Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal to get back to form with easy Everton win?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Arsenal 4-0 Everton

Last week, I tried to warn some of my fellow Gooners, but they never learn. We won a few games and failed to be humble.

Too much talk has been about when or if Liverpool drop points, but in reality, Arsenal have left themselves with zero room for error.

While we are good enough to put a winning sequence together, these players have shown they are always capable of suddenly having a first half like at Craven Cottage where we don’t show up, or a second period where we pass the ball sideways without testing the goalkeeper.

That’s why we needed a proven goal scorer in the summer.

The good news for Saturday is that Everton’s ambition consists of little more than parking the bus.

If Mikel Arteta could hand pick an opponent this weekend it might just be the Toffees.

Just to clarify something regarding Wednesday. Does a failure to show Martinelli a second yellow card mean that there wasn’t an agenda against the Gunners this week?

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

When the Merseyside Derby was postponed Liverpool fans may have worried their rivals could gain a boost to their mentally.

Even though it was out of the leaders’ hands to stop their advantage being reduced to 4 points they still watched Arsenal and Man City slip up.

Wolves 2-0 Ipswich

You could tell on Monday Night that Gary O’Neil was clinging on to the hope that his owners would at least give him the next two games against promoted teams and fellow strugglers.

Lose on Saturday though and that might not be the case as it would mentally be a huge blow.

I don’t sense that he’s lost the dressing room though. Against West Ham VAR could easily have given them two penalties which O’Neil might feel sums up his entire time at the club.

He’s due some luck to go his way.

Newcastle 2-2 Leicester

This is the kind of fixture the Toon struggles with.

They have not won in 4, but Geordies will rock up expecting them to beat a newly promoted side. I think they prefer the role of being underdogs themselves.

Rudd Van Nistelrooy to continue his new manager bounce?

It’s not that he’s stopped how many shots the Foxes face or the pressure that builds up, but he’s got them being resilient.

Nottm Forest 3-1 Villa

Villa do get odd results directly after playing in Europe. I have always said that’s worth it if it means an adventure in the Champions League and it does seem they will be finishing in the top 8 of UEFA’s table.

Not that winning at the City Ground is easy.

Forest have just won in the League at Old Trafford for the first time in almost 30 years so with a week to prepare, unlike the visitors will have the advantage.

Man City 2-1 Man United

When was the last Manchester Derby where both clubs were so low on confidence?

The Champions are the side who have to win to retain faint hopes of retaining their title so you could argue all the pressure is on them.

Both managers might view this as a good time to play each other.

The issue is it’s not clear how Amirom approaches this game. At the Emirates for example he was conservative so I assume he would be at the Etihad as well?

Brighton 1-1 Palace

The Derby that is not a Derby but try telling either sets of fans this isn’t a rivalry.

Brighton is developing a habit of dominating games but not turning possession into chances, meaning opponents will always stay in games.

Chelsea 3-2 Brentford

Chelsea have earned the right to have their title credentials discussed.

They remind me of Arsenal from two years ago when no one expected us to challenge for the title meaning we could play without pressure.

The Blues equally play a separate 11 in Europe meaning the likes of Palmer get a whole week to rest and prepare for Prem fixtures only.

In terms of getting over the line though they probably are not good enough defensively yet.

Saints 2-1 Spurs

This was the fixture where afterwards Antonio Conte gave Spurs a few home truths. Ironically Ange Postecoglou might be in the same situation if his team can’t beat the basement boys of the division.

The Chelsea defeat was more than just a manager being stubborn by refusing to change his tactics. His players lacked the leadership and composure to turn the tide in the second half. Examples being how they conceded both penalties.

Russel Martin equally is unwilling to adapt his principles. If he does, then the Saints can get a result, but his current ethos will play into the visitor’s hands. Time for the Southampton boss to make a choice.

Cherries 3-0 West Ham

I know they won on Monday, but West Ham were a poor watch. There’s still a lack of identity and they are no more entertaining than they were under David Moyes.

I still think if opponents get an early goal the Hammers don’t have the characters to respond.

DAN

Adeski 126

NT Gunnerz 120

Terrah 114

Antivirus 111

Buchi 110

Gunnerstew 110

QB 110

JRA 110

Akeem 107

Stephanie 107

Ayan 104

Solwills 103

Okobino 103

Baron 102

Sue P 101

Guñnersmoke 100

Ackshay 100

Wale A 100

GB 98

Matthew 97

Sagie 97

Yayo 94

J Gunner 92

Kenya 92

Prince 91

NOAS 90

Dendrite 89

Me 89

Edu 87

Tom 87

Drayton 86

MTG 84

Achizzy 81

JS7RG 80

EJS 80

O Achiel 75

Top 36 Qualify for Champions League

Amir 75

Zeekseeso 72

I 72

Admin 66

Bang bang 65

J legend 63

Dragon 62

J Bauer 60

J gunz 60

Big slim 58

Babalosa 54

Splendid 54

Taiwo 52

Ba Thea 46

Lupilu 45

Williamrick 43

Famochi 43

Lereng Jacob 43

Oluseyi 20- 36

Olushorlar 34

Bertie 33

Rich Royal 32

Dan kit 30

Illiterate 28

Labass 27

Teteu 26

Gabriel 24

IGL 22

Kobin 18

Lovely 17

Elvis 16

SWS 16 to

Ralph 15

Oslogunner 65-12

Barry 11

Isaac 11

Alex 9

Mulu Fidel 9

Gunner 4 life 8

Dotash 7

E Augustus 7

Terry 5

Dunchirado 5

Alwattan 3

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…