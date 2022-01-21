Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal to get back to winning ways against Burnley?

So I continue to be accused of being negative. Yet, see the connection?

It’s not even the end of January and Arsenal have zero European Football, are out of both cups, and 21 points off top.

Sorry, I will never see that as positive.

It’s okay though, as we continue to slash the wage bill …….

 

Watford 1-1 Norwich

Watford will be 4 points ahead of the visitors with a win, while victory for Norwich see them climb out of the bottom three.

The stakes are so high it comes down to who can cope with the pressure the most.

I’ll sit on the fence.

 

Everton 1-0 Villa

Was there a more obvious sacking then Rafa Benitez?

He was never going to play a style of football to win over Evertonians, who can’t forget he’s a Liverpool legend.

Worse, you sense the Spaniard knew this all along and accepted his worst-case scenario was a huge pay off.

Last time he was caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson got a response out of the squad and in the short term I think he will again.

His presence alone makes Goodison Park a different atmosphere compared to any other weekend this season.

 

Brentford 1-3 Wolves

Brentford have a system of ‘you play we play’ which will be even more exciting if they gamble on Christian Erickson.

Wolves defensively are hard to break down though and therefore an open game should suit them, with Brentford just not clinical enough.

 

Leeds 1-0 Newcastle

At a time when it appears clubs are manipulating rules designed for Covid cases to get fixtures postponed, Leeds deserve credit for getting on with things and with a depleted squad and winning at West Ham.

Who Newcastle sign by end of January will decide if they stay up but at moment Eddie Howe is not winning the games he needs to be winning.

 

Man United 1-1 West Ham

Even when Man United are not winning, their style of football is being criticised.

Even in the first half at Brentford they couldn’t string two passes together.

It’s funny how all those people who pretended to know Rangnick as some sort of footballing genius have now gone very clever.

If they play like they have been under the German, it’s not a shock if the Hammers get a result at Old Trafford.

A draw suits Arsenal.

 

Saints 0-1 Man City

Even when a team can frustrate City for long periods, they produce a moment of individual quality to win games.

More of the same here.

 

Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Naturally Liverpool is going to miss Salah and Mane but how many teams could, without those two, go to the Emirates and comfortably win.

With the atmosphere at Selhurst Park this is a good time to play Liverpool.

The problem is against the top teams you need to be clinical when your chances come.

Palace don’t do that.

 

Arsenal 2-0 Burnley

Thursday was another big fixture where as soon as we conceded, mentally we went missing.

The moment we were 1-0 down we never looked like scoring and instead played it safe, passing side by side.

We have been good this season beating the teams we should beat and should be winning at home against the team bottom of the table.

My worry is that when we get to April/May this young squad won’t have the experience to cope.

 

Leicester 2-2 Brighton

This is the type of fixture Leicester have been dropping silly points in.

The Foxes defend in a manner where the opposition always have a chance.

Equally Brighton don’t kill off games due to a lack of end product.

 

Chelsea 2-0 Spurs

Chelsea showed recently in the League Cup there is a gulf in class between these sides.

You find out about the quality of a manager not when things are going well but when things are not going great.

I think long term Tuchel is making an issue for himself by being too negative and making too many excuses.

If you tell your players every week, they are too tired, they start believing that instead of being positive.

Just because of the League Cup the Blues have a mental edge.

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Sue – 140
Kev 82- 137
Kenya 001- 135
Turbo 134
Gotanidea 132
Edu 130
I 130
Ackshay 130
Terrah 127
Samson A 127
Mambo 126
Adiva 125
Phenom 124
Declan 124
Prince 124
Rob 49- 123
Dotash 123
Toney 122
Khadii 122
Okobino 122
Matthew 120
Easyguys 121
Sid 121
J gunner 118
Dan kit 118
Admin 116
Tom 115
Sue P 115
Me 114
Dotash 112
Stephanie 112
HH 111
Goonersia 111
Duchirado 110
Rusty 108
Splendid 105
Uzi Ozil 103
SJ 102
Ernie Blaze 100
K Tyson 99
MTG 98
Loose cannon 98
Yayo 96
Shakir 96
Sagie 91
Seroti 91
Owei 90
Adamjim 88
Oslo gunner 82
Kobin 77
Onyango 73
BA Thea 65
Dendrite 65
Famochi 64
Die hard 59
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Zeek 55
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
Dhoni 47
Labass 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Elvis 39
Adeski 36
Gogo 34
Blue 17-33
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Jo Gunz 127
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
Illiterate 25Œ
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
J Legend 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Arsha 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Misgana 10
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2
James Gacheru 2

  1. Samson Afolayan says:
    January 21, 2022 at 11:46 am

    @ Dan I predicted the Nld to be postponed is that not plus 3 points for me?

