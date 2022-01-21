Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal to get back to winning ways against Burnley?

So I continue to be accused of being negative. Yet, see the connection?
It’s not even the end of January and Arsenal have zero European Football, are out of both cups, and 21 points off top.
Sorry, I will never see that as positive.
It’s okay though, as we continue to slash the wage bill …….
Watford 1-1 Norwich
Watford will be 4 points ahead of the visitors with a win, while victory for Norwich see them climb out of the bottom three.
The stakes are so high it comes down to who can cope with the pressure the most.
I’ll sit on the fence.
Everton 1-0 Villa
Was there a more obvious sacking then Rafa Benitez?
He was never going to play a style of football to win over Evertonians, who can’t forget he’s a Liverpool legend.
Worse, you sense the Spaniard knew this all along and accepted his worst-case scenario was a huge pay off.
Last time he was caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson got a response out of the squad and in the short term I think he will again.
His presence alone makes Goodison Park a different atmosphere compared to any other weekend this season.
Brentford 1-3 Wolves
Brentford have a system of ‘you play we play’ which will be even more exciting if they gamble on Christian Erickson.
Wolves defensively are hard to break down though and therefore an open game should suit them, with Brentford just not clinical enough.
Leeds 1-0 Newcastle
At a time when it appears clubs are manipulating rules designed for Covid cases to get fixtures postponed, Leeds deserve credit for getting on with things and with a depleted squad and winning at West Ham.
Who Newcastle sign by end of January will decide if they stay up but at moment Eddie Howe is not winning the games he needs to be winning.
Man United 1-1 West Ham
Even when Man United are not winning, their style of football is being criticised.
Even in the first half at Brentford they couldn’t string two passes together.
It’s funny how all those people who pretended to know Rangnick as some sort of footballing genius have now gone very clever.
If they play like they have been under the German, it’s not a shock if the Hammers get a result at Old Trafford.
A draw suits Arsenal.
Saints 0-1 Man City
Even when a team can frustrate City for long periods, they produce a moment of individual quality to win games.
More of the same here.
Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Naturally Liverpool is going to miss Salah and Mane but how many teams could, without those two, go to the Emirates and comfortably win.
With the atmosphere at Selhurst Park this is a good time to play Liverpool.
The problem is against the top teams you need to be clinical when your chances come.
Palace don’t do that.
Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
Thursday was another big fixture where as soon as we conceded, mentally we went missing.
The moment we were 1-0 down we never looked like scoring and instead played it safe, passing side by side.
We have been good this season beating the teams we should beat and should be winning at home against the team bottom of the table.
My worry is that when we get to April/May this young squad won’t have the experience to cope.
Leicester 2-2 Brighton
This is the type of fixture Leicester have been dropping silly points in.
The Foxes defend in a manner where the opposition always have a chance.
Equally Brighton don’t kill off games due to a lack of end product.
Chelsea 2-0 Spurs
Chelsea showed recently in the League Cup there is a gulf in class between these sides.
You find out about the quality of a manager not when things are going well but when things are not going great.
I think long term Tuchel is making an issue for himself by being too negative and making too many excuses.
If you tell your players every week, they are too tired, they start believing that instead of being positive.
Just because of the League Cup the Blues have a mental edge.
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Sue – 140
Kev 82- 137
Kenya 001- 135
Turbo 134
Gotanidea 132
Edu 130
I 130
Ackshay 130
Terrah 127
Samson A 127
Mambo 126
Adiva 125
Phenom 124
Declan 124
Prince 124
Rob 49- 123
Dotash 123
Toney 122
Khadii 122
Okobino 122
Matthew 120
Easyguys 121
Sid 121
J gunner 118
Dan kit 118
Admin 116
Tom 115
Sue P 115
Me 114
Dotash 112
Stephanie 112
HH 111
Goonersia 111
Duchirado 110
Rusty 108
Splendid 105
Uzi Ozil 103
SJ 102
Ernie Blaze 100
K Tyson 99
MTG 98
Loose cannon 98
Yayo 96
Shakir 96
Sagie 91
Seroti 91
Owei 90
Adamjim 88
Oslo gunner 82
Kobin 77
Onyango 73
BA Thea 65
Dendrite 65
Famochi 64
Die hard 59
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Zeek 55
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
Dhoni 47
Labass 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Elvis 39
Adeski 36
Gogo 34
Blue 17-33
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Jo Gunz 127
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
Illiterate 25Œ
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
J Legend 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Arsha 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Misgana 10
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2
James Gacheru 2
@ Dan I predicted the Nld to be postponed is that not plus 3 points for me?
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Everton 1-2 Villa
Brentford 0-1 Wolves
Leeds 3-1 Newcastle
Man Utd 2-1 West ham
Southampton 0-3 Man city
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
Palace 0-2 Liverpool
Leicester 1-0 Brighton
Chelsea 2-1 Totts
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Everton 2-1 villa
Brentford 0-2 wolves
Leeds 1-2 Newcastle
Man Utd 2-1 West Ham
Southampton 0-4 Man City
Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
Palace 0-3 Liverpool
Leicester 1-1 Brighton
Chelsea 2-2 spuds
Watford 1-0 Norwich
Toffees 0-2 Villa
Brentford 0-1 Wolves
Leeds 2-2 Barcodes
Mancs 2-1 Hammers
Saints 0-3 City
Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
Palace 0-3 Scousers
Leicester 2-1 Brighton
Chavs 2-1 Spuds
Watford 2-1 Norwich. Everton 1-2 a, villa. Brentford 1-2 wolves. Leeds 1-1 Newcastle. Man utd 2-2 westham. Sutton 0-3 City. Palace 2-1 Liverpool. Arsenal 2-0 Burnley. Chelsea 2-1 Spurs. Foxes 1-1 Brighton.
