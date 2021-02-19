Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal need to avoid a battering against Man City

Hey peeps

Normally I would post slightly earlier when there is a Friday kick off, but I wanted to wait for the results in the Europa League before I finalised my predictions.

On Sunday Arsenal entertain a Man City side who have won their last 17 matches!

To be honest the crucial game of the week is next Thursday, that’s what will keep our season alive. Win, lose or draw this weekend domestically our campaign is over.

I know 8 points isn’t an impossible gap to close but with 24 matches played there has been zero sign we have the consistency to put the kind of run together to catch the top 4. Any Gooner who thinks that is either arrogant or naïve, or both.

Wolves 1-3 Leeds

Perhaps the hardest game of the weekend to predict as it’s a case of which Wolves and Leeds show up. Wolves are one of the lowest scorers, while only West Brom have conceded more than Leeds

Leeds though can have one of those days where they can be very good, and I just sense it’s a good time to play Wolves.

Saints 0-2 Chelsea

I still feel there was enough time for Frank Lampard to have caught up with the top 4 but Thomas Tuchel deserves credit for settling in straight away.

What could be crucial in the run is where some players at other clubs are looking leggy, Werner might have found his mojo at the perfect time. Even with a poor goal return, It’s not like the striker was ever playing bad.

The Chelsea manager has been giving everyone in the squad a chance to impress and might feel he is able to rotate with Atletico Madrid in midweek.

It’s a good time to go to the South Coast as these two side are polar opposites at the moment. Chelsea seem energetic while the Saints look tired

Burnley 1-0 West Brom

West Brom have to win to have any outside chance of staying up, even if they did, they gap between these two sides would be 11 points.

When you’re having to win to be 11 points behind Burnley you know you’re in trouble. All the pressure is on the visitors and Sean Dyche is the type of manager who will use that to his players advantage.

Liverpool 2-1

Even your most optimistic Evertonian wouldn’t have thought that in the middle of February there would be a chance they could get the bragging rights over Liverpool. Yet if the Toffees can win at Anfield they would be level on points with the Champions with a game in hand! They have just lost their other two games in hand though and it would be very Everton with their rivals there for the taking to bottle it!

Normal service resumed on Merseyside?

Fulham 2-0 Sheffield United

Fulham have missed several opportunities to get out of the bottom three by playing well against the sides around them but not turning draws into wins.

If that happens on Saturday night, then even Scott Parker may no longer be able to convince his players they have a chance of staying up, something he’s been great at doing.

West Ham 1-2 Spurs

This used to be a fixture that you would read on paper and think it would be entertaining. My first thought is it’s David Moyes vs Jose Mourinho! Moyes lacks ambition against the so called ‘ big six’

Where some managers would try to take advantage of Bale’s performance on Thursday, he will be back on the bench on Sunday.

Harry Kane will just get the visitors over the line.

Aston Villa 1-0 Leicester

Leicester played their strongest 11 in the Europa League and given that they drew 0-0 will have to do the same next Thursday.

Rodgers has said in the past he doesn’t like Vardy playing 2 games a week, so I wonder if he’s tempted to start his striker on the bench? That might just give Villa the edge?

Arsenal 1-3 Man City

Here’s a scary statistic. Out of our last 10 games against City, in 7 of them they have scored at least 3 times, so gone are the days where Man City feared coming to the Emirates.

Honestly if you offered me a scenario where we lose but our confidence doesn’t take a battering going into the Benfica game, I would take that.

It’s not just losing heavily that hurts, but sometimes we show too much respect to the League Leaders.

Do we really want to spend a Sunday just watching Pep’s men pass the ball around? We are 10th anyway so just give it a go!

Man United 3-0 Newcastle

United have dropped silly points recently so they are capable of slipping up on Sunday. Sometimes they seem to play too slow and lack the urgency of a side who at one point looked like they were in the title race.

The difference is though that Everton and even West Brom showed some attacking intent. Newcastle won’t. Steve Bruce claimed his side did in the second half at Stamford Bridge but that was only after Chelsea were 2-0 up. Any side can be brave and start playing when it’s game over.

Brighton 1-0 Palace

Apparently, an increasing number of Eagle fans are wishing Roy Hodgson will be sacked.

Given that he has always stabilised Palace and is out of contract in the summer anyway, he deserves the respect to see out the season.

He manages an aging team who are over reliant on Zaha. No coach is going to change that or do any better without serious investment.

Fan will be even more disappointed on Monday when they lose a Derby that is only a Derby in these two clubs minds. Unbeaten in 6 League games, Brighton are playing their best football of the season if not prolificly scoring.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Hey peeps, just some housekeeping

I read in the comments sometimes some of you struggle to find my predictions article. Just so you know you don’t always have to wait for me. If it’s easier, send an email to admin who will email me.

We still have players who are sending their predictions in on a Saturday night hoping I won’t notice. If you miss a kick off, just be honest and predict the rest of the weekend don’t predict a scoreline after the event.

Any new players remember there’s still something to play for – the top 24 qualify for the Euros!

If you got a low score last week, don’t worry everyone did, meaning the table stays the same. A shout out to Ackshay who incredibly said that Arsenal would beat Leed 4-2. ADMIN PAT was the only player to get double digits with 11 points. (Admin comment: WooHoo!)

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 140

Sue 129

ME 126

Declan 123

Highbury Hero 117

Shakir 116

lykmatt 116

Khadii 115

Terrah 111

KSTIX 111

Dunchirado 111

Buchi 107

Samson 107

Easyguys 105

Davars 103

EDU 102

Dhoni 100

Joe Gunner 100

SJ 99

Arsha 96

Dotash 93

Sid 93

Sagie 91

EM 90

Olushorlar 85

Admin Pat 84

Good luck peeps

Dan