Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal set to lose again?

EPL Predictions By Dan Smith
Saints 0-1 Leicester
Many felt the Saints allowed the FA Cup Semi Final to pass them by, and I can see the same happening here, especially with no Danny Ings. It’s the tale of two strikers. Ings is injured while Leicester have Ineacho in form.
A win on Friday night gives the Foxes huge breathing space and puts pressure on the other sides in the chase for the top 4
Palace 0-1 City
City could become champions this weekend but with a 2-1 lead to defend against PSG, Pep won’t do anything to sacrifice the clubs golden opportunity to get to a Champions League Final.
The majority who started in Paris won’t start here meaning they have to rely on the likes of Sterling to find his goal scoring touch. This is a kind game though for the Blues as Palace will allow them to have all of the ball.
Brighton 1-2 Leeds
Leeds showed defensive organisation last weekend that many assumed they didn’t have.
Brighton showed they can have lots of possession and good build-up play, but lack quality in the final third. Until they solve that, the Seagulls will always be keeping their opponents in games.
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
You have to be impressed with how Tuchel has got his players to handle the pressure of the West Ham and Real Madrid games.
A bit like City, he’s not going to gamble so close to a Champions League Final so expect a lot of rotation. Sometimes you need the luck of fixtures falling your way.
A few weeks ago this might have been a tough game but not any more, as Fulham have made a mess of staying up.
Everton 1-1 Villa
On paper Everton’s three games left at Goodison Park gives them a great chance of qualifying for Europe.
Everton have dropped some silly points at home this season though, which they might regret, especially when you consider they have won at Anfield, Emirates, Spurs and a draw at Old Trafford. More of the same here.
Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal
When we went down to 10 men on Thursday you would have bitten your hand off for a 2-1 defeat.
As bad as we were in Spain, if someone said at the start of the season you have to beat Villarreal at home to advance to the Final, you take that. We might need to have more than two shots on target though.
The only issue is, we couldn’t beat the likes of Burnley, Fulham, Saints, Villa, Everton, Wolves, etc at the Emirates, so there are zero guarantees.
If we can’t show up for a semi-final with our season on the line, why will we show up for a fixture with nothing on the line?
Newcastle are probably more confident which tells you how bad things are.
Answer me this though Gooners. Does the Saka penalty mean there is no longer a conspiracy against us, or will some casually ignore that?
Man United 1-1 Liverpool
Wouldn’t Man United love to put a dent in Liverpool’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League? Yet wouldn’t Liverpool love to be the side to officially cost United the title (not that they were ever in the title race).
Spurs 4-0 Sheffield United
Why sack Jose only to then park the bus in the Cup Final anyway? Last Sunday was the worst possible time to have your captain collecting a losers medal and watching Man City celebrate.
If Harry Kane wasn’t already thinking about his future, he will now.
Ever a professional though can see himself filling his boots against Sheffield.
West Brom 3-1 Wolves
With nothing to lose West Brom have benefited from having no choice but having to go out on the attack. It seems Sam Allardyce waited too long to let them off the leash.
You would handpick to play Wolves at the moment. Conceding 4 goals at home to Burnley is the definition of ‘being on the beach’. You don’t just randomly concede 4 goals at home to Burnley. Is this the first time Wolves owners might have be having doubts about Santos?
Burnley 1-0 West Ham
We think we are unlucky with red cards; did you see West Ham’s one against Chelsea?
That’s another player Moyes will be without and it’s no coincidence that the Hammers are dropping points without the likes of Creswell and Rice. etc. They could be 6 points behind 4th by the time they kick off at Turf Moor…
Too much pressure?
