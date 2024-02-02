Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal face a must-win task against Liverpool

Hey peeps, my apologies for missing Midweek predictions, I was under the weather ….

Everton 1-2 Spurs

Kind of game over the years Spurs would get bullied in and lose. but If they show up to Goodison with the right attitude should win.

The difference between the two sides is Spurs will have enough chances to win. The home side won’t make many and don’t believe they will convert them.

Brighton 1-1 Palace

Brighton have just conceded 4 goals at Luton so in theory should be there for the taking. It’s just if Palace have enough ambition to take the initiative?

I think Roy Hodgson’s nature is to be conservative and settle for a draw. That might disappoint Eagle fans.

Burnley 2-0 Fulham

Law of averages Burnley can’t keep playing well and being unlucky.

Fulham now have Broja but most of the time are not prolific enough, meaning the opposition always can stay in games.

Newcastle 3-1 Luton

Eddie Howe needed that result at Villa Park, especially the performance. It should be the injection of confidence his squad needs to find momentum for the second half of the campaign.

This is different pressure with expectation on the Toon against opponents who can treat this as a free swing.

For the Hatters to have 19 points at this stage is some achievement. Their odds increase if Everton and /or Forest get deducted 10 points.

The visitors will give the Geordies a scare.

Sheffield United 2-1 Villa

Villa have won one of their last 5 league fixtures which suggests the pressure and expectation of now being in a top 4 race is getting to them.

It actually started at Xmas at Villa Park against the Blades

Cherries 3-1 Forest

Two clubs promoted at the same time have different momentum.

If the visitors play how they did against us in midweek and let the Cherries have all of the ball, this will be an easy home win.

Unlike Everton, if Forest gets a 10 points deduction, I don’t think they are staying up. You still sense they don’t know their best team.

Chelsea 2-2 Wolves

Simply not sure which Chelsea will show up anymore.

Man United 2-1 West Ham

I’m not condoning Rashford going partying and then calling in sick for work, but I do think there has been an overreaction. It’s funny when Jack Grealish overdrinks (including when he broke lockdown laws) he’s a character who’s relatable. Yet when it’s Rashford it’s different?

If I were a United fan, I would be more concerned about his body language and him not seemingly enjoying his football.

Not sure which Rashford or United will show up.

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

Not quite must win but deffo not lose. That happens we are out of the title race.

The issue is: for so long is Liverpool have had the habit of getting results without playing well …. Now they are playing well!

If you offered me this Sunday’s game to go the same way as the FA Cup in terms of possession and chances, I will bite your hand off. Part of my prediction is a belief that by law of averages we are due some luck in front of goal.

The Emirates know this weekend is massive and will make this an intimidating atmosphere.

Brentford 1-2 Man City

An example where the Champions will not play well but find a way to get over the line.

Haaland played the final 20 mins in midweek.

That they been winning without him should scare the rest of the division

LAST WEEKS TABLE

Top 24 qualify for euros.

GB 163

Drayton 162

Prince 160

Baron 156

Matthew 155

Dendrite 154

J Gunner 152

Stephanie 150

Sid 149

Terrah 148

Gunsmoke 148

Me 147

Tom 145

JRA 142

Indian gunner 142

Antivirus 140

IGL 140

Sue P 139

Goonersia 139

Ackshay 138

NOAS 135

MTG 133

Big slim 132

Zeek 130

Sagie 129

Okobino 128

Kenya 001- 126

Williamrick 124

VZ 118

Yayo 117

Edu 116

Fanuel priston 115

J legend 115

Taiwo 4321-114

Bang bang 112

Samson A 111

Splendid 111

O Achiel 110

Diehard 109

Jo gunz 109

Adeski 108

I 105

Onyango 99

Toney 99

Gundown 95

Prince layote 82

Angelo 88

Ayan 80

Oluseyi 20- 79

Dan kit 73

Oladimeji 73

Admin 72

Walidomy 65

Ayodale A 64

J Bauer 61

Amir 60

Dotash 59

Famochi 53

E blaze 51

Davars 49

Akeno Bonniface 43

Jen 40

Elvis 39

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 37

Uzi Ozil 34

SWS 28

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Illiterate 23

Ralph 20

QB 19

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Wale A 14

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Shola 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Olaraj propertie / partners 5

Elsammy 6

Gordan 5

TGOTA 5

Sheggz 5

JBG5 3

E Augustus 2