Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal Must Keep Momentum by Beating Man United

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Ipswich 1-1 Palace

Two teams on 9 points.

Every week I seem to write that Ipswich are competitive but just lack that quality in the final third.

Palace have more match winners, but I wonder if scores are level in the last quarter do both managers approach this as must not lose instead of must win.

Might depend on what is happening at the King Power?

Leicester 2-0 West Ham

Van Nistelrooy starts work on Monday. So, he has one training session to work with the squad and 24 hours to create a new manager bounce around the club.

Yet if he could hand pick his first game as Leicester manager this wouldn’t be far off.

As I predicted, if Arsenal got an early goal against West Ham, it wouldn’t take a long time for the atmosphere to go quiet and the Hammers don’t have enough characters to respond.

Same applies here.

Everton 0-2 Wolves

I know I’m not alone in having the consensus that, in Sean Dyche, Evertonians have a manager you can trust to keep you in this division. It won’t be pretty, but he’s got so much experience.

There’s being pragmatic though and then there’s been the last 4 games the Toffees have failed to score in.

The fact I’m more confident of Wolves being creative at Goodison Park speaks volumes!

Man City 2-0 Nots Forest

Putting to one side the off the pitch allegations it’s sad when you see a great manager and players lose their magic.

This is more than missing Rodri, too many individuals have seen their form drop levels.

Make no mistake though most have earned the right to die on their sword and show this is maybe one season too many.

I’m old enough to remember when the Invincibles finally lost and how suddenly they couldn’t win a game because they had forgotten what adversity felt like.

That’s what will be going on in the Etihad dressing room.

The only way they get confidence back is finding a way to win again.

It’s amazing how one win can change everything very quickly.

Saints 0- 3 Chelsea

It’s amazing how many goals Saints keep conceding from trying to play out from the back.

Russel Martin clearly is not going to change his ethos, so obviously Southampton’s business model is like Burnley to stick to these principles, take the money of a year back in the topflight and assume a young squad will be better for the experience.

As long as they insist on playing with their current tactics, they can’t win games like this.

The biggest compliment I can give the visitors is last season this would have been banana skin but now you trust Chelsea to show up.

Arsenal 2-1 Man United

I heard some Gooners say that recent heavy wins prove we don’t need a goal scorer after all to be Champions.

Some have a short memory. Last seasons were scoring 5 and 6 goals away from home in games.

Where you need a proven striker are the days when you’re not playing well, or things are not going your way.

Like Bournemouth and Newcastle!

A section of our fan base is getting carried away, when in reality we can’t afford one single slip before Liverpool blink first. We have left ourselves zero room for error.

It’s already got to the point where you have got to start considering the mental aspect of playing after or before the league leaders.

On Wednesday we kick off 45 minutes after they start at Saint James’s Park.

So, while on paper we should be beating Man United (shame we play them during a new manager bounce), you need to factor in what happens if we get to half time drawing and for example hear Liverpool are winning?

Aston Villa 2-2 Brentford

It’s now 8 games without a win for Villa. They were always going to get odd results domestically juggling the European schedule.

This though sums up Unai Emery.

He’s great at taking a club and helping them punch above their weight, but when he has to handle expectation things go wrong.

I said for years, when things are not going well, Villa Park is a tough place to play for the home team.

Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool

Too many games left to say the title race is over, but it was scary how controlled Liverpool’s performance was on Sunday.

Even their celebration at the final whistle were measured and composed.

Man, City have had the slip up that Arteta was waiting for and this could be such a missed opportunity.

I don’t even think the League leaders have played amazingly, but they simply been consistent in all areas.

I think they have enough experience to learn from the silly points they dropped in the run in and be focused for this week.

Plus, I have doubts how ambitious Eddie Howe’s tactics will be.

Fulham 3-1 Brighton

The two surprise teams of the season. Not just in terms of league position but style of football.

Just because the Seagulls had a poor result Friday, I’ll go for a home win. Both dreaming of Europe?

Cherries 3- 1 Spurs

Every time Spurs fail to win a game Ange Postecoglou says something to indicate he’s frustrated with the culture of the club.

After his team’s response to scoring 4 at the Etihad was failed to beat 10-man Fulham at home the manager said he’s noticed anything good players do is used as a milestone to hit them round the head with.

He’s smart enough to know that’s because it’s unusual to beat Man United 3-0 then lose at Palace, best Villa 4-1, then lose to Ipswich and then win at Man City but the next week Fulham are drawing at the Lane are a weird sequence of results.

This is the type of fixture on a cold Thursday under the lights they be Spursy.

————————————-

Hey peeps, still don’t understand how some of your scores disappeared as I found them here on email so let me know if it carries on happening.

Adeski 111

NT Gunnerz 110

Terrah 101

Buchi 101

JRA 100

Ayan 98

Akeem 97

Baron 96

Antivirus 96

Solwills 95

Okobino 95

Gunner stew 94

Ackshay 93

QB 92

Stephanie 92

Sue P 90

Guñnersmoke 89

Wale A 88

Edu 87

J Gunner 86

Yayo 85

Tom 84

Kenya 83

Dendrite 83

Matthew 82

Prince 82

GB 82

Sagie 81

NOAs 80

Drayton 79

JS7RG 77

MTG 75

Me 75

Zeekseeso 72

Achizzy 68

Ejjs 67

I 66

Admin 66

Bang bang 65

O Achiel 65

Dragon 62

Amir 59

J Legend 58

Big slim 58

J Bauer 56

Babalosa 54

J gunz 54

Taiwo 52

Ba Thea 46

Splendid 46

Lupilu 45

Bertie 44

Williamrick 43

Oluseyi 20- 36

Famochi 35

Olushorlar 34

Dan kit 30

Illiterate 28

Labass 27

Rich Royal 25

Jacob lerang 25

Gabriel 24

Teteu 24

IGL 22

Kobin 18

Lovely 17

Elvis 16

SWS 16 to

Ralph 15

Oslogunner 65-12

Barry 11

Isaac 11

Alex 9

Mulu Fidel 9

Gunner 4 life 8

Lucy 78-8

Dotash 7

E Augustus 7

Terry 5

Dunchirado 5

Alwattan 3

