium. Arsenal fans will relate, having left Highbury, although at least Goodison will remain in use as the future home of Everton Women in the WSL.

Financially, the move is necessary, but the soul of the club will never be quite the same along the Bramley-Moore Docks.

Any other weekend this would be a routine win for the Toffees, but this is their farewell. That means it will be chaotic, emotional and dramatic—the perfect goodbye.

Brentford 3-1 Fulham

Both clubs will know by Saturday if eighth is enough to qualify for Europe. Brentford currently hold that position, while Fulham must win to keep their slim hopes alive.

Their loss to Everton last week was a big missed opportunity. Is this Mbeumo’s last game at the Gtech? He has been superb this season.

West Ham 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Twelve months ago, the suggestion was that Forest did not deserve to stay up based on how they are run. They certainly do not deserve to be in the Champions League now.

Some Forest fans defend Evangelos Marinakis, claiming results justify his actions. But being successful does not excuse publicly dressing down your manager or staff—especially in front of thousands and a live TV audience.

In a PR move, both parties insisted it was frustration over miscommunication with the medical team. The club has since released two statements praising Marinakis.

Still, he is the face of the club and should lead with class. If Nuno senses blame, he should walk. He deserves applause and a pay rise, not public embarrassment. Forest probably need to win at the London Stadium to keep the race alive, but they have not been the same since the FA Cup semi-final.

Leicester 2-0 Ipswich

This will be a Championship clash next season, but Leicester are the ones likely to undergo the bigger transformation before then.

It will be Jamie Vardy’s farewell at the King Power, and it feels like destiny he scores his 200th goal. Not that he needs it to secure his legacy.

The Foxes have looked stronger recently because they are now playing without pressure. They might win on Sunday, but Ipswich seem the better bet for promotion next season.

Arsenal 1-1 Newcastle

Arsenal’s Champions League spot could be confirmed on Friday. If both Chelsea and Villa win, the Gunners would only need a point to avoid pressure on the final day.

This fixture already has that end-of-season feel, with little at stake other than pride and stopping Newcastle from overtaking.

Newcastle may have more motivation, but will Eddie Howe really go all out away from home?

If it is level with 15 minutes to go, do not expect either manager to risk losing. A point each will do.

A year ago, Mikel Arteta urged fans not to settle for second place. Now, many seem to accept being 15 points off the top.

Brighton 2-1 Liverpool (Monday)

Brighton will know by Saturday night if eighth is enough for Europe. That may give them more motivation than Liverpool, who have been mentally on holiday since becoming champions.

Liverpool fans pride themselves on loyalty, but booing Trent Alexander-Arnold last week suggested otherwise. According to reports, there are even rumours he will not be played again by Slot to protect him.

There were suggestions he should not be allowed on the open-top bus parade. The irony is that this reaction only strengthens his resolve to leave.

He has given the club two league titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups. If that is not enough for fans to show respect, are they truly worth his loyalty?

Running down a contract is legal and happens every season at every club. The club will release youth players this summer who are no longer seen as valuable. Do they hand out deals just because a teenager says he loves the badge?

Fans ask who outsiders are to judge them. But who are they to tell a 26-year-old where he should live and work?

Grow up, Liverpool fans.