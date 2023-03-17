Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal need to bounce back quickly against Palace

Win on Sunday and we take a break due to the Euro qualifiers with Thursday a distant memory. Arteta’s job now is to ensure any midweek disappointment doesn’t drag into the weekend.

Okay, I keep hearing this notion that Man City are not playing well yet since their last defeat they scored three in the first half against Villa, bullied us at the Emirates, dominated at the City Ground, drew away in Germany, got another three goals at Bristol in the Cup, got 4 at Bournemouth, handed Newcastle only their third league defeat, grinded out a 1-0 win at Palace, and in midweek scored 7 in the knockout stages of the Champions League !

So, I think they are playing okay.

Haaland got 5 on Tuesday his fifth hat trick of the season, having already surpassed the total from last campaigns top scorer.

It makes a mockery of the suggestion that somehow he has made the Champions worse.

It’s why we can’t afford to go to the Etihad with anything less than our 5-point lead.

Arsenal don’t usually do well at that stadium or at Anfield, so logic would say we are not going to do so when the pressure is as big as it’s ever been?

It’s why I maintain if we are to lift the title it’s more likely by a comfortable margin then a small one.

If we get to the run in and the difference between the two clubs is 5 points, one has a dressing room of knowing how to get over the line, the other has the youngest in the division.

Pep knows this.

Which makes this weekend huge is if the Gunners can beat Palace on Sunday, City kick off against Liverpool after the international break 8 points off the pace!

If there were one team who could show up as a one off and do us a favour it could be Klopp’s reds?

Remember peeps, we are only predicting Prem fixtures this weekend so reduced schedule.

…….

Villa 0-1 Cherries

It was only because Liverpool scored 7 the week before that I didn’t go for an upset on the South Coast last Saturday.

The reality is the Cherries have been threatening that result for a while.

There are at least three teams in this division playing worse than them right now.

Another reason why I think they will stay up is, on and off the pitch, the Cherries accept they are a Championship squad, who due to new owners only arriving in January haven’t had the time to make as many changes as they would like.

It means fans will stick with them though, there won’t be a toxic atmosphere that you can find at the London Stadium, a nervous energy apparent at Elland Road, increasing anxiety at the King Power etc.

There also getting quite confident at being hard to break down.

I never fancy Villa when the expectation is on them to win.

Forest 1-0 Newcastle

Newcastle got a win last weekend but it’s still been a while since you can say they played well.

If VAR did their job, they would have told the official to take a second look at Nick Pope’s challenge and the keeper would be facing another suspension.

To win at the City Ground under the floodlights you need some grit and personality that the Toon haven’t shown in a while .

Home form should keep Forest eventually away from the drop zone.

Brentford 3-0 Leicester

Every season there is a team who out of nowhere are sucked into the relegation fight, who’s form is so bad they suddenly can’t switch that momentum.

That’s always been a flaw for Rodgers, when things are on the slide he can’t halt things.

In the last few seasons, sequences of defeats meant Leicester missed out on Europe, but with the wages his squad are on, relegation would be a disaster.

On paper of course they are too good to go down, but do they have the confidence and personality to get through this?

I’m not sure.

It feels like all season we have spoken about their manager needing and failing to fix their defence. Perhaps the easiest team to score against?

Especially from set pieces which is Brantford’s speciality.

Saints 1-1 Spurs

Oddly, 4 of the Saints last 7 points have come at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford.

They also held us and knocked Man City out of the cup which is strange for a team bottom of the table.

My point is it would be very Spursy for Tottenham to drop points this weekend.

4th seems a case of which inconsistent side can stay consistent, with no one looking impressive.

With all parties accepting that Conte most likely won’t be extending his contract in the summer, there’s some who feel Spurs should let him go now instead of being managed by someone that the players know is not going to be in charge this time next year.

I find that insulting to a proven winner who last season qualified for the Champions League and is on course to that again.

Yes his style of football is not exciting but the man who hired him knew that.

Wolves 1-0 Leeds

Two teams who don’t score enough goals, with Chan’s goal last weekend the first league goal from a Wolves striker in a ….. year?

To have that stat and still have 7 teams below you, is a reflection on how poor some sides must be.

An away win would have the home side looking over their shoulder but they know how to grind out these 1-0 wins.

Was a 5-goal thriller last season.

Won’t happen again.

Chelsea 1-0 Everton

Suddenly due to the form of those above them it’s not impossible Chelsea can make a late dash for a European spot, something the club in the short term were willing to accept might not happen.

Wins slowly build confidence and given the changes made in January, the Blues need to go game by game and allow chemistry to develop.

A free swing for Everton.

Sean Dyche smart enough to know points will come at Goodison.

Arsenal 2-0 Palace

So, I explained what’s at stake and the only enemy to Arsenal seems themselves.

Will their attitude be correct?

Will they take the visitors lightly?

Does the pressure impact the players?

Well last Sunday we kicked off at Fulham thinking that was a tricky away trip, having watched City the day before reduce our gap to two points.

Yet we took a comfortable stroll along the River Thames with arguably our most impressive away performance, Trossard with perhaps one of the best individual displays this season?

In the second half on Thursday though the pressure of knockout football seemed to impact our players. If they find Sporting Lisbon at home defending a 1-0 lead too hot to handle we can forget the title.

Saying that I would rather any disappointments be in Europe with our priority domestic football.

Please remember though, the likes of Nelson were given their opportunity and didn’t grasp it.

Before another loss in midweek, Palace became the first team since stats were recorded to go three consecutive games without a shot on target!

Which is quite a hard thing to do.

So they might not have the belief they can test Ramsdale yet alone score.

No one wants to see Vieira going into the international break without his job, but every year there’s at least one club who out of nowhere sneaks into the relegation scrap and because of momentum can’t change direction.

That’s happening to the Eagles and Leicester…..

Dan Smith

