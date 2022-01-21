Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal to get back to winning ways against Burnley?

So I continue to be accused of being negative. Yet, see the connection?

It’s not even the end of January and Arsenal have zero European Football, are out of both cups, and 21 points off top.

Sorry, I will never see that as positive.

It’s okay though, as we continue to slash the wage bill …….

Watford 1-1 Norwich

Watford will be 4 points ahead of the visitors with a win, while victory for Norwich see them climb out of the bottom three.

The stakes are so high it comes down to who can cope with the pressure the most.

I’ll sit on the fence.

Everton 1-0 Villa

Was there a more obvious sacking then Rafa Benitez?

He was never going to play a style of football to win over Evertonians, who can’t forget he’s a Liverpool legend.

Worse, you sense the Spaniard knew this all along and accepted his worst-case scenario was a huge pay off.

Last time he was caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson got a response out of the squad and in the short term I think he will again.

His presence alone makes Goodison Park a different atmosphere compared to any other weekend this season.

Brentford 1-3 Wolves

Brentford have a system of ‘you play we play’ which will be even more exciting if they gamble on Christian Erickson.

Wolves defensively are hard to break down though and therefore an open game should suit them, with Brentford just not clinical enough.

Leeds 1-0 Newcastle

At a time when it appears clubs are manipulating rules designed for Covid cases to get fixtures postponed, Leeds deserve credit for getting on with things and with a depleted squad and winning at West Ham.

Who Newcastle sign by end of January will decide if they stay up but at moment Eddie Howe is not winning the games he needs to be winning.

Man United 1-1 West Ham

Even when Man United are not winning, their style of football is being criticised.

Even in the first half at Brentford they couldn’t string two passes together.

It’s funny how all those people who pretended to know Rangnick as some sort of footballing genius have now gone very clever.

If they play like they have been under the German, it’s not a shock if the Hammers get a result at Old Trafford.

A draw suits Arsenal.

Saints 0-1 Man City

Even when a team can frustrate City for long periods, they produce a moment of individual quality to win games.

More of the same here.

Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Naturally Liverpool is going to miss Salah and Mane but how many teams could, without those two, go to the Emirates and comfortably win.

With the atmosphere at Selhurst Park this is a good time to play Liverpool.

The problem is against the top teams you need to be clinical when your chances come.

Palace don’t do that.

Arsenal 2-0 Burnley

Thursday was another big fixture where as soon as we conceded, mentally we went missing.

The moment we were 1-0 down we never looked like scoring and instead played it safe, passing side by side.

We have been good this season beating the teams we should beat and should be winning at home against the team bottom of the table.

My worry is that when we get to April/May this young squad won’t have the experience to cope.

Leicester 2-2 Brighton

This is the type of fixture Leicester have been dropping silly points in.

The Foxes defend in a manner where the opposition always have a chance.

Equally Brighton don’t kill off games due to a lack of end product.

Chelsea 2-0 Spurs

Chelsea showed recently in the League Cup there is a gulf in class between these sides.

You find out about the quality of a manager not when things are going well but when things are not going great.

I think long term Tuchel is making an issue for himself by being too negative and making too many excuses.

If you tell your players every week, they are too tired, they start believing that instead of being positive.

Just because of the League Cup the Blues have a mental edge.

