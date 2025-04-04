Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal to come unstuck against Everton

Everton 1–0 Arsenal

I think the Gunners might get caught cold here because I’ve seen a dramatic improvement with the Toffees under David Moyes. All their players seem to understand their roles tactically, and they have periods where they now commit bodies forward, meaning Goodison is vocal once again.

I wouldn’t go as far as saying we have one eye on the Champions League, but essentially our domestic fixtures are going to start to have that end-of-season feel about them.

If there was jeopardy on this game, we would get a result, but with both teams able to play with freedom, it might mean more to the home side.

The priority for the Gunners is getting minutes for White and Timber, as Gabriel’s injury could cost us against Real Madrid over two legs. He’s that big a miss.

I would also like Calafiori to find his fitness, as I don’t trust Skelley defensively at this level.

Palace 2–0 Brighton

As I thought, there was an FA Cup hangover for Brighton at Villa Park. They need to shake that off, or they are going to throw away a golden chance to qualify for Europe for only the second time ever.

Losing this ‘Derby’ will finish a miserable week, but it might be asking a lot for Hürzeler to mentally get his squad to respond after only a few days. Need a week off to reset?

Ipswich 2–1 Wolves

The most crucial game of the weekend?

Ipswich won their first league match of the year in midweek, but only after Wolves had won back-to-back fixtures—meaning it could be too little, too late?

Even with a home victory, the gap would still be six points between the two sides.

The Tractor Boys might benefit from knowing they have to win, while the visitors might not know how to approach the occasion.

Plus, I think Kieran McKenna is due some luck.

West Ham 3–1 Cherries

There’s a pattern emerging of certain teams running out of legs as we reach the home stretch.

It’s no coincidence it’s those sides who press from the front and do lots of running.

So, while the Cherries have had lots of praise for how brave their tactics have been this season, for those thinking Iraola can get a bigger job, it’s worth noticing how his players in both games this week couldn’t find the energy required in the second half.

Before people complain about the schedule and player welfare being a priority, please bear in mind a North London Derby is scheduled for July in… Hong Kong!

Villa 2–0 N Forest

You couldn’t blame Villa for having more than one eye on Paris, and their European adventure is worth any inconsistent domestic form.

Yet the visitors have enough of a cushion in the race for Champions League qualification that they don’t need to chase games, meaning Villa will always be in this contest. They now have talent who can produce individual moments of magic to win games out of nothing.

Like a Rashford or Asensio. I remind Gooners who say there were no players available in January that those two are on loan at Villa Park with zero obligation to buy.

Brentford 2–1 Chelsea

I’m not sure if Chelsea were great on Thursday or if Spurs were just toothless.

Brentford will cause a lot more problems.

Chelsea has the baton in the race for the top four, and it comes down to who can be more consistent—but I still think the Blues are capable of away days where they don’t show up.

Fulham 2–1 Liverpool

Liverpool is in that unique but lovely situation where it’s a case of when, not if, they’re confirmed champions—meaning increasingly there are few consequences to their remaining fixtures.

For the second year running, they look like they’ve run out of energy for the run-in, which might be good for their rivals to know for next season.

It’s been a while since the league leaders have played well, but we’ve failed to put them under any pressure.

Spurs 4–1 Saints

Southampton were seconds away in midweek from beating Derby’s lowest record points tally.

They still have eight fixtures to get the two points needed.

The issue is, even when they play well, you can’t see them winning—so even if Spurs have (and they should have) one eye on Thursday night, I can’t see an upset.

While I like Big Ange as a person and accept it’s not easy speaking straight after a defeat, I think he was wrong to complain about VAR at the Bridge.

Officials are under enough pressure without managers complaining, even when decisions are being made correctly.

Man United 2–2 Man City

There can’t be many seasons over the last decade where a Manchester derby in April would feel so unimportant.

The visitors need the points more to qualify for the Champions League, but United do have this strange habit of raising themselves for the bigger games.

I think this will be an occasion where the Old Trafford faithful realise their team needs that extra bit of support and be the 12th man.

Leicester 0–3 Newcastle

At one point in this campaign, the King Power under the floodlights could be the type of occasion Newcastle might not show up for.

Yet the Foxes—on and off the pitch—are acting like a team who don’t believe they are staying in the division.

It’s not that they’re even playing badly, just that they are simply going through the motions.

At the Etihad, they were 2–0 down and 12 points from safety, but still took off Jamie Vardy for a midfielder.

Tells you everything.

An away banker?