Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal must not be complacent against West Ham

Second half of Dan’s EPL Predictions after his Boxing Day post….

Brentford 1-2 Wolves

Brentford have had 10 days to prepare for this game.

I think though Wolves might take the momentum of Christmas Eve into this game.

Based on 2023 Gary O’Neil has to be the most underrated manager of the year.

He kept Bournemouth in the division and is on course to do the same with Wolves.

Chelsea 1-0 Palace

I simply give up trying to guess which Chelsea will show up!

Everton 0-1 Man City

Keep hearing that Man City can’t win the League.

Last year on Xmas Day they were 5 points away from us and went on to win a treble.

This time around the gap is 6 (although they have a game in hand).

They are still the most likely team to put a winning sequence together.

Arsenal’s and Liverpool’s best chance Is Haaland and KDB’s injuries.

Maybe Rodri will also be unavailable at Goodison which can only help?

Brighton 2-2 Spurs

Everton are not the most attacking team yet even they were able to make plenty of chances at the Lane.

That tells you that Spurs will always concede chances given how they play.

Therefore, will drop silly points.

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham

I said we lacked the mentality to win at Anfield yet the only way that happens is by getting over the line and being able to draw on that experience.

While we didn’t win on Saturday it was the best we managed the game since we last won there In the League.

We were top 12 months ago but still had the hurdles of Anfield and 2 games with Man City to get through.

We have played two of those fixtures and find ourselves in pole position.

The test here is to avoid being complacent.

Dan

If you missed Dan’s Boxing Day Predictions post, you can add your scores here….