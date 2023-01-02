Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal face another crucial clash with Newcastle

Arsenal proved me wrong with a fantastic win at Brighton, as had Eddie with two goals in two.

Never miss this point …. I’m more than happy for the Gunners to prove me wrong.

Last season I felt they would lack the mental strength to handle to pressure in the race for top 4, and that Lacazette and Nketiah wouldn’t be enough to fire us into the Champions League.

I was correct that time.

In terms of us sustaining our title challenge, I been burnt too many times to ever let myself get carried away (I’ve seen us blow bigger gaps then this).

I would love our owners to act from a position of strength and invest in January.

Someone needs to advise the Kroenke Family that being 7 points clear in January is not something that happens every year (might not again) and it’s worth paying over the odds now to get us over that line.

Just to remind you guys, this is a predictions game, a little bit of fun and most of all an opinion. I shouldn’t have to stress this, but no single prediction has any impact on the actual scoreline.

I wrote many times that the measurement of a supporter isn’t based on always saying everything is positive.

I last experienced that when my best mate (a Liverpool fan) argued Heskey was better than Henry …. we were children!!!!!

Seriously, over a certain age, you should be able to love the badge, but also say if things are not going well, and that’s all I have ever pointed out, that the last few seasons have not gone well.

You certainly should be able to cope with a stranger’s prediction?

This week I think we will win, when we go to the Etihad, I would probably say we lose…. doesn’t make me less of a Gunner.

Be respectful

(Didn’t realise Brentford v Liverpool was tonight so will leave that so everyone has time)

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle

I love the words our manager keeps using, ‘let’s be humble.’

I’m being humble, cautiously going game by game, not letting myself get carried away.

Arteta knows how quickly momentum can switch.

That’s why he saw 3 points at Brighton huge, as those are the fixtures that decide titles.

For our youngsters to play like that, knowing that Man City had just dropped points, shows a maturity that I didn’t think we had reached, and which will only make us better in the future.

At 4-2, the way we were prepared to do the dirty side of the game, it’s something I haven’t seen in us in years.

Newcastle of course deserve respect, like us they have been defeated just once this season.

Yet there’s something about the Emirates these days.

The atmosphere is so good it now impacts on results.

Everton 0-1 Brighton

Many felt that Everton’s draw on New Year’s Eve might be a turning point for Lampard, in terms of the attitude they displayed at the Etihad.

That’s the issue though.

Can they follow it through every week?

It would sum up the Toffees, to lose to Wolves – get a result against the Champions – then lose at home.

Leicester 2-2 Fulham

Two teams who go into 2023 with different outlooks.

Fulham have more points now than they did in their entire spell the last time they were in the topflight.

Rodgers meanwhile is clinging to his job, his inability to fix something when it’s broken – in this case the Foxes always concede from set pieces.

The issue on Tuesday is the fans will get restless quickly.

Man U 2-0 Cherries

Worrying that was the first performance under Gary O’Neil where the Cherries attitude could be questioned.

Always an issue when you hire a caretaker boss.

At least they now have the funds to improve the squad in January.

Man Utd have perfected the art of winning without playing well.

Saints 1-0 Forest

Nathan Jones says that there is a good team inside the Saints, but they are shooting themselves in the foot by silly mistakes.

Still think it was a strange time to gamble on a young manager but maybe they are due some luck?

Leeds 2-0 West Ham

Essentially West Ham have folded the last couple of games the moment they have conceded, and I can see that happening again here, with the Elland Road atmosphere too much to handle.

Villa 2-0 Wolves

I wrote so many times when Villa are doing well, Villa Park is a daunting place to go too.

After winning at Spurs there should be a stunning atmosphere for this Derby.

Palace 1-0 Spurs

Delighted to say, Spurs are being Spursy.

As I thought, a few of their players are suffering hangovers from the World Cup based on their individual circumstances.

A trip to Selhurst Park a couple of days after a home defeat is not ideal.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

The Champions could be 10 points behind us by kick off, not ideal when you’re heading to the Bridge.

It’s not that Man City are even playing badly, just not taking their chances.

Just can’t trust which Chelsea show up….

I will update the tables at weekend

DAN

————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Excitement, skill and a great end to 2022 at Brighton

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids