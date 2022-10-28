Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal must bounce back at the Emirates against Forest

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Leicester 2-2 Man City

Perhaps the one chance that the rest have of Man City not running away with the title is if Haaland were to struggle with his fitness, something that was common in Germany.

As I write this, he’s a doubt for this weekend with a foot problem, with some reports even saying he was spotted limping into a hospital.

Leicester have players who can produce a moment of magic and because it’s the Champions in town, the fans might treat this like a free swing and put less pressure less on?

Two clean sheets recently will be a confidence boost, but I would still question how much the Foxes believe they can not concede?

Brentford 3-0 Wolves

If I was a Wolves fan, I would be fuming.

It was assumed they sacked their manager with candidates for the job lined up.

Yet they been turned down by QPR’s boss, so are now sticking with a caretaker in charge?

Surely, they had more chance of points with Lage in charge?

Brighton 0-1 Chelsea

Brighton haven’t won since they changed their manager.

They have played well but have not been prolific enough.

Something Graham Potter will recall from his time there.

Chelsea to get a result without playing well.

Something they do very well.

Cherries 0-4 Spurs

At least for one afternoon Spurs fans will get the exciting football they crave.

Gary O’Neil’s game plan is for the Cherries to be hard to score against.

Sometimes that will work, other times they will get heavily beaten.

They might play into Kane and Son’s hands.

I wonder if they are waiting for their takeover to announce a new manager.

If there is a chance of survival in January (and there should be), surely new owners will invest?

Palace 1-1 Saints

Every time you think the Saints are in relegation trouble, they put a run of form together at the right time.

5 points in three games means they should be confident going to Palace.

Fulham 2-2 Everton

They say teams target 40 points to stay in the division so by 19 games (halfway) you need to on 20 points.

After 12 games Fulham are two points off that total.

Entertaining to watch as well.

I’m not sure Silva has been given enough credit.

Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa

Short term Emery will organise Aston Villa and make them hard to beat.

Long term I’m not sure his ethos suits what Villa fans are expecting.

The longer he has with his new players on the training pitch (during the World Cup), the better they will be.

Will take some time.

Liverpool 2-0 Leeds

Liverpool are inconsistent both as a team and individually.

Yet it’s got to the point where I can’t see Leeds not conceding.

Marsh could be under pressure if it’s a heavy defeat.

Arsenal 2-1 Forest

I wrote an article about this, but the idea that we rest Jesus so he avoids a yellow card which means he would miss Chelsea is arrogant.

We are not good enough to be taking any team lightly.

By kick off we will either be playing to return to the top of the table, or to open up a gap between us and the chasing pack.

So, it’s a big game.

Might be harder than some think, but thanks to the fantastic atmosphere at the Emirates we will get over the line.

Man United 1-1 West Ham

I know that some feel United are finding their way under a new manager, but I still find them dull to watch, which is weird to say about United.

It’s strange to see them playing for a 0-0 at Chelsea. By the time Chelsea got their pen, all of United’s offensive talent were not on the pitch.

Where they are at is; I think they still struggle when expected to take the initiative.

