Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal face potential banana skin against Aston Villa

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Newcastle 1-3 Spurs

Eddie Howe has done well to get a response out of the Toon given their injuries but dealing with Spurs attack might be too much for a makeshift back 4 to handle.

Atlanta’s shock win at Anfield means Arsenal vs Bayern Munich might decide if 5th in the Prem is enough to qualify for the Champions League.

So, win and we are into the Semi Finals in Europe. Lose and we might help Spurs not qualify at all. It’s a win-win.

Brentford 3-2 Sheffield United

A golden chance for Brentford to get a rare win which might be enough to stay up.

Sheffield United have played with more freedom recently now that they have accepted relegation is a formality. Even then though defensively they remain out of their depth.

Burnley 2-2 Brighton

Last weekend was probably Burnley’s final chance to make a fight out of staying up.

Once they accept relegation is a formality they can probably play with some freedom.

The issue for both these teams is they play well but don’t always have the end product.

Man City 5-0 Luton

Sometimes you need bits of luck in a title race that is out of your control.

With all respect to Luton, what a great game for the champions to have sandwiched in between 2 legs with Real Madrid

The advantage Pep Guardiola has over Arteta and Klopp is he can field an entirely different team at the weekend compared to midweek and still win comfortably.

City might try to close the gap between them and our goal difference.

Nott Forest 3-1 Wolves

Gary O’Neil has made zero secret of his belief that Wolves have been hard done by this season. Their disallowed equaliser against West ham wasn’t quite ‘the worst decision I had seen in football’ like their manager claimed – but it was wrong.

I think he’s deep down more hurt by the FA Cup defeat, a loss his team can’t shake off.

Forest simply need the points more. They know the same time they are playing; Luton are at the Etihad. All the motivation the home side need.

Cherries 1-0 Man United

I can’t believe how Many United can be so bad at Brentford and yet then show resilience against Liverpool.

We don’t know which United show up. Not just each week but in an actual game.

They rely on moments of individual quality and are conceding too many chances every match.

Liverpool 2-1 Palace

Out of the top 3 Liverpool are probably playing the worse.

They look tired as games get to the latter stages.

The advantage they have is the Anfield factor. Such a unique atmosphere it can dictate results and get Liverpool over the line even if they don’t play well.

West Ham 1-1 Fulham

West Ham’s small squad struggle to balance European with domestic football. You can’t blame the Hammers for prioritising Thursday’s second leg over this Derby.

Dropped points Sunday will be worth it if it means progress in the Europa League

Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa

So, here’s where I’m at …. I have been burnt so many times that I’m constantly waiting for the worse to happen, meaning I can’t enjoy a moment of this title race. To be fair the only way a young squad gets that mentality is by getting over the line. One year it will happen.

Yet week by week we are ticking off the games and suddenly there is 7 to go in the League.

We still need the other two to drop points somewhere as it’s unlikely we win all of those fixtures.

I saw bad habits creeping back into our play on Tuesday, reminiscent of the run in 12 months ago. I hope though that’s exclusive to Europe.

We will most likely kick off in third place against a dangerous Aston Villa but one who concede chances away from home.

It would be irony if Unai Emery is the man to break our hearts. He was sacked after being told 5th was not good enough and watched as the same fans then called 8th, 8th and 5th progress!

Chelsea 2-1 Everton

Everton should get another points deduction for having the audacity to appeal against their latest one.

Let me stress, the Toffees have had sanctions this season because for years they were openly breaking financial fair play rules.

The Premier League was literally telling them to stop spending as they were over the threshold, and they arrogantly thought the league wouldn’t have the gumption to take away points.

I’m amazed at how much sympathy they keep getting. If we want Man City to be held accountable if they are guilty then we need to have zero tolerance.

In the summer set an outline of what sanctions apply to what breaches, because at the moment they are making up how many points to take away.

Chelsea beat Man United then drew with the bottom 2!

So, who knows if they show up Monday.

In theory the visitors should want this more, but will Sean Dyche be positive enough?

Dan

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Prince 234

Drayton 232

Baron 228

Matthew 223

Terrah 220

Gunsmoke 218

Ackshay 217

GB 215

JRA 213

Stephanie 212

J gunner 208

Dendrite 208

Me 207

Sid 206

Sue P 205

Tom 205

IGL 199

Antivirus 198

Sagie 195

MTG 194

Okobino 193

Goonersia 191

Williamrick 188

NOAS 188

IG 183

Edu 181

J legend 180

Big slim 179

O Achiel 176

Kenya 001- 176

Yayo 166

I 160

Zeek 159

J gunz 159

Splendid 158

Samson A 147

Taiwo 4321- 143

Ayan 131

Bang bang 127

VZ 118

Oluseyi 20- 116

Fanuel priston 115

Gundown 113

Diehard 109

Adeski 108

Walidomy 105

Oladmeji 109

Onyango 99

Toney 99

Prince layote 94

Angelo 91

Admin 83

Famochi 83

Dan kit 73

J Bauer 69

Amir 67

Ralph 67

Ayodale A 64

Dotash 64

QB 60

E blaze 51

Davars 49

Akeno Bonniface 43

Elvis 42

Jen 40

Jimmy B 37

Kobin 37

Uzi Ozil 34

SWS 31

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Illiterate 23

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Wale A 14

Freddy 14

Loose cannon 13

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Shola 10

Kb Rano 10

Gunner 10

Emperor A 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Olaraj propertie / partners 5

Elsammy 6

Gordan 5

TGOTA 5

Sheggz 5

Jose the Gooner 5

Abraham P 5

Frank N 5

JBG5 3

Adele Benjamin 1