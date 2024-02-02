Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal face a must-win task against Liverpool

Hey peeps, my apologies for missing Midweek predictions, I was under the weather ….
Everton 1-2 Spurs
Kind of game over the years Spurs would get bullied in and lose. but If they show up to Goodison with the right attitude should win.
The difference between the two sides is Spurs will have enough chances to win. The home side won’t make many and don’t believe they will convert them.
Brighton 1-1 Palace
Brighton have just conceded 4 goals at Luton so in theory should be there for the taking. It’s just if Palace have enough ambition to take the initiative?
I think Roy Hodgson’s nature is to be conservative and settle for a draw. That might disappoint Eagle fans.
Burnley 2-0 Fulham
Law of averages Burnley can’t keep playing well and being unlucky.
Fulham now have Broja but most of the time are not prolific enough, meaning the opposition always can stay in games.
Newcastle 3-1 Luton
Eddie Howe needed that result at Villa Park, especially the performance. It should be the injection of confidence his squad needs to find momentum for the second half of the campaign.
This is different pressure with expectation on the Toon against opponents who can treat this as a free swing.
For the Hatters to have 19 points at this stage is some achievement. Their odds increase if Everton and /or Forest get deducted 10 points.
The visitors will give the Geordies a scare.
Sheffield United 2-1 Villa
Villa have won one of their last 5 league fixtures which suggests the pressure and expectation of now being in a top 4 race is getting to them.
It actually started at Xmas at Villa Park against the Blades
Cherries 3-1 Forest
Two clubs promoted at the same time have different momentum.
If the visitors play how they did against us in midweek and let the Cherries have all of the ball, this will be an easy home win.
Unlike Everton, if Forest gets a 10 points deduction, I don’t think they are staying up. You still sense they don’t know their best team.
Chelsea 2-2 Wolves
Simply not sure which Chelsea will show up anymore.
Man United 2-1 West Ham
I’m not condoning Rashford going partying and then calling in sick for work, but I do think there has been an overreaction. It’s funny when Jack Grealish overdrinks (including when he broke lockdown laws) he’s a character who’s relatable. Yet when it’s Rashford it’s different?
If I were a United fan, I would be more concerned about his body language and him not seemingly enjoying his football.
Not sure which Rashford or United will show up.
Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool
Not quite must win but deffo not lose. That happens we are out of the title race.
The issue is: for so long is Liverpool have had the habit of getting results without playing well …. Now they are playing well!
If you offered me this Sunday’s game to go the same way as the FA Cup in terms of possession and chances, I will bite your hand off. Part of my prediction is a belief that by law of averages we are due some luck in front of goal.
The Emirates know this weekend is massive and will make this an intimidating atmosphere.
Brentford 1-2 Man City
An example where the Champions will not play well but find a way to get over the line.
Haaland played the final 20 mins in midweek.
That they been winning without him should scare the rest of the division
LAST WEEKS TABLE
Top 24 qualify for euros.
GB 163
Drayton 162
Prince 160
Baron 156
Matthew 155
Dendrite 154
J Gunner 152
Stephanie 150
Sid 149
Terrah 148
Gunsmoke 148
Me 147
Tom 145
JRA 142
Indian gunner 142
Antivirus 140
IGL 140
Sue P 139
Goonersia 139
Ackshay 138
NOAS 135
MTG 133
Big slim 132
Zeek 130
Top 24 qualifying for Euros
Sagie 129
Okobino 128
Kenya 001- 126
Williamrick 124
VZ 118
Yayo 117
Edu 116
Fanuel priston 115
J legend 115
Taiwo 4321-114
Bang bang 112
Samson A 111
Splendid 111
O Achiel 110
Diehard 109
Jo gunz 109
Adeski 108
I 105
Onyango 99
Toney 99
Gundown 95
Prince layote 82
Angelo 88
Ayan 80
Oluseyi 20- 79
Dan kit 73
Oladimeji 73
Admin 72
Walidomy 65
Ayodale A 64
J Bauer 61
Amir 60
Dotash 59
Famochi 53
E blaze 51
Davars 49
Akeno Bonniface 43
Jen 40
Elvis 39
Jimmy B 37
Kobin 37
Uzi Ozil 34
SWS 28
Longbenark 26
Illiterate 23
Ralph 20
QB 19
Jimeigo T 17
Chuck 16
M leashim 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Wale A 14
Oslogunner 11
Flash G 11
Caxbury Dan 11
Shola 10
Gerald king 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Evansibility 7
Mading East 7
Olaraj propertie / partners 5
Elsammy 6
Gordan 5
TGOTA 5
Sheggz 5
JBG5 3
E Augustus 2
Everton 2 ~ 1 Spurs
Brighton 3 ~ 1 Cpalace
Burnley 2 ~ 1 Fulham
Newcastle 1 ~ 1 Luton
Sheffield 2 ~ 1 A villa
Cherries 1 ~ 2 Forest
Chelsea 1 ~ 2 Wolves
Manutd 2 ~ 2 Westham
Arsenal 3 ~ 1 Liverpool
Brentford 2 ~ 1 Mancity
Thanks for the prediction game.
Everton 1 – Tottenham
Brighton 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
Burnley 1 – 1 Fulham
Newcastle 2 – 1 Luton
Sheffield Utd 1 – 2 Aston Villa
Bournemouth 3 – 1 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea 2 – 2 Wolves
Man Utd 2 – 2 West Ham
Arsenal 1 – 1 Liverpool
Brentford 2 – 2 Man City
IGL YOu didn’t put a score down for Tottenham
Everton 2-2 Tottenham
Brighton 2-1 Palace
Burnley 2-0 Fulham
Newcastle 1-3 Luton
Sheffield Utd 1-0 Villa
Bournemouth 2-1 Forest
Chelsea 3-2 Wolves
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham
Arsenal 4-0 Liverpool
Brentford 1-1 Man City
That’s how we became champions!!