    Reply
  2. Kev82 says:
    January 21, 2022 at 11:46 am

    Watford 2-1 Norwich
    Everton 1-2 Villa
    Brentford 0-1 Wolves
    Leeds 3-1 Newcastle
    Man Utd 2-1 West ham
    Southampton 0-3 Man city
    Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
    Palace 0-2 Liverpool
    Leicester 1-0 Brighton
    Chelsea 2-1 Totts

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      January 21, 2022 at 1:25 pm

      Watford 2-1 Norwich
      Everton 2-1 villa
      Brentford 0-2 wolves
      Leeds 1-2 Newcastle
      Man Utd 2-1 West Ham
      Southampton 0-4 Man City
      Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
      Palace 0-3 Liverpool
      Leicester 1-1 Brighton
      Chelsea 2-2 spuds

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        January 21, 2022 at 1:34 pm

        Watford 1-0 Norwich
        Toffees 0-2 Villa
        Brentford 0-1 Wolves
        Leeds 2-2 Barcodes
        Mancs 2-1 Hammers
        Saints 0-3 City
        Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
        Palace 0-3 Scousers
        Leicester 2-1 Brighton
        Chavs 2-1 Spuds

        Reply
  3. Samson Afolayan says:
    January 21, 2022 at 11:58 am

    Watford 2-1 Norwich. Everton 1-2 a, villa. Brentford 1-2 wolves. Leeds 1-1 Newcastle. Man utd 2-2 westham. Sutton 0-3 City. Palace 2-1 Liverpool. Arsenal 2-0 Burnley. Chelsea 2-1 Spurs. Foxes 1-1 Brighton.

    Reply
  4. Kenya 001 says:
    January 21, 2022 at 11:59 am

    Watford 2-0 Norwich
    Everton 3-1 villa
    Brentford 0-0 wolves
    Leeds 1-2 Newcastle
    Man u 1-2 westham
    Soton 1-3 man City
    Palace 1-1 Liverpool
    Arsenal 2-0 burnely
    Chelsea 1-0 spurs
    Leicester 2-1 Brighton

    Reply
  5. Mambo says:
    January 21, 2022 at 12:08 pm

    Dan, I think I was on 126 last week so no movement.

    Can’t find last rounds article to check my predictios though.

    Anyone have link?

    Reply
    1. Mambo says:
      January 21, 2022 at 12:15 pm

      It is right my error

      Reply
    2. Admin Pat says:
      January 21, 2022 at 12:21 pm

      https://www.justarsenal.com/dans-epl-prediction-can-arsenal-handle-the-pressure-against-tottenham/301068

      Reply
  6. Loose Cannon says:
    January 21, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Watford 1-1 Norwich
    Everton 1-2 villa
    Brentford 0-1 wolves
    Leeds 2-1 Newcastle
    Man u 1-2 West Ham
    Southampton 0-3 man City
    Palace 0-3 Liverpool
    Arsenal 4-0 Burnely
    Chelsea 2-0 Spurs
    Leicester 2-1 Brighton

    Reply
  7. Shakir says:
    January 21, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    Watford 2-1 Norwich
    Everton 2-1 villa
    Brentford 1-2 wolves
    Leeds 2-1 Newcastle
    Man u 3-2 West Ham
    Southampton 2-1 man City
    Palace 2-1 Liverpool
    Arsenal 2-0 Burnely
    Chelsea 2-2 Spurs
    Leicester 1-2 Brighton