Watford 2-0 Norwich
Everton 3-1 villa
Brentford 0-0 wolves
Leeds 1-2 Newcastle
Man u 1-2 westham
Soton 1-3 man City
Palace 1-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 2-0 burnely
Chelsea 1-0 spurs
Leicester 2-1 Brighton
Dan, I think I was on 126 last week so no movement.
Can’t find last rounds article to check my predictios though.
Anyone have link?
It is right my error
https://www.justarsenal.com/dans-epl-prediction-can-arsenal-handle-the-pressure-against-tottenham/301068
Watford 1-1 Norwich
Everton 1-2 villa
Brentford 0-1 wolves
Leeds 2-1 Newcastle
Man u 1-2 West Ham
Southampton 0-3 man City
Palace 0-3 Liverpool
Arsenal 4-0 Burnely
Chelsea 2-0 Spurs
Leicester 2-1 Brighton
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Everton 2-1 villa
Brentford 1-2 wolves
Leeds 2-1 Newcastle
Man u 3-2 West Ham
Southampton 2-1 man City
Palace 2-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 2-0 Burnely
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs
Leicester 1-2 Brighton
Watford 2-2 Norwich
Everton 1-2 Aston Villa
Brentford 0-1 Wolves
Leeds 2-1 Newcastle
Man Utd 2-2 West ham
Southampton 0-3 Man city
Arsenal 3-0 Burnley
Palace 0-2 Liverpool
Leicester 3-1 Brighton
Chelsea 2-1 Tottenhams
Watford 1-1 Norwich
Everton 1-2 Villa
Brentford 0-1 Wolves
Leeds 3-1 Newcastle
Man Utd 2-2 West ham
Southampton 0-1 Man city
Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
Palace 1-3 Liverpool
Leicester 1-1 Brighton
Chelsea 2-1 Totts
Watford 2 – 0 Norwich
Everton 1 – 1 Aston Villa
Brentford 0 – 1 Wolves
Leeds 1 – 2 Newcastle
Man Utd 2 – 1 West Ham
Southampton 0 – 3 Man City
Arsenal 2 – 0 Burnley
Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Liverpool
Leicester 0 – 2 Brighton
Chelsea 2 – 1 Spurs
Burnley 0 – 2 Watford
IWatford 2-1 Norwich
Everton 1-2 Villa
Brentford 1-1 Wolves
Leeds 3-1 Newcastle
Man Utd 1-2 West ham
Southampton 0-3 Man city
Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
Palace 0-2 Liverpool
Leicester 1-0 Brighton
Chelsea 2-1 Totts
Watford 2 – 0 Norwich
Everton 2 – 2Aston Villa
Brentford 0 – 2 Wolves
Leeds 1 – 2 Newcastle
Man Utd 2 – 2 West Ham
Southampton 0 – 3 Man City
Arsenal 2 – 0 Burnley
Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Liverpool
Leicester 2 – 2 Brighton
Chelsea 3 – 1 spurs
Watford 0-1 Norwich
Everton 2-1 Villa
Brentford 1-3 Wolves
Leeds 3-1 Newcastle
Man Utd 2-1 West ham
Southampton 1-1 Man city
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
Palace 2-1 Liverpool
Leicester 1-1 Brighton
Chelsea 2-0 Totts
Watford 3-1 Norwich Everton 1-1 Aston villa Brentford 0-0 Wolves Leeds united 1-2 Newcastle Man u 2-1 West ham Southampton 1-2 Man city Arsenal 3-0 Burnley Crystal palace 1-2 Liverpool Leicester 2-1 Brighton Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham
Watford 2 vs 1 Norwich
Everton 1 vs 2 Aston Villa
Brentford 1 vs 2 wolves
Leeds 2 vs 1 Newcastle
Man united 2 vs 1 westham
Southampton 0 vs 3 Manchester city
Arsenal 2 vs 1 Burnley
Chelsea 2 vs 1 Spurs
Leicester city 2 vs 1 Brighton
Palace 1 vs 2 Liverpool
Watford 2-1 Norwich
Everton 2-2 villa
Brentford 1-1 wolves
Leeds 2-1 Newcastle
Man Utd 2-2 West Ham
Southampton 0-2 Man City
Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
Palace 2-1 Liverpool
Leicester 2-1 Brighton
Chelsea 2-1 spuds
Watford 1-0 Norwich
Toffees 2-2 Villa
Brentford 0-1 Wolves
Leeds 2-2 Newcastle
ManU 2-2Hammers
Saints 0-2 City
Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
Palace 0-3 L’pool
Leicester 2-1 Brighton
Chelsea 2-1 Spuds