Last week’s JUSTARSENAL Predictions Table
Dan Kit 187
Declan 178
Highbury Hero 176
Sue 175
Dunchirado 173
Iykmatt 166
Samson 162
EDU 162
SJ 161
Shakir 160
Terrah 157
ME 157
Buchi 154
Khadii 154
Sagie 149
Joe Gunner 147
Davars 146
Easy Guys 144
Okobino 141
Sid 137
Dotash 135
Dhoni 134
Admin 131
Kenya 001- 126
Rusty 126
Phenom 125
Herbz 124
Ernie Blaze 124
EM 119
MTG 113
SUE P 112
KSTIX 111
FFO 110
BT 105
KEV 82-102
I 99
Arsha 96
Olushorlar 96
Tom 94
Famochi 89
Ackshay 88
Instooments 74
Prince 74
006 – 71
Toney 65
Classy Gunner 58
Mambo 52
Once Great 52
Baron 51
Innit 48
Splendid 47
Gibson Power 45
Kelvin 23- 43
Jimmy Bauer 38
Uzi Ozil 37
Ash 32
Anie 25
Babasola 25
Gunner Rey 24
Frank Brady 24
Bob 22
S Emirates 20
Quincy Okereke 19
Gunner 4 life 19
Illiterate 16
Vinod 16
Sean 14
Jay 13
Adamjim 13
Musa 12
Third Man jw 12
Pepe 11
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
Ben The Gooner 10
CW – 9
Good luck peeps
Dan
Saints 1-2 Leicester
Palace 1-2 City
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Chelsea 3-0 Fulham
Everton 1-1 Villa
Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal
ManU 1-2 Liverpool
spurs 3-0 Sheffield
West Brom 1-1 Wolves
Burnley 0-1 West Ham
By the way Dan, I thought our pen was iffy to say the least.
Southampton 1-1 Leicester
Palace 1-4 City
Brighton 0-1 Leeds
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
Everton 1-0 Villa
Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
Tottenham 3-1 Sheff Utd
West Brom 2-1 Wolves
Burnley 2-1 West Ham
Southampton 1-2 Leicester
Palace 0-3 Man City
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
Everton 1-2 villa
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool
Spuds 2-0 sheff Utd
Westbrom 0-1 wolves
Burnley 0-2 west ham
southampton 1 vs 2 leicester
crystal palace 0 vs 2 man city
Brighton 1 vs 2 leeds
chelsea 2 vs 0 fulham
Everton 2 vs 1 aston villa
newcastle 1 vs 2 arsenal
man utd 1 vs 2 liverpool
tottenham 2 vs 0 sheffield united
Westbrom 1 vs 2 wolves
Burnley 1 vs 2 westham
Southampton 0-2 Leicester
Palace 0-2 Man City
Brighton 1-1 Leeds
Chelsea 1-0 Fulham
Everton 1-1 Villa
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool
Spurs 3-0 Sheffield Utd
Westbrom 2-0 Wolves
Burnley 1-2 West ham
Southampton 1-2 Leicester
Palace 0-3 Man City
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
Everton 1-2 villa
Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal
Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool
Spuds 2-0 sheff Utd
Westbrom 0-1 wolves
Burnley 0-2 west ham
Southampton 1-2 Leicester Crystal palace 0-2 Man city Brighton 2-1 Leeds united Chelsea 1-0 Fulham Everton 2-1 Aston villa Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal Man u 1-1 Liverpool Tottenham 2-0 Sheffield united West brom 1-0 Wolves Burnley 2-1 West ham
Southampton 1 – 2 Leicester
Crystal Palace 1 – 3 Man. City
Brighton 1 – 2 Leeds
Chelsea 3 – 0 Fulham
Everton 1 – 1 Aston Villa
Newcastle 1 – 2 Arsenal
Man. United 1 – 1 Liverpool
Tottenham 3 – 0 Sheffield
West Brom 1 – 2 Wolves
Burnley 1 – 2 West Ham
Saints 1-2 Leicester
Palace 1-3 City
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
Everton 1-1 Villa
Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal
ManU 2-1 Liverpool
spurs 3-0 Sheffield
West Brom 1-1 Wolves
Burnley 0-1 West Ham
Southampton 1-0 Leicester
Palace 1-2 Man City
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Chelsea 2-1 Fulham
Everton 2-2 villa
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool
Spurs 2-0 sheff Utd
Westbrom 0-2 wolves
Burnley 2-0 west ham
Soton 1 – 2 Leicester
Palace 0 – 2 ManC
Brighton 1 – 1 Leeds
Chelsea 2 – 0 Fulham
Everton 1 – 1 Villa
Newcastle 1 – 2 Arsenal
ManU 3 – 2 Liverpool
Spuds 2 – 1 SheffU
Burnley 2 – 1 WHU
WBA 2 – 1 Wolves