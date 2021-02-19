Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal need to avoid a battering against Man City

Hey peeps
Normally I would post slightly earlier when there is a Friday kick off, but I wanted to wait for the results in the Europa League before I finalised my predictions.
On Sunday Arsenal entertain a Man City side who have won their last 17 matches!
To be honest the crucial game of the week is next Thursday, that’s what will keep our season alive. Win, lose or draw this weekend domestically our campaign is over.
I know 8 points isn’t an impossible gap to close but with 24 matches played there has been zero sign we have the consistency to put the kind of run together to catch the top 4. Any Gooner who thinks that is either arrogant or naïve, or both.
Wolves 1-3 Leeds
Perhaps the hardest game of the weekend to predict as it’s a case of which Wolves and Leeds show up. Wolves are one of the lowest scorers, while only West Brom have conceded more than Leeds
Leeds though can have one of those days where they can be very good, and I just sense it’s a good time to play Wolves.
Saints 0-2 Chelsea
I still feel there was enough time for Frank Lampard to have caught up with the top 4 but Thomas Tuchel deserves credit for settling in straight away.
What could be crucial in the run is where some players at other clubs are looking leggy, Werner might have found his mojo at the perfect time. Even with a poor goal return, It’s not like the striker was ever playing bad.
The Chelsea manager has been giving everyone in the squad a chance to impress and might feel he is able to rotate with Atletico Madrid in midweek.
It’s a good time to go to the South Coast as these two side are polar opposites at the moment. Chelsea seem energetic while the Saints look tired
Burnley 1-0 West Brom
West Brom have to win to have any outside chance of staying up, even if they did, they gap between these two sides would be 11 points.
When you’re having to win to be 11 points behind Burnley you know you’re in trouble. All the pressure is on the visitors and Sean Dyche is the type of manager who will use that to his players advantage.
Liverpool 2-1
Even your most optimistic Evertonian wouldn’t have thought that in the middle of February there would be a chance they could get the bragging rights over Liverpool. Yet if the Toffees can win at Anfield they would be level on points with the Champions with a game in hand! They have just lost their other two games in hand though and it would be very Everton with their rivals there for the taking to bottle it!
Normal service resumed on Merseyside?
Fulham 2-0 Sheffield United
Fulham have missed several opportunities to get out of the bottom three by playing well against the sides around them but not turning draws into wins.
If that happens on Saturday night, then even Scott Parker may no longer be able to convince his players they have a chance of staying up, something he’s been great at doing.
West Ham 1-2 Spurs
This used to be a fixture that you would read on paper and think it would be entertaining. My first thought is it’s David Moyes vs Jose Mourinho! Moyes lacks ambition against the so called ‘ big six’
Where some managers would try to take advantage of Bale’s performance on Thursday, he will be back on the bench on Sunday.
Harry Kane will just get the visitors over the line.
Aston Villa 1-0 Leicester
Leicester played their strongest 11 in the Europa League and given that they drew 0-0 will have to do the same next Thursday.
Rodgers has said in the past he doesn’t like Vardy playing 2 games a week, so I wonder if he’s tempted to start his striker on the bench? That might just give Villa the edge?
Arsenal 1-3 Man City
Here’s a scary statistic. Out of our last 10 games against City, in 7 of them they have scored at least 3 times, so gone are the days where Man City feared coming to the Emirates.
Honestly if you offered me a scenario where we lose but our confidence doesn’t take a battering going into the Benfica game, I would take that.
It’s not just losing heavily that hurts, but sometimes we show too much respect to the League Leaders.
Do we really want to spend a Sunday just watching Pep’s men pass the ball around? We are 10th anyway so just give it a go!
Man United 3-0 Newcastle
United have dropped silly points recently so they are capable of slipping up on Sunday. Sometimes they seem to play too slow and lack the urgency of a side who at one point looked like they were in the title race.
The difference is though that Everton and even West Brom showed some attacking intent. Newcastle won’t. Steve Bruce claimed his side did in the second half at Stamford Bridge but that was only after Chelsea were 2-0 up. Any side can be brave and start playing when it’s game over.
Brighton 1-0 Palace
Apparently, an increasing number of Eagle fans are wishing Roy Hodgson will be sacked.
Given that he has always stabilised Palace and is out of contract in the summer anyway, he deserves the respect to see out the season.
He manages an aging team who are over reliant on Zaha. No coach is going to change that or do any better without serious investment.
Fan will be even more disappointed on Monday when they lose a Derby that is only a Derby in these two clubs minds. Unbeaten in 6 League games, Brighton are playing their best football of the season if not prolificly scoring.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS
Hey peeps, just some housekeeping
I read in the comments sometimes some of you struggle to find my predictions article. Just so you know you don’t always have to wait for me. If it’s easier, send an email to admin who will email me.
We still have players who are sending their predictions in on a Saturday night hoping I won’t notice. If you miss a kick off, just be honest and predict the rest of the weekend don’t predict a scoreline after the event.
Any new players remember there’s still something to play for – the top 24 qualify for the Euros!
If you got a low score last week, don’t worry everyone did, meaning the table stays the same. A shout out to Ackshay who incredibly said that Arsenal would beat Leed 4-2. ADMIN PAT was the only player to get double digits with 11 points. (Admin comment: WooHoo!)
Top 24 qualify for Euros
Dan Kit 140
Sue 129
ME 126
Declan 123
Highbury Hero 117
Shakir 116
lykmatt 116
Khadii 115
Terrah 111
KSTIX 111
Dunchirado 111
Buchi 107
Samson 107
Easyguys 105
Davars 103
EDU 102
Dhoni 100
Joe Gunner 100
SJ 99
Arsha 96
Dotash 93
Sid 93
Sagie 91
EM 90
Olushorlar 85
Admin Pat 84
Kenya 001 83
FFO 83
Okobino 82
MTG 80
Herbz 79
Phenom 77
Sue P 73
Rusty 69
Wyoming 69
BT 68
Ernie Blaze 65
I 64
Kev 82 – 55
Tom 55
Baron 51
Famochi 46
Gibson Power 45
006 45
Once Great 41
Ackshay 36
Jimmy Bauer 33
Ash 32
Prince 30
Mambo 26
Anie 25
Babasola 25
Gunner Rey 24
Frank Brady 24
Bob 22
Instrroments 22
S Emirates 20
Kelvin 20
Toney 20
Quincy Okereke 19
Gunner 4 life 19
Claay Guuner 17
Illiterate 16
Vinod 16
Jay 13
Musa 12
Init 12
Third Man jw 12
Nuisance 10
Uzil Ozil 10
Elvis 10
ICW – 9
Invader Zim 8
Rain 7
Gerylo – 7
Ba Thea 7
Gold 7
Splendid 7
Dendride – 7
Omwabu Robinson 4
Collins otanchi masea 6
Khgondroidx- 6
Sean Williams 6
Mark 6
Mtuliva Bob
Eastside Gooner 5
Durand 5
Deluded One 5
Labass 5
EDI 4
Kuhepson 4
Nifty 4
One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4
Seroti 4
Cletus
Chairman Gallani 1
Anti- kev 1
Good luck peeps
Dan