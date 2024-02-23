Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal need to return to form Against Newcastle

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Villa 3-1 N Forest

That was a massive win for Villa last Saturday as they have been struggling to cope with their newfound expectations.

The same might happen here but the visitors defensively might not be good enough to take advantage.

Brighton 3-1 Everton

Think of the build-up Palace had going to Goodison. Everton knew a win would put them 2 points behind their opponents.

They didn’t exactly go for their throats, did they?

If I was a professional footballer, I would hate Sean Dyche’s tactics on Monday, zero chance to actually play with ball to feet.

There was a lack of urgency including the atmosphere in the stands.

Maybe the blue half of Liverpool have been told they are getting their points back?

Because that was not a team fighting for their lives.

10 more points and the Toffees are safe, but they need to play better than this.

Cherries 1-4 City

Ahh. how fickle the modern football fan can be.

Last Feb Man City dropped points at Forest and were written off, some suggesting Haaland made them a worse team.

They wouldn’t lose again that season.

In reality what happened at the City Ground was they had one of those days where they simply didn’t take their chances.

The same happened last Saturday when their striker missed opportunities he would normally convert.

Did anyone learn from last year?

Nope

There are teams who have at least the ethos where you can see the upset and then there are Bournemouth where parking the bus is not part of their principles.

Palace 2-1 Burnley

At 1-1 on Monday, Palace were keeping the ball in the corner knowing their next two games are home to two teams in the bottom three, a golden chance to secure survival.

According to those aware of his work, Palace were already playing in the manner of an Oliver Glasner side at Goodison.

I still think the Eagles were more likely to stay up with someone who knows the division rather than experimenting with someone who’s learning a new culture halfway through a campaign.

The priority though is Roy Hodgson being safe and healthy.

Man United 3-1 Fulham

Gary Neville always has spoken about a club Man United’s size needing the ‘best in class’ in all divisions.

By the appointments Sir Jim Radcliffe is trying to make it’s clear he thinks the same.

The upturn in form is a coincidence though.

United still play in moments, relying on individual brilliance rather than team patterns.

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

I wrote at Xmas that Arsenal, individually and collectively were not playing well enough to be champions.

I was ready to write that has now changed …then Wednesday happened.

We essentially have to beat a poor Porto team at home to advance in the Champions League. If we can’t do that then we deserve elimination.

Yet, for all the Gooners who have questioned Porto’s ambition, it’s worth pointing out we didn’t have a shot on target in Portugal.

That’s the issue with this young team. There’s too many times where suddenly they will just not show up. This was the 5th game this season we haven’t scored. That used to be unthinkable for the Gunners.

In a run in where you have to be flawless it’s going to cost us. Put it this way, Man City don’t lose that game.

Before midweek I was confident of a more convincing win on Saturday, but it might now create nerves around the Emirates.

I’m not sure Newcastle have the confidence to do what they did in their last visit, and without Wilson or Issac it’s a good time to play them.

The earlier the first goal, the more straightforward this is, but I sense we might have to be patient.

Wolves 4-0 Sheffield United

I said the teams at the bottom are so poor that whoever can put consecutive wins together it can make such a difference.

Until the Blades can do that, they have no chance of staying up.

In their last three home games they have conceded 5 goals each time.

This could be another heavy defeat.

West Ham 0-3 Brentford

Two teams who need the points for very different reasons, yet even if Brentford lost you still sense there would be more pressure on Moyes?

He’s smart enough to know Hammer fans were always going to turn the moment form went bad, but it was worth another season of decent money.

Not having his contract renewed in the summer will be a fair compromise for everyone.

LEAGUE CUP FINAL

(90 mins result counts only, so if you think it goes to extra time or pens pick a draw)

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

I wrote last week that how Chelsea perform in their two games against the league’s top two could decide Pochettino’s future.

Don’t get me wrong; it’s never acceptable to lose and it’s dangerous to accept that, Chelsea’s history in the last two decades it to win trophies and it shouldn’t be in their DNA to not expect to win Finals.

Yet they had fallen so far, supporters now cared that if their team lost, were they losing with pride? Even though some feel their manager’s negative tactics invited the equaliser there was enough fight where they can head to Wembley with some hope.

They might feel they are due some luck against Liverpool given how the last three Finals have gone between these two.

Penalties again?

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Drayton 181

GB 180

Baron 178

Prince 177

J gunner 175

Terrah 175

Sid 172

Top 24 qualify for Euros

