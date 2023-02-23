Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal face another tough away trip

Fulham 1-0 Wolves

Wolves shock home defeat last Saturday leaves them looking over their shoulder.

Fulham on the other hand can relax and play without pressure.

Everton 1-0 Villa

Anyone else shocked that Sean Dyche has won his 2 games at Goodison, with 2 clean sheets and goals from defenders?

Their relegation rivals should take note.

This is what happens when you bring in a manager who knows the division inside out.

Leeds 1-1 Saints

Two teams who could get relegated due to their management recruitment, both sacking coaches without a plan.

A win would be huge for either.

For all their attacking football Leeds struggle to work the keeper.

They have zero shots on target at Everton which is crazy when you think what was at stake.

I’m tempted to go for Saints but because of the new manager bounce, I’ll go for Leeds getting a result.

An away win and the Saints will make the classic mistake of giving the interim boss the job permanent.

Leicester 2-2 Arsenal

After we lost to Man City my feelings where we needed to survive the next two tricky away games and then we would find ourselves with a batch of fixtures at the Emirates.

Mentally last Saturday could be huge in the title race but Arteta shouldn’t ignore we were seconds away at Villa Park from dropping more points, hence why it felt such a huge victory.

That would have led to a week of a spotlight on our defence and question marks over our striker.

Saliba and Gabriel are playing their worse football of the campaign while doubts remain regarding Eddie at this level.

There’s nothing better for a manger when he sees flaws while getting three points.

It’s means he can fix things in training while the team get away with things.

The mistake is he doesn’t change anything – thinking everything is perfect.

We can’t win the title defending how we are, and maybe it’s worth trying Martinelli in the middle?

Leicester conceding 3 last Sunday was timely for us. If you could hand pick a team to face based on ‘you play, we play’ it would be the Foxes, who defensively have been poor all season.

Their attack will hurt us though if we defend like we have been doing.

West Ham 0-1 N Forest

West Ham didn’t seem motivated at Spurs, a fixture the Hammers care most about .

The London Stadium is not a nice place to play when things are not going well.

Unlike a Goodison and Elland Road where home fans will stay behind the team and make an intimidating atmosphere, Iron supporters will turn very quickly and make their displeasure unknown.

Forest to take advantage.

Spurs 2-0 Chelsea

Todd Boehly has told his manager it’s not a case of top 4 or bust this season, he is genuine in wanting to follow the model of building something long term with a young coach.

What he will quickly learn is there are some defeats fans won’t accept, and therefore make it hard for the owner to follow through with that stance.

One is the bottom team of the table taking three points at the Bridge, followed not far behind losing to Spurs their bitter rivals.

Not to mention 11 points separate them!

Like against City, this suits the home team because it allows them to counter attack which is Conte’s preferred tactic.

Potter is making strange decisions which happens when you’re feeling the pressure.

Last weekend he made 6 changes which is tempting when you have a huge squad.

Yet what he should be focusing on right now is getting the basics right, and that means settling on a best 11 and playing them every week.

Cherries 1 – 3 City

City could kick off at the Vitality 5 points behind us.

Yet let’s make it clear, the Champions didn’t drop points last Saturday because they didn’t play well or make numerous chances.

They simply had one of those days in front of goal.

If they made the same chances in the next 10 games they would win 9 of them.

It was a huge win for the Cherries last Saturday based on the fixtures they have on the horizon. They are unlucky that those around them won as well which always seems to happen.

Garry O’Neil has in the past set up his team to be hard to beat, but defensively the home side won’t be able to cope with the relentless pressure.

Palace 2-1 Liverpool

Mid-week was seen by some as an end of an era, Liverpool conceding 5 goals at Anfield for the first time ever in Europe.

Just a few months ago they were playing the same opponents in Paris trying to win their third trophy of that season.

We are in February and already it’s clear they won’t be winning any silverware.

Klopp has earnt the right to try and rebuild a new team, but does he have the mental energy to take on that task?

Does he need a break?

A fresh challenge?

After a heavy defeat in the Champions League the last thing you need is a trip to Selhurst Park under the floodlights.

League Cup Final

Man United 1-0 Newcastle

Try telling the Toon Army this is just the Carabao Cup, most of them haven’t seen the Magpies ever lift a serious trophy.

If this were a couple of months ago, I would say it’s an even Final, but Man Utd and Rashford go to Wembley in Red hot form.

The Geordies have conceded the least goals in England but that was with Nick Pope In goal, who is now suspended.

Again, try telling him this is a Mickey Mouse Cup .

He will be gutted this weekend. If there is one Newcastle player who deserved to play it was him and his absence will psychologically hurt the dressing room, he’s that big a miss.

Dubravka would have been decent cover but he’s cup-tied meaning Karius will play his first game for an English club since the 2018 Champions League Final, the consensus being that was the night the 29-year-old lost all confidence.

It’s a blow to Eddie Howe, there is no getting away from that, but why have I got this feeling the German will play better than some assume.

Would be a great story.

