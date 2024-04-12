Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal face potential banana skin against Aston Villa

Dan’s EPL Predictions
Newcastle 1-3 Spurs
Eddie Howe has done well to get a response out of the Toon given their injuries but dealing with Spurs attack might be too much for a makeshift back 4 to handle.
Atlanta’s shock win at Anfield means Arsenal vs Bayern Munich might decide if 5th in the Prem is enough to qualify for the Champions League.
So, win and we are into the Semi Finals in Europe. Lose and we might help Spurs not qualify at all. It’s a win-win.
Brentford 3-2 Sheffield United
A golden chance for Brentford to get a rare win which might be enough to stay up.
Sheffield United have played with more freedom recently now that they have accepted relegation is a formality. Even then though defensively they remain out of their depth.
Burnley 2-2 Brighton
Last weekend was probably Burnley’s final chance to make a fight out of staying up.
Once they accept relegation is a formality they can probably play with some freedom.
The issue for both these teams is they play well but don’t always have the end product.
Man City 5-0 Luton
Sometimes you need bits of luck in a title race that is out of your control.
With all respect to Luton, what a great game for the champions to have sandwiched in between 2 legs with Real Madrid
The advantage Pep Guardiola has over Arteta and Klopp is he can field an entirely different team at the weekend compared to midweek and still win comfortably.
City might try to close the gap between them and our goal difference.
Nott Forest 3-1 Wolves
Gary O’Neil has made zero secret of his belief that Wolves have been hard done by this season. Their disallowed equaliser against West ham wasn’t quite ‘the worst decision I had seen in football’ like their manager claimed – but it was wrong.
I think he’s deep down more hurt by the FA Cup defeat, a loss his team can’t shake off.
Forest simply need the points more. They know the same time they are playing; Luton are at the Etihad. All the motivation the home side need.
Cherries 1-0 Man United
I can’t believe how Many United can be so bad at Brentford and yet then show resilience against Liverpool.
We don’t know which United show up. Not just each week but in an actual game.
They rely on moments of individual quality and are conceding too many chances every match.
Liverpool 2-1 Palace
Out of the top 3 Liverpool are probably playing the worse.
They look tired as games get to the latter stages.
The advantage they have is the Anfield factor. Such a unique atmosphere it can dictate results and get Liverpool over the line even if they don’t play well.
West Ham 1-1 Fulham
West Ham’s small squad struggle to balance European with domestic football. You can’t blame the Hammers for prioritising Thursday’s second leg over this Derby.
Dropped points Sunday will be worth it if it means progress in the Europa League
Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa
So, here’s where I’m at …. I have been burnt so many times that I’m constantly waiting for the worse to happen, meaning I can’t enjoy a moment of this title race. To be fair the only way a young squad gets that mentality is by getting over the line. One year it will happen.
Yet week by week we are ticking off the games and suddenly there is 7 to go in the League.
We still need the other two to drop points somewhere as it’s unlikely we win all of those fixtures.
I saw bad habits creeping back into our play on Tuesday, reminiscent of the run in 12 months ago. I hope though that’s exclusive to Europe.
We will most likely kick off in third place against a dangerous Aston Villa but one who concede chances away from home.
It would be irony if Unai Emery is the man to break our hearts. He was sacked after being told 5th was not good enough and watched as the same fans then called 8th, 8th and 5th progress!
Chelsea 2-1 Everton
Everton should get another points deduction for having the audacity to appeal against their latest one.
Let me stress, the Toffees have had sanctions this season because for years they were openly breaking financial fair play rules.
The Premier League was literally telling them to stop spending as they were over the threshold, and they arrogantly thought the league wouldn’t have the gumption to take away points.
I’m amazed at how much sympathy they keep getting. If we want Man City to be held accountable if they are guilty then we need to have zero tolerance.
In the summer set an outline of what sanctions apply to what breaches, because at the moment they are making up how many points to take away.
Chelsea beat Man United then drew with the bottom 2!
So, who knows if they show up Monday.
In theory the visitors should want this more, but will Sean Dyche be positive enough?
Dan
Top 24 qualify for euros.
Thanks Dan for the prediction game.
Newcastle 2 – 3 Tottenham
Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
Burnley 1 – 3 Brighton
Man City 3 – 0 Luton
Nottingham Forest 2 – 2 Wolves
Bournemouth 1 – 1 Man Utd
Liverpool 3 – 1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 1 – 1 Fulham
Arsenal 1 – 1 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2 – 1 Everton
You never stop with your confounded negativity. Even in a prediction league – and I give you due credit for all the fine and dedicated work you do in running it – you STILL find the need to rake over what you see as our miserable past with your silly 8th,8th, 5th..
Can you never concentrate on NOW when we are top of the league and in the CL quarters!!
FRANKLY DAN, I SEE YOU AS A HOPELESS CASE AND I GIVE UP TRYING TO PERSUADE YOU TO BIN YOUR NEGATIVITY.
You are addicted to it and that is the truth! It is a sort of comfort blanket to you!
Finally, what an admission; “I can’t enjoy a moment of this title race”. Strange then, or not?
