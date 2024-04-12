Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal face potential banana skin against Aston Villa

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Newcastle 1-3 Spurs

Eddie Howe has done well to get a response out of the Toon given their injuries but dealing with Spurs attack might be too much for a makeshift back 4 to handle.

Atlanta’s shock win at Anfield means Arsenal vs Bayern Munich might decide if 5th in the Prem is enough to qualify for the Champions League.

So, win and we are into the Semi Finals in Europe. Lose and we might help Spurs not qualify at all. It’s a win-win.

Brentford 3-2 Sheffield United

A golden chance for Brentford to get a rare win which might be enough to stay up.

Sheffield United have played with more freedom recently now that they have accepted relegation is a formality. Even then though defensively they remain out of their depth.

Burnley 2-2 Brighton

Last weekend was probably Burnley’s final chance to make a fight out of staying up.

Once they accept relegation is a formality they can probably play with some freedom.

The issue for both these teams is they play well but don’t always have the end product.

Man City 5-0 Luton

Sometimes you need bits of luck in a title race that is out of your control.

With all respect to Luton, what a great game for the champions to have sandwiched in between 2 legs with Real Madrid

The advantage Pep Guardiola has over Arteta and Klopp is he can field an entirely different team at the weekend compared to midweek and still win comfortably.

City might try to close the gap between them and our goal difference.

Nott Forest 3-1 Wolves

Gary O’Neil has made zero secret of his belief that Wolves have been hard done by this season. Their disallowed equaliser against West ham wasn’t quite ‘the worst decision I had seen in football’ like their manager claimed – but it was wrong.

I think he’s deep down more hurt by the FA Cup defeat, a loss his team can’t shake off.

Forest simply need the points more. They know the same time they are playing; Luton are at the Etihad. All the motivation the home side need.

Cherries 1-0 Man United

I can’t believe how Many United can be so bad at Brentford and yet then show resilience against Liverpool.

We don’t know which United show up. Not just each week but in an actual game.

They rely on moments of individual quality and are conceding too many chances every match.

Liverpool 2-1 Palace

Out of the top 3 Liverpool are probably playing the worse.

They look tired as games get to the latter stages.

The advantage they have is the Anfield factor. Such a unique atmosphere it can dictate results and get Liverpool over the line even if they don’t play well.

West Ham 1-1 Fulham

West Ham’s small squad struggle to balance European with domestic football. You can’t blame the Hammers for prioritising Thursday’s second leg over this Derby.

Dropped points Sunday will be worth it if it means progress in the Europa League

Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa

So, here’s where I’m at …. I have been burnt so many times that I’m constantly waiting for the worse to happen, meaning I can’t enjoy a moment of this title race. To be fair the only way a young squad gets that mentality is by getting over the line. One year it will happen.

Yet week by week we are ticking off the games and suddenly there is 7 to go in the League.

We still need the other two to drop points somewhere as it’s unlikely we win all of those fixtures.

I saw bad habits creeping back into our play on Tuesday, reminiscent of the run in 12 months ago. I hope though that’s exclusive to Europe.

We will most likely kick off in third place against a dangerous Aston Villa but one who concede chances away from home.

It would be irony if Unai Emery is the man to break our hearts. He was sacked after being told 5th was not good enough and watched as the same fans then called 8th, 8th and 5th progress!

Chelsea 2-1 Everton

Everton should get another points deduction for having the audacity to appeal against their latest one.

Let me stress, the Toffees have had sanctions this season because for years they were openly breaking financial fair play rules.

The Premier League was literally telling them to stop spending as they were over the threshold, and they arrogantly thought the league wouldn’t have the gumption to take away points.

I’m amazed at how much sympathy they keep getting. If we want Man City to be held accountable if they are guilty then we need to have zero tolerance.

In the summer set an outline of what sanctions apply to what breaches, because at the moment they are making up how many points to take away.

Chelsea beat Man United then drew with the bottom 2!

So, who knows if they show up Monday.

In theory the visitors should want this more, but will Sean Dyche be positive enough?

