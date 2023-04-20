Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal need a confidence boost ahead of next week’s Etihad visit

To give readers time to predict Friday’s result I’m writing this before the Europa League/Conference ties which, barring West Ham, won’t alter our weekend’s perspective.
Arsenal will go to the Etihad 7 points clear if we beat Southampton.
Something tells me if we get to a point where we are leading 2-0, zero Gooners will be taking anything for granted?
Arsenal 4-0 Southampton
There’s been an overreaction from some regarding our dropped points recently.
Some say we ‘bottled it’, yet you don’t start how we started at Anfield and the London Stadium if you’re feeling the pressure.
You could argue those half hour spells were some of our best football of the season?
You could argue we are victims of our own success, both times almost too easy?
What you want is to see players learn from mistakes?
Given last Sunday, there’s zero excuse for taking Southampton lightly, and at no point during the game should we be seeing anyone switch off or being complacent.
No showboating, attempts at fancy tricks, overplaying on the edge of the area, etc.
Just do the basics and get the three points.
Then ……to Manchester!
Fulham 2-2 Leeds
Leeds was always easy to score against but have now conceded 11 goals in their last two games, the worst time of the campaign for their defence to lose confidence.
Monday – Saturday is too small a turnaround for Garcia to have cured their hangover.
Fulham are ideal opponents in terms of they are one of the few in the division to have nothing to play for.
Saying that, I suggested they were ‘on the beach’ last week, and then they delivered at Goodison.
Brentford 1-3 Villa
For the majority of the season out of the two, Brentford were the ones who threatened to break into the top 6.
Suddenly though Villa have put a run together to have European ambitions.
The Bees haven’t won in 5 which suggests their small squad has run out of steam.
It’s never easy going to the Community Stadium but if there was a good time to make the trip, now might be it?
Palace 1-1 Everton
Everton’s performance last Saturday was a massive step back for the Toffees.
Sean Dyche might have noticed a lack of quality but that might have been the first time he could question the fight of the team.
A point is better for Palace.
On 36 points and with their next 4 fixtures against those below them, Roy Hodgson has surely kept them in the division.
Leicester 1-0 Wolves
There was never going to be a ‘new manager’s bounce’ at the Etihad.
Even if Foxes fans are unsure of the Dean Smith appointment, they might realise their players need help. Negativity at this point would be counterproductive, so I think fans will make a cup final atmosphere.
Leicester’s next three fixtures are against those in the bottom 8. It’s now or never.
Wolve’s lack of end product means Leicester will always be in the game.
Liverpool 5-0 Forest
Liverpool’s attack on their day can still destroy any defence, especially when Arnold is given the licence to shift into the middle.
Leeds didn’t have the tactics to stop the Reds from playing, and I’m not sure Forest will either.
Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham
Both probably go into the weekend a lot more confident than usual.
If I’m correct about Saturday, they will watch their cushion increase if Forest gets beaten by Liverpool. So, a draw probably suits both?
Newcastle 2-0 Spurs
Spurs are three points below Newcastle with a game in hand.
They are running out of games and chances and lose here would be a fatal blow.
They haven’t shown me they have the personality to deal with what is a must-not-lose game.
The Toon can use their experience of the Man United match to give them self-belief.
LAST WEEK’S TABLE – Tight at the top!
Terrah 211
Sid 211
JRA 211
HH 207
J gunner 207
Matthew 205
Rob 49- 201
MTG 199
GB 197
IGL 191
SJ 190
I 189
Dendrite 188
Stephanie 185
Toney 185
Onyango 184
Okobino 183
Longbenark 183
Misgana 182
Gundown 181
Dan Kit 181
Prince 180
Antivirus 179
Loose cannon 179
Zeek 178
Diehard 176
Ackshay 176
Tom 173
Me 169
Sue P 167
Angelo 167
Taiwo 4321- 167
Phenom 166
Yayo 166
Goonersia 163
Ayan 156
Sagie 155
Kenya 001- 151
K Tyson 149
E blaze 148
Drayton 147
Edu 146
Splendid 146
Oluseyi 144
Dotash 142
Admin 139
J gunz 129
Gotanidea 128
Labass 128
Kadii 117
TN Arsenal 114
J Bauer 110
O Achieve 107
Kuhepson 104
Dunchurado 104
Famochi 104
JOA 100
M Wokoma 95
Walidomy 90
Chuck 88
NOAS 81
Uzil Ozil 81
Big Slim 77
Baron 74
M leashim 74
J Moati 72
J legend 66
Quincy 54
BME 53
Adeybayo 50
Ba thea 45
Elsammy 45
Riveriosantos 44
Flash G 32
Olushorlar 29
Ruler system 28
Illiterate 28
Samson A 27
Arsha 23
Gogo
Adiva 19
Kobin 19
My name is Lehman 18
Lucia 18
Rusty 17
Zeus 16
OGHENE 16
Gibson Power 15
Bob 123 – 15
Ben 15
Easyguy 15
Dannie 15
Ishmael 14
VZ 14
Lima 13
K hristov 12
Ben Dungate 12
Adajim 11
Emperor A 11
Atangana 11
Koktafo 10
Stone 9
Lancydatguy 9
Olamide 9
Linsagunner 9
Royal Challenger 8
Mr Fox 8
M powson 8
Top 4 never again 8
St Joachim 8
S malah 7
Jeremy 7
True Gunner 7
Wale Akinlatun 7
Joebaba 6
Akota 6
Mide 6
Azeez omerah cole 6
Sws 6
Chigozirim 6
Altaseb A – 5
Zig 5
Mide 5
Josiah 5
Kenneth 5
Kyambadde Sam 4
Anti Kev 4
Akuta George 4
Wenger ball 4
Okal JR.14- 4
Gavana 4
Samuel Akinsola Adenosin 3
Classy Gunner 3
E Franklyn 3
Arsenal 3 Southampton 1
Fulham 1 Leeds 1
Brentford 2 Villa 1
Palace 1 Everton 1
Leicester 1 Wolves 1
Liverpool 3 Forrest 0
Bournemouth 1 Westham 1
Newcastle 1 Spurs 1