And you NEVER STOP with your attacks on him because he doesn’t agree with you!
WHO EXACTLY is the hopeless case around here????
As you say “GIVE UP TRYING” and then maybe I’ll give up trying to stop you!
It’s okay
I don’t read it anymore
I see his name and just scroll down lol
LOL @ Dan. Good for you 🙂
he reminds me of an ex girlfriend
doesn’t even play the game
sits and waits for it to be submitted and them comments
sad
Honestly it’s silly to keep on scolding a child over and over again, even when such child already turn a new leaf and started doing things that should make one happy.. There is no reasonable point to keep on repeating such past as if it has any bearing on our present position or mentality.. I’m not surprised about the constant negativity from the said writer because a heart full with bitterness can hardly see the light even when it’s day light.
a heart full with bitterness can hardly see the light even when it’s day light…….
so deep …… this is football lol
i don’t get constant negativity , allot of peeps agree with me and im invited to promote things, go to film premiers , go on podcasts lol
get so many views mate
unfortunately you just notice bullying and obsession more
ask yourself this
if he hates my prediction articles so much , why does he always read them every week lol
obsessed ?
Newcastle 3 – 2 Tottenham
Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
Burnley 1 – 3 Brighton
Man City 3 – 0 Luton
Nottingham Forest 2 – 1 Wolves
Bournemouth 1 – 2 Man Utd
Liverpool 3 – 1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 1 – 1 Fulham
Arsenal 2 – 0 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2 – 2 Everton
So Prince has wrestled back the lead, the top five have tighten their grip on Dan’s weekly game predictor table.
Surely this is the most exciting year on the table have seen.
Newcastle 1 – 2 Spuds
Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield
Burnley 1 – 2 Brighton
Man City 2 – 1. Luton
Forest 1 – 1 Wolves
Bournemouth 0 – 1 Man United
Liverpool 2 – 1 Palace
West Ham 1 – 2 Fulham
Arsenal 2 – 0 Villa
Chelsea 2 – 1. Everton
Newcastle 1 – 2 Tottenham
Brentford 2 – 0 Sheffield Utd
Burnley 1 – 3 Brighton
Man City 4 – 0 Luton
Nottingham Forest 1 – 1 Wolves
Bournemouth 1 – 3 Man Utd
Liverpool 2 – 0 Crystal Palace
West Ham 2 – 2 Fulham
Arsenal 3 – 1 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2 – 1 Everton
Emery was not sacked for finishing 5th, you can as well look up his position when he got fired!
didnt say he was
i said 5th wasnt good enough which it wasn’t
5 th and Baku ( how that season ended ) would have an impact on decision to sack him
go look at articles when that season ended and see how gooners reacted
Not as I read it Dan
“He was sacked after being told 5th wasn’t good enough”. Are you trying to spin 5th and Baku as being the reason for his dismissal? Of course it was a poor return from a multiple trophy winner but I thought it was the second season where we were somewhere near 14th in the Autumn that did for Emery.
Anyway
Thanks for your hard work- despite our frequent differences, it is much appreciated that you put so much time and effort into it over the course of the season
Exactly! He clearly stated it himself. Not sure why he’s trying to deflect now.
not deflecting mate
i’m glad you like predictions though
least my opinions have you interested lol
not deflecting at all
yes 5th and Baku would have been factored in to the decision to sack him
i’ll send you both links when we lost to Chelsea in Baku and drew with Brighton and you will find fans saying 5th was not acceptable
Newcastle 2-2 Spuds
Brentford 2-1 SheffU
Burnley 1-2 Brighton
ManC 3-1 Luton
Forest 2-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 ManU
Liverpool 2-1 Palace
West Ham 1-2 Fulham
Chelsea 3-2 Everton
Arsenal 2-1 Villa
Newcastle 2 – 3 Tottenham
Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
Burnley 1 – 2 Brighton
Man City 3 – 2 Luton
Nottingham Forest 1 – 1 Wolves
Bournemouth 1 – 2 Man Utd
Liverpool 2 – 2 Crystal Palace
West Ham 2 – 2 Fulham
Arsenal 3 – 1 Aston Villa
Chelsea 3 – 1 Everton
Newcastle 2 – 1 Tottenham
Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
Burnley 1 – 1 Brighton
Man City 3 – 1 Luton
Nottingham Forest 2 – 2 Wolves
Bournemouth 1 – 2 Man Utd
Liverpool 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 1 – 1 Fulham
Arsenal 3 – 0 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2 – 2 Everton
Newcastle 1 – 3Tottenham
Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
Burnley 2 – 2Brighton
Man City 4 – 1 Luton
Nottingham Forest 2 – 2 Wolves
Bournemouth 2 – 2 Man Utd
Liverpool 3 – 1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 1 – 1 Fulham
Arsenal 3 – 0 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2 – 1 Everton
Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham
Brentford 1-0 Sheffield Utd
Burnley 1-1 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Luton
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Man Utd
Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace
West Ham 2-1 Fulham
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Chelsea 3-2 Everton
That’s how we became champions!!