Dan

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Prince 234
Drayton 232
Baron 228
Matthew 223
Terrah 220
Gunsmoke 218
Ackshay 217
GB 215
JRA 213
Stephanie 212
J gunner 208
Dendrite 208
Me 207
Sid 206
Sue P 205
Tom 205
IGL 199
Antivirus 198
Sagie 195
MTG 194
Okobino 193
Goonersia 191
Williamrick 188
NOAS 188
Top 24 qualify for euros
IG 183
Edu 181
J legend 180
Big slim 179
O Achiel 176
Kenya 001- 176
Yayo 166
I 160
Zeek 159
J gunz 159
Splendid 158
Samson A 147
Taiwo 4321- 143
Ayan 131
Bang bang 127
VZ 118
Oluseyi 20- 116
Fanuel priston 115
Gundown 113
Diehard 109
Adeski 108
Walidomy 105
Oladmeji 109
Onyango 99
Toney 99
Prince layote 94
Angelo 91
Admin 83
Famochi 83
Dan kit 73
J Bauer 69
Amir 67
Ralph 67
Ayodale A 64
Dotash 64
QB 60
E blaze 51
Davars 49
Akeno Bonniface 43
Elvis 42
Jen 40
Jimmy B 37
Kobin 37
Uzi Ozil 34
SWS 31
Longbenark 26
Uzi Ozil 23
Illiterate 23
Jimeigo T 17
Chuck 16
M leashim 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Wale A 14
Freddy 14
Loose cannon 13
Oslogunner 11
Flash G 11
Caxbury Dan 11
Shola 10
Kb Rano 10
Gunner 10
Emperor A 10
Gerald king 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Evansibility 7
Mading East 7
Olaraj propertie / partners 5
Elsammy 6
Gordan 5
TGOTA 5
Sheggz  5
Jose the Gooner 5
Abraham P 5
Frank N 5
JBG5 3
Adele Benjamin 1
Posted by

Tags Dan's EPL Predictions

24 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Thanks Dan for the prediction game.
    Newcastle 2 – 3 Tottenham
    Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
    Burnley 1 – 3 Brighton
    Man City 3 – 0 Luton
    Nottingham Forest 2 – 2 Wolves
    Bournemouth 1 – 1 Man Utd
    Liverpool 3 – 1 Crystal Palace
    West Ham 1 – 1 Fulham
    Arsenal 1 – 1 Aston Villa
    Chelsea 2 – 1 Everton

    Reply

  2. You never stop with your confounded negativity. Even in a prediction league – and I give you due credit for all the fine and dedicated work you do in running it – you STILL find the need to rake over what you see as our miserable past with your silly 8th,8th, 5th..
    Can you never concentrate on NOW when we are top of the league and in the CL quarters!!

    FRANKLY DAN, I SEE YOU AS A HOPELESS CASE AND I GIVE UP TRYING TO PERSUADE YOU TO BIN YOUR NEGATIVITY.
    You are addicted to it and that is the truth! It is a sort of comfort blanket to you!

    Finally, what an admission; “I can’t enjoy a moment of this title race”. Strange then, or not?

    Reply

  3. Honestly it’s silly to keep on scolding a child over and over again, even when such child already turn a new leaf and started doing things that should make one happy.. There is no reasonable point to keep on repeating such past as if it has any bearing on our present position or mentality.. I’m not surprised about the constant negativity from the said writer because a heart full with bitterness can hardly see the light even when it’s day light.

    Reply

    1. a heart full with bitterness can hardly see the light even when it’s day light…….

      so deep …… this is football lol

      i don’t get constant negativity , allot of peeps agree with me and im invited to promote things, go to film premiers , go on podcasts lol

      get so many views mate

      unfortunately you just notice bullying and obsession more

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  4. Newcastle 3 – 2 Tottenham
    Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
    Burnley 1 – 3 Brighton
    Man City 3 – 0 Luton
    Nottingham Forest 2 – 1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 1 – 2 Man Utd
    Liverpool 3 – 1 Crystal Palace
    West Ham 1 – 1 Fulham
    Arsenal 2 – 0 Aston Villa
    Chelsea 2 – 2 Everton

    Reply

  5. So Prince has wrestled back the lead, the top five have tighten their grip on Dan’s weekly game predictor table.
    Surely this is the most exciting year on the table have seen.

