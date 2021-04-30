Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal set to lose again?

Here are this week’s EPL Predictions By Dan Smith

Saints 0-1 Leicester

Many felt the Saints allowed the FA Cup Semi Final to pass them by, and I can see the same happening here, especially with no Danny Ings. It’s the tale of two strikers. Ings is injured while Leicester have Ineacho in form.

A win on Friday night gives the Foxes huge breathing space and puts pressure on the other sides in the chase for the top 4

Palace 0-1 City

City could become champions this weekend but with a 2-1 lead to defend against PSG, Pep won’t do anything to sacrifice the clubs golden opportunity to get to a Champions League Final.

The majority who started in Paris won’t start here meaning they have to rely on the likes of Sterling to find his goal scoring touch. This is a kind game though for the Blues as Palace will allow them to have all of the ball.

Brighton 1-2 Leeds

Leeds showed defensive organisation last weekend that many assumed they didn’t have.

Brighton showed they can have lots of possession and good build-up play, but lack quality in the final third. Until they solve that, the Seagulls will always be keeping their opponents in games.

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

You have to be impressed with how Tuchel has got his players to handle the pressure of the West Ham and Real Madrid games.

A bit like City, he’s not going to gamble so close to a Champions League Final so expect a lot of rotation. Sometimes you need the luck of fixtures falling your way.

A few weeks ago this might have been a tough game but not any more, as Fulham have made a mess of staying up.

Everton 1-1 Villa

On paper Everton’s three games left at Goodison Park gives them a great chance of qualifying for Europe.

Everton have dropped some silly points at home this season though, which they might regret, especially when you consider they have won at Anfield, Emirates, Spurs and a draw at Old Trafford. More of the same here.

Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal

When we went down to 10 men on Thursday you would have bitten your hand off for a 2-1 defeat.

As bad as we were in Spain, if someone said at the start of the season you have to beat Villarreal at home to advance to the Final, you take that. We might need to have more than two shots on target though.

The only issue is, we couldn’t beat the likes of Burnley, Fulham, Saints, Villa, Everton, Wolves, etc at the Emirates, so there are zero guarantees.

If we can’t show up for a semi-final with our season on the line, why will we show up for a fixture with nothing on the line?

Newcastle are probably more confident which tells you how bad things are.

Answer me this though Gooners. Does the Saka penalty mean there is no longer a conspiracy against us, or will some casually ignore that?

Man United 1-1 Liverpool

Wouldn’t Man United love to put a dent in Liverpool’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League? Yet wouldn’t Liverpool love to be the side to officially cost United the title (not that they were ever in the title race).

Spurs 4-0 Sheffield United

Why sack Jose only to then park the bus in the Cup Final anyway? Last Sunday was the worst possible time to have your captain collecting a losers medal and watching Man City celebrate.

If Harry Kane wasn’t already thinking about his future, he will now.

Ever a professional though can see himself filling his boots against Sheffield.

West Brom 3-1 Wolves

With nothing to lose West Brom have benefited from having no choice but having to go out on the attack. It seems Sam Allardyce waited too long to let them off the leash.

You would handpick to play Wolves at the moment. Conceding 4 goals at home to Burnley is the definition of ‘being on the beach’. You don’t just randomly concede 4 goals at home to Burnley. Is this the first time Wolves owners might have be having doubts about Santos?

Burnley 1-0 West Ham

We think we are unlucky with red cards; did you see West Ham’s one against Chelsea?

That’s another player Moyes will be without and it’s no coincidence that the Hammers are dropping points without the likes of Creswell and Rice. etc. They could be 6 points behind 4th by the time they kick off at Turf Moor…

Too much pressure?

Dan Kit 187

Declan 178

Highbury Hero 176

Sue 175

Dunchirado 173

Iykmatt 166

Samson 162

EDU 162

SJ 161

Shakir 160

Terrah 157

ME 157

Buchi 154

Khadii 154

Sagie 149

Joe Gunner 147

Davars 146

Easy Guys 144

Okobino 141

Sid 137

Dotash 135

Dhoni 134

Admin 131

Kenya 001- 126

Rusty 126

Phenom 125

Herbz 124

Ernie Blaze 124

EM 119

MTG 113

SUE P 112

KSTIX 111

FFO 110

BT 105

KEV 82-102

I 99

Arsha 96

Olushorlar 96

Tom 94

Famochi 89

Ackshay 88

Instooments 74

Prince 74

006 – 71

Toney 65

Classy Gunner 58

Mambo 52

Once Great 52

Baron 51

Innit 48

Splendid 47

Gibson Power 45

Kelvin 23- 43

Jimmy Bauer 38

Uzi Ozil 37

Ash 32

Anie 25

Babasola 25

Gunner Rey 24

Frank Brady 24

Bob 22

S Emirates 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Gunner 4 life 19

Illiterate 16

Vinod 16

Sean 14

Jay 13

Adamjim 13

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Pepe 11

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

Ben The Gooner 10

CW – 9

