Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal to get first win against Norwich?

My EPL Predictions by Dan Smith
If you believe some people, Mikel Arteta’s job will be seriously in danger if Arsenal don’t win this weekend.
Elsewhere a certain Cristiano Ronaldo makes his second Man United debut…
Palace 0-1 Spurs
Spurs fans keep reminding us that for the first time ever they are top of the league at the same time Arsenal are bottom.
The fact that took 139 years to happen, it actually looks bad on them.
Banter aside, Spurs have developed the ideal habit of winning without playing well.
More of the same here.
Arsenal 3-0 Norwich
No need for our manager to over-complicate things, just get your team to go back to basics.
I’m interested in which senior players step up. Who demands the ball and takes responsibility?
Aubameyang said all the right things after the Man City drubbing, but this is where he needs to lead by example.
Like most teams who visit the Emirates, the Canaries will try and use the nervous atmosphere against us. Anyone who comes to our ground will know it won’t take a lot for there to be trepidation from the stands.
The fact is though Norwich is a poor team who don’t have it in their DNA yet to be hard to break down.
Brentford 1-1 Brighton
We know more than most how intimidating Brentford’s stadium can be.
I think they will get early points on the scoreboard.
Long-term though do either side have a goal scorer who will reach double digits?
Leicester 2-2 Man City
Leicester have had success against City over the years with their counter attacking football.
Not the game Pep Guardiola would want with his squad travelling back from various parts of the world from international duty.
The Champions failure to sign a striker gives the rest a chance in the title race. There will be games where their tiki taka doesn’t work and they will miss not having a plan B.
Man United 4- 0 Newcastle
I expect one of the best atmospheres at Old Trafford than we have seen in years for the return of Ronaldo.
He couldn’t have picked a better team to play against then Newcastle with the Toon likely to do little more than park the bus.
It seems too romantic that he will score, but like he showed on international duty, he lives for these occasions.
His mere presence will improve everyone around him.
The Glazers couldn’t do more this window to make United title contenders.
No excuses for Ole. United at least have to challenge.
Watford 0- 1 Wolves
Wolves have lost all 3 League games so far but understandably their manager is not worried due to their level of performance.
Each fixture they have lost 1-0 despite making the majority of chances.
They can’t keep playing like that and failing to take their chances. They are due some luck.
Saints 2-2 West Ham
Be interesting to see how West Ham cope with the schedule of being in Europe.
Most Hammers are worried their squad is too small to cope with fixtures such as a trip to the South Coast, 4 days before a flight to the Ukraine.
Surely, they need to embrace the Europa League, and if that impacts on their domestic form then it’s worth it?
Chelsea 2-0 Villa
Arsenal went down to 10 men at the Etihad and surrendered
Compare that to Chelsea’s second half display later in the day at Anfield when they had a man sent off.
Defensively they have belief and Lukaku is the signing that makes them City’s biggest contenders.
No Martinez or Buendia ends Villa’s hopes of an upset.
Leeds 1-3 Liverpool
This will be another fixture where Leeds will be entertaining, but Bielsa will get questioned for not fixing them defensively.
If they play ‘you play, we play,’ Liverpool’s front three will eventually have too much quality.
Everton 3-1 Burnley
Monday night, floodlights on, expectant Evertonians who will want to see their team take the initiative against Burnley.
Long-term, I thought Benitez wasn’t the man to manger those expectations. So far though so good.
He’s playing a more positive brand of football then I imagined, and so far Grey looks like a bargain.
THIS WEEKS SCOREBOARD
Top 32 Qualify for the World Cup
Mambo 33
Samson 31
Angus 29
Stephanie 29
Kedar 27
OsloGunner 27
Turbo 26
Ernie Blaze 26
Toney 26
Rob49-26
Voyageur 26
Adiva 26
Dotash 25
Me 24
Goonersia 24
Sid 24
Sue 24
I 23
Admin 23
AdamJim 23
PJSA 23
Blue 17-23
Khadi 22
gotanidea 22
Terrah 22
BA THEA 22
Edu 22
Phenom 21
Ackshay 21
J Gunner 21
Onyango 21
Gunner Rey 21
Owei 21
Easyguys 21
Dhoni 21
Matthew 20
Uzil Ozil 19
Gogo 19
Kev 82-19
Declan 19
Prince 19
Hackiubee 19
Elvis 19
Third Man JW 18
Sue P 18
Shakir 18
Seroti 18
HH-17
Famochii 17
Drayton 16
Instrooments 16
Phil 16
Indian Gunner London 16
Illiteraite 16
Sagie 16
kobin 15
MTG 15
Okobino 15
Rusty 14
Guy 14
Abbas 14
SJ 14
Lucia 14
Dan Kit 13
Dunchiradho 13
Zeek 13
Splendid 13
Adeski 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Baron 11
Diddie 11
Goonersia 10
Kenya001-10
Timonthy 10
Davars 10
Abbas 9
Tom 9
Quincy Okebe 7
Labass 7
Geo 7
Yayo 6
Musa 6
Gooner 19-6
David 6
Toney 5
Charlie 5
Famochi 5
Btg 5
Lisg 5
Kelvin A-5
Kondwani Tyson 4
Collins 4
Leno Happy 4
blue 17 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’d go for all home wins
Palace 0 – 0 Spurs
Arsenal 2 – 0 Norwich
Brentford 0 – 1 Brighton
Leceister City 1 – 0 Man City
Man Utd 