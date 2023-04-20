Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal need a confidence boost ahead of next week’s Etihad visit

To give readers time to predict Friday’s result I’m writing this before the Europa League/Conference ties which, barring West Ham, won’t alter our weekend’s perspective.

Arsenal will go to the Etihad 7 points clear if we beat Southampton.

Something tells me if we get to a point where we are leading 2-0, zero Gooners will be taking anything for granted?

Arsenal 4-0 Southampton

There’s been an overreaction from some regarding our dropped points recently.

Some say we ‘bottled it’, yet you don’t start how we started at Anfield and the London Stadium if you’re feeling the pressure.

You could argue those half hour spells were some of our best football of the season?

You could argue we are victims of our own success, both times almost too easy?

What you want is to see players learn from mistakes?

Given last Sunday, there’s zero excuse for taking Southampton lightly, and at no point during the game should we be seeing anyone switch off or being complacent.

No showboating, attempts at fancy tricks, overplaying on the edge of the area, etc.

Just do the basics and get the three points.

Then ……to Manchester!

Fulham 2-2 Leeds

Leeds was always easy to score against but have now conceded 11 goals in their last two games, the worst time of the campaign for their defence to lose confidence.

Monday – Saturday is too small a turnaround for Garcia to have cured their hangover.

Fulham are ideal opponents in terms of they are one of the few in the division to have nothing to play for.

Saying that, I suggested they were ‘on the beach’ last week, and then they delivered at Goodison.

Brentford 1-3 Villa

For the majority of the season out of the two, Brentford were the ones who threatened to break into the top 6.

Suddenly though Villa have put a run together to have European ambitions.

The Bees haven’t won in 5 which suggests their small squad has run out of steam.

It’s never easy going to the Community Stadium but if there was a good time to make the trip, now might be it?

Palace 1-1 Everton

Everton’s performance last Saturday was a massive step back for the Toffees.

Sean Dyche might have noticed a lack of quality but that might have been the first time he could question the fight of the team.

A point is better for Palace.

On 36 points and with their next 4 fixtures against those below them, Roy Hodgson has surely kept them in the division.

Leicester 1-0 Wolves

There was never going to be a ‘new manager’s bounce’ at the Etihad.

Even if Foxes fans are unsure of the Dean Smith appointment, they might realise their players need help. Negativity at this point would be counterproductive, so I think fans will make a cup final atmosphere.

Leicester’s next three fixtures are against those in the bottom 8. It’s now or never.

Wolve’s lack of end product means Leicester will always be in the game.

Liverpool 5-0 Forest

Liverpool’s attack on their day can still destroy any defence, especially when Arnold is given the licence to shift into the middle.

Leeds didn’t have the tactics to stop the Reds from playing, and I’m not sure Forest will either.

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham

Both probably go into the weekend a lot more confident than usual.

If I’m correct about Saturday, they will watch their cushion increase if Forest gets beaten by Liverpool. So, a draw probably suits both?

Newcastle 2-0 Spurs

Spurs are three points below Newcastle with a game in hand.

They are running out of games and chances and lose here would be a fatal blow.

They haven’t shown me they have the personality to deal with what is a must-not-lose game.

The Toon can use their experience of the Man United match to give them self-belief.

LAST WEEK’S TABLE – Tight at the top!

Terrah 211

Sid 211

JRA 211

HH 207

J gunner 207

Matthew 205

Rob 49- 201

MTG 199

GB 197

IGL 191

SJ 190

I 189

Dendrite 188

Stephanie 185

Toney 185

Onyango 184

Okobino 183

Longbenark 183

Misgana 182

Gundown 181

Dan Kit 181

Prince 180

Antivirus 179

Loose cannon 179

Zeek 178

Diehard 176

Ackshay 176

Tom 173

Me 169

Sue P 167

Angelo 167

Taiwo 4321- 167

Phenom 166

Yayo 166

Goonersia 163

Ayan 156

Sagie 155

Kenya 001- 151

K Tyson 149

E blaze 148

Drayton 147

Edu 146

Splendid 146

Oluseyi 144

Dotash 142

Admin 139

J gunz 129

Gotanidea 128

Labass 128

Kadii 117

TN Arsenal 114

J Bauer 110

O Achieve 107

Kuhepson 104

Dunchurado 104

Famochi 104

JOA 100

M Wokoma 95

Walidomy 90

Chuck 88

NOAS 81

Uzil Ozil 81

Big Slim 77

Baron 74

M leashim 74

J Moati 72

J legend 66

Quincy 54

BME 53

Adeybayo 50

Ba thea 45

Elsammy 45

Riveriosantos 44

Flash G 32

Olushorlar 29

Ruler system 28

Illiterate 28

Samson A 27

Arsha 23

Gogo

Adiva 19

Kobin 19

My name is Lehman 18

Lucia 18

Rusty 17

Zeus 16

OGHENE 16

Gibson Power 15

Bob 123 – 15

Ben 15

Easyguy 15

Dannie 15

Ishmael 14

VZ 14

Lima 13

K hristov 12

Ben Dungate 12

Adajim 11

Emperor A 11

Atangana 11

Koktafo 10

Stone 9

Lancydatguy 9

Olamide 9

Linsagunner 9

Royal Challenger 8

Mr Fox 8

M powson 8

Top 4 never again 8

St Joachim 8

S malah 7

Jeremy 7

True Gunner 7

Wale Akinlatun 7

Joebaba 6

Akota 6

Mide 6

Azeez omerah cole 6

Sws 6

Chigozirim 6

Altaseb A – 5

Zig 5

Mide 5

Josiah 5

Kenneth 5

Kyambadde Sam 4

Anti Kev 4

Akuta George 4

Wenger ball 4

Okal JR.14- 4

Gavana 4

Samuel Akinsola Adenosin 3

Classy Gunner 3

E Franklyn 3

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…