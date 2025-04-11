Dan’s EPL predictions – Arsenal to drop points against Brentford

Man City 2-1 Crystal Palace

I had already sent my predictions last week by the time it was confirmed that this would be Kevin De Bruyne’s final season at the Etihad.

The highest compliment I can give the midfielder is that he deserves the honour of lifting a trophy in his last game for Man City.

This fixture could, of course, end up being the FA Cup final.

At least on Saturday, De Bruyne will receive the respect that Foden and Grealish didn’t get from the Old Trafford crowd last Sunday.

If Palace were to win their next two games (not easy), they would be in the conversation for a place in the Champions League.

Brighton 3-0 Leicester

Leicester are no longer even pretending they can stay up, and now they simply don’t want to become the first team in Premier League history to go nine games without scoring.

With a smile on his face and a chilled demeanour, after Monday’s game, Ruud van Nistelrooy didn’t sound like a man planning to lead the Foxes in the Championship.

Brighton needed a week off to mentally regroup, and this is a fixture, outside of Southampton, they would hand-pick.

Forest 1-1 Everton

This is a banana skin for the home team because Forest likes to defend and play on the break. The issue is that the visitors prefer the same approach, meaning the incentive is on the home side to take the initiative.

While our success in Europe increases the prospect of Champions League football at the City Ground, any dropped points will see Nuno looking over his shoulder.

Everton have been tough to beat since Moyes’ return.

They have drawn five of their last six games, with the last four all finishing 1-1.

Saints 1-3 Aston Villa

Villa have often struggled after Champions League nights, but it’s worth it if it means a European adventure.

Naturally, there will be more than one eye on PSG, but because of that, Unai Emery will be delighted to travel to a club already relegated.

Ivan Juric had a release clause in the summer anyway, so it’s no surprise he left the moment their return to the Championship was confirmed.

Simon Rusk will try to get the two points needed to stop the Saints from recording the lowest-ever points tally.

The interim manager did secure a draw in his only other league game in charge in December.

Arsenal 1-1 Brentford

As expected last Saturday, Arsenal had one eye on the Champions League, particularly in terms of our team selection.

If that was the case for the first leg, it would be safe to assume it will still apply for the second, especially being 3-0 up.

Gooners will accept dropped points domestically if we wake up on Thursday in the semi-finals of the UEFA competition for only the third time in our history.

Mikel Arteta has to find the right balance, though, as he doesn’t want to give those below us any hope.

Chelsea 2-1 Ipswich

Chelsea will, of course, be targeting the UEFA Conference League title, but I’m not sure they needed to rest players like Palmer and Jackson last Sunday for the sake of Legia.

That decision may have cost them two points at Brentford, and surely returning to the Champions League should be the priority?

Only six points separate 4th to 9th, so the difference between qualifying for any UEFA competition will be decided on the smallest of details.

Can they afford not to play their best players?

If it’s true that Liam Delap has a £30 million release clause, Arsenal should trigger it.

Liverpool 2-0 West Ham

For the second year running, Liverpool have run out of legs in the run-in, but the rest of the division have failed to put them under any real pressure.

Some are suggesting Arteta missed an opportunity by resting key players at Goodison, but the damage has already been done.

The news that Salah and VVD are expected to stay is the lift Liverpool needed.

The league leaders will need eight points to become Champions after this.

Wolves 2-0 Spurs

I like Ange Postecoglou as a person, admire his desire to stick to his convictions, and sympathise with the fact that managers are often interviewed when they are emotional. But I can’t agree with what he’s said recently.

I’m not sure whether it’s a deliberate attempt to convince his squad that the world is against them, or if it’s simply a man feeling the pressure.

His latest theory is that Spurs get treated differently because of who they are!

In reality, you can’t manage a club the size of Tottenham and not expect to be scrutinised when you’re 14th in April.

If Man City gets questioned for being in 6th, Arsenal mocked for being in 2nd, and even Liverpool criticised for losing two cup ties, then why would Postecoglou expect not to be judged?

Newcastle 3-1 Man United

It was almost sad to watch the Manchester Derby, not just observing how poor the quality was, but seeing how both teams seemed content with a draw.

Newcastle start the weekend in 5th, now knowing that’s enough to qualify for the Champions League. They also have their game in hand on Wednesday, so the momentum is with the Toon, and this game simply means more to them.

Next time anyone complains about the schedule and player welfare, remember that Man United are planning to travel to Asia for a friendly the day the season ends, to play a friendly just three days later!

Cherries 1-2 Fulham

Not including penalty shootouts, the Cherries have not won any of their last eight fixtures, potentially costing them a place in Europe.

They have struggled in recent second halves to find the energy for another gear, possibly due to their high-pressing style catching up with them.

They have had a week to recover, though.

It’s worth stressing that while a top 7 finish guarantees a place in Europe, below that could still be enough depending on who wins which cup.

There is even an unlikely scenario where a team could finish 9th and still qualify for the Conference League.