    Reply

  6. Newcastle 1 – 2 Spuds
    Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield
    Burnley 1 – 2 Brighton
    Man City 2 – 1. Luton
    Forest 1 – 1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 0 – 1 Man United
    Liverpool 2 – 1 Palace
    West Ham 1 – 2 Fulham
    Arsenal 2 – 0 Villa
    Chelsea 2 – 1. Everton

    Reply

  7. Newcastle 1 – 2 Tottenham
    Brentford 2 – 0 Sheffield Utd
    Burnley 1 – 3 Brighton
    Man City 4 – 0 Luton
    Nottingham Forest 1 – 1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 1 – 3 Man Utd
    Liverpool 2 – 0 Crystal Palace
    West Ham 2 – 2 Fulham
    Arsenal 3 – 1 Aston Villa
    Chelsea 2 – 1 Everton

    Reply

    1. didnt say he was
      i said 5th wasnt good enough which it wasn’t
      5 th and Baku ( how that season ended ) would have an impact on decision to sack him

      go look at articles when that season ended and see how gooners reacted

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. Not as I read it Dan
        “He was sacked after being told 5th wasn’t good enough”. Are you trying to spin 5th and Baku as being the reason for his dismissal? Of course it was a poor return from a multiple trophy winner but I thought it was the second season where we were somewhere near 14th in the Autumn that did for Emery.

        Anyway
        Thanks for your hard work- despite our frequent differences, it is much appreciated that you put so much time and effort into it over the course of the season

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        2. not deflecting at all
          yes 5th and Baku would have been factored in to the decision to sack him
          i’ll send you both links when we lost to Chelsea in Baku and drew with Brighton and you will find fans saying 5th was not acceptable

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  9. Newcastle 2-2 Spuds
    Brentford 2-1 SheffU
    Burnley 1-2 Brighton
    ManC 3-1 Luton
    Forest 2-2 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2-1 ManU
    Liverpool 2-1 Palace
    West Ham 1-2 Fulham
    Chelsea 3-2 Everton

    Arsenal 2-1 Villa

    Reply

  10. Newcastle 2 – 3 Tottenham
    Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
    Burnley 1 – 2 Brighton
    Man City 3 – 2 Luton
    Nottingham Forest 1 – 1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 1 – 2 Man Utd
    Liverpool 2 – 2 Crystal Palace
    West Ham 2 – 2 Fulham
    Arsenal 3 – 1 Aston Villa
    Chelsea 3 – 1 Everton

    Reply

  11. Newcastle 2 – 1 Tottenham
    Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
    Burnley 1 – 1 Brighton
    Man City 3 – 1 Luton
    Nottingham Forest 2 – 2 Wolves
    Bournemouth 1 – 2 Man Utd
    Liverpool 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
    West Ham 1 – 1 Fulham
    Arsenal 3 – 0 Aston Villa
    Chelsea 2 – 2 Everton

    Reply

  12. Newcastle 1 – 3Tottenham
    Brentford 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
    Burnley 2 – 2Brighton
    Man City 4 – 1 Luton
    Nottingham Forest 2 – 2 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2 – 2 Man Utd
    Liverpool 3 – 1 Crystal Palace
    West Ham 1 – 1 Fulham
    Arsenal 3 – 0 Aston Villa
    Chelsea 2 – 1 Everton

    Reply

  13. Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham
    Brentford 1-0 Sheffield Utd
    Burnley 1-1 Brighton
    Man City 3-1 Luton
    Nottingham Forest 3-1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2-1 Man Utd
    Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace
    West Ham 2-1 Fulham
    Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
    Chelsea 3-2 Everton

    That’s how we became champions!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors