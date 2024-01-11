Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal don’t play but can our rivals drop points?

So, to keep you up to date, the Prem now has a winter break. Half the division will take it in turns having a week off. So, we got 5 fixtures to predict this weekend with the remaining 10 clubs in action a week later.

It means by the next time the Gunners kick a ball we could be outside the top 4!

We were top of the table Xmas Day!

PS, Sky Sports are showing a great documentary with Kolo Toure highlighting the contribution of African players towards English Football. I know that might make some readers blush but it’s worth the watch ……

Burnley 3-1 Luton

Not quite must-win for Burnley but possibly a not-lose. A defeat doesn’t just put them 7 points behind Luton, but it might end Kompany’s hopes of convincing his young squad they can follow his ethos at this level.

There won’t be too many occasions where the Belgian believes his team can take the initiative and be favourites to win.

It’s just if they can deal with the pressure?

Chelsea 0-1 Fulham

Could yet be the Carabao Cup Final?

The problem with this Derby is you don’t know which version of either side show up. Chelsea fans for most of the season have shown an understanding of the mess Pochettino Inherited yet patience is starting to wane after their performance at Middlesbrough.

Suddenly their captain is rowing with the away fans and their manager is giving bizarre interviews where he feels there shouldn’t be any judgement for losing to a Championship side!

Fulham are simply playing better at the moment it’s just a case of can they take their chances?

Watching them on Wednesday, I was thinking …would this version of Willian get in our team?

Another player Arteta released instead of coaching to improve.

Newcastle 2-2 Man City

Strangely I think Newcastle need a fixture like this instead of one where they are favourites. In the role of underdogs, it gives the Toon Army something to get their teeth into, meaning they will stick with their players to the end.

Eddie Howe though has to be positive.

Any dropped points from the Champions can give Arsenal fans a lift and some much-needed hope.

Everton 1-0 Aston Villa

Few would have predicted Aston Villa being 5 points clear of Arsenal in January. That’s what happens if they win on Sunday …. yet they won’t.

The issue with overachieving is suddenly you have a spotlight on you. You don’t know how players respond to that. Now you’re going to Goodison with the expectation to win and scrutiny if you don’t.

Man United 1-1 Spurs

What’s a bigger indication of how far these two clubs have fallen? That I simply don’t know which one (if any) show up on Sunday?

Or I question if either have the ambition to be on the front foot?

A fit again Van de Ven means Spurs can be more suited to press up and play a high line. Yet not having Son available could be a mental blow. Do the dressing room believe they can win without him?

Some players are reporting that others are submitting predictions after kicking off times.

This is something we will be more vigilant over in 2024.

