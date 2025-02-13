Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal must pick up all three points this weekend

Brighton 1-1 Chelsea It does seem that since Christmas, Maresca is starting to lose Chelsea fans with his comments. Many disagreed that the Blues played well last Saturday after managing just one shot on target. Why rest so many players as well? They had a whole week off and have been able to play a separate XI in Europe due to how weak the Conference is. You’d think they would want to prioritise this trophy, and it seems a chance missed when you realise who is already knocked out. Just based on the law of averages, surely the visitors can’t be as bad against the same team in the same venue in the same week? Leicester 1-2 Arsenal I made myself a promise not to keep reflecting back on the Transfer Window. We can’t change the past. At some point, we have to accept what we have and make the most of it. Then Martinelli and Havertz get injured! Even the most toxic, positive Gooner doesn’t believe we can catch Liverpool with a front three of Sterling, Trossard, and Nwaneri. Van Nistelrooy will be using our issues in his team talk. Suddenly, it’s a great time to play Arsenal. Play how they did in the FA Cup, and the Foxes can get a result, yet they will always concede chances. Our manager is the second-highest paid in the world, and this is where he earns his money. It won’t be popular, but from now till the end of the season, play to your strengths, which is how well we defend as a team. Play five at the back with your wing-backs as an attacking outlet. That’s better than fighting something you can’t fix. We might get away with our lack of attackers in the next couple of games, but long term, it will catch up with us. Villa 3-1 Ipswich Villa won the transfer window, in my opinion. You recoup £70 million for someone not in your first XI and bring in two attackers without a fee who make your squad better. With zero obligations to buy, loans for Rashford and Ascenio are risk-free (proving there were cheap options available last month). They either use Villa Park as a stage to prove a point or go back to their parent clubs. Normally, Unai Emery’s team struggles in the role of being overwhelming favourites, which would make an early goal helpful here. Following conceding 10 goals in two games, a home defeat to Southampton may have taken a lot of confidence away from the Tractor Boys. They need to keep this tight early on to avoid another drubbing. I think our old manager might have a favour for us in midweek as well?

Fulham 3-1 Forest The two surprise packages of the season. It’s hard to gauge the visitors. They conceded five at the Vitality, then the next week were scoring seven. Yet Nuno clearly wasn’t impressed with how they played in the FA Cup. It’s only because Fulham have had a week off and home advantage that I’m giving them the nod. Man City 1-2 Newcastle Everyone associated with the Magpies has spoken about how they have learnt from the last time they were in the Carabao Cup Final and that this time they won’t let the occasion distract them from their league form. That might be easier said than done. As well as it might be hard not to expect the hosts to have one eye on the Champions League play-off second leg. Essentially, if you are ambitious and run at the Champions, defensively they no longer have the legs. It will come down to how positive Eddie Howe approaches this. If he’s too conservative, it might be an opportunity missed. Saints 1-3 Cherries The basement boys against the in-form team in the country. The Cherries won nearly every individual award going for January, which usually means a curse for your next game. The Saints have the worst defence in the division, while the visitors create some of the most chances per game. Meaning if Bournemouth are patient, their quality should shine through. Having grown up on the South Coast, I can tell you there’s not too many times the Cherries get to look down on Southampton, so the away fans might enjoy this day out. West Ham 1-1 Brentford Even though he’s won one in his five games in charge, I have heard some Hammers say they are content with how Graham Potter is trying to play. He does now have a striker, and it will be interesting to see how Evan Ferguson does if he gets a run of starts. The true test of his ambition will be if, level late on, how much he chases a game.

Palace 1-1 Everton Even by his wildest dreams, so far, David Moyes’ return has gone better than he thought. There’s some personality about the Toffees again. They wouldn’t have had the character earlier in the season to keep going until the end in the Merseyside Derby. I get it was the last time they played Liverpool at Goodison, but did they slightly over-celebrate a draw? Imagine the scenes if they had won! Wait… Michael Oliver and VAR allowed an equaliser that the league leaders wanted ruled out and then sent off Jones and Slott. I thought he was part of a conspiracy to stop us being Champions? Spurs 3-1 Man United I like Ange Postecoglou as a person, but his passive-aggressive interviews are really starting to get old. When a manager starts to talk zero sense, it’s a sign the pressure is getting to him. Contrary to what he says, many have taken into account the number of injuries he’s had to deal with, but no one is going to call your team ‘amazing’ after being knocked out of two Cup ties, when newly promoted sides are winning on your ground and you’re 14th in the table! Also, you can have talent not available but still coach. It’s not one or the other. Youth isn’t the reason Porro is so high up the pitch, constantly out of position, why your midfielders don’t press, or why your captain is going missing. It’s a sad reflection on Man United that this is looked at as an ideal game for Spurs. The visitors will play into their hands. Liverpool 3-1 Wolves The leaders could have that gap at the top as short as four points by the time they kick off on Sunday. That’s huge considering they were seconds away in midweek from having a nine-point advantage. I don’t think they played well on Wednesday or in the FA Cup. How disingenuous were they, by the way? If Arsenal had lost to a side bottom of the Championship, it would have been headlines. We seem to be in an era where even fans find reasons why it’s worthwhile getting knocked out of a competition. I’ve thought for a while that Liverpool have not been great, and if we can win on Saturday, then they have to go to Villa Park and the Etihad next. The Reds will drop points. I just wish in January we’d given ourselves the best possible chance to take advantage.

Top 36 Qualify for Champions League