    Reply
  8. Dotash says:
    January 21, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    Watford 2-2 Norwich
    Everton 1-2 Aston Villa
    Brentford 0-1 Wolves
    Leeds 2-1 Newcastle
    Man Utd 2-2 West ham
    Southampton 0-3 Man city
    Arsenal 3-0 Burnley
    Palace 0-2 Liverpool
    Leicester 3-1 Brighton
    Chelsea 2-1 Tottenhams

    Reply
  9. Adiva says:
    January 21, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    Watford 1-1 Norwich
    Everton 1-2 Villa
    Brentford 0-1 Wolves
    Leeds 3-1 Newcastle
    Man Utd 2-2 West ham
    Southampton 0-1 Man city
    Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
    Palace 1-3 Liverpool
    Leicester 1-1 Brighton
    Chelsea 2-1 Totts

    Reply
  10. gotanidea says:
    January 21, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    Watford 2 – 0 Norwich
    Everton 1 – 1 Aston Villa
    Brentford 0 – 1 Wolves
    Leeds 1 – 2 Newcastle
    Man Utd 2 – 1 West Ham
    Southampton 0 – 3 Man City
    Arsenal 2 – 0 Burnley
    Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Liverpool
    Leicester 0 – 2 Brighton
    Chelsea 2 – 1 Spurs
    Burnley 0 – 2 Watford

    Reply
  11. Setoti says:
    January 21, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    IWatford 2-1 Norwich
    Everton 1-2 Villa
    Brentford 1-1 Wolves
    Leeds 3-1 Newcastle
    Man Utd 1-2 West ham
    Southampton 0-3 Man city
    Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
    Palace 0-2 Liverpool
    Leicester 1-0 Brighton
    Chelsea 2-1 Totts

    Reply
  12. Tom says:
    January 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    Watford 2 – 0 Norwich
    Everton 2 – 2Aston Villa
    Brentford 0 – 2 Wolves
    Leeds 1 – 2 Newcastle
    Man Utd 2 – 2 West Ham
    Southampton 0 – 3 Man City
    Arsenal 2 – 0 Burnley
    Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Liverpool
    Leicester 2 – 2 Brighton
    Chelsea 3 – 1 spurs

    Reply
  13. Zeek says:
    January 21, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    Watford 0-1 Norwich
    Everton 2-1 Villa
    Brentford 1-3 Wolves
    Leeds 3-1 Newcastle
    Man Utd 2-1 West ham
    Southampton 1-1 Man city
    Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
    Palace 2-1 Liverpool
    Leicester 1-1 Brighton
    Chelsea 2-0 Totts

    Reply
  14. Matthew says:
    January 21, 2022 at 2:10 pm

    Watford 3-1 Norwich Everton 1-1 Aston villa Brentford 0-0 Wolves Leeds united 1-2 Newcastle Man u 2-1 West ham Southampton 1-2 Man city Arsenal 3-0 Burnley Crystal palace 1-2 Liverpool Leicester 2-1 Brighton Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

    Reply
  15. Terrah says:
    January 21, 2022 at 2:16 pm

    Watford 2 vs 1 Norwich
    Everton 1 vs 2 Aston Villa
    Brentford 1 vs 2 wolves
    Leeds 2 vs 1 Newcastle
    Man united 2 vs 1 westham
    Southampton 0 vs 3 Manchester city
    Arsenal 2 vs 1 Burnley
    Chelsea 2 vs 1 Spurs
    Leicester city 2 vs 1 Brighton
    Palace 1 vs 2 Liverpool

    Reply
  16. Okobino says:
    January 21, 2022 at 2:30 pm

    Watford 2-1 Norwich
    Everton 2-2 villa
    Brentford 1-1 wolves
    Leeds 2-1 Newcastle
    Man Utd 2-2 West Ham
    Southampton 0-2 Man City
    Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
    Palace 2-1 Liverpool
    Leicester 2-1 Brighton
    Chelsea 2-1 spuds

    Reply
  17. Jo-Gunz says:
    January 21, 2022 at 2:52 pm

    Watford 1-0 Norwich
    Toffees 2-2 Villa
    Brentford 0-1 Wolves
    Leeds 2-2 Newcastle
    ManU 2-2Hammers
    Saints 0-2 City
    Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
    Palace 0-3 L’pool
    Leicester 2-1 Brighton
    Chelsea 2-1 Spuds

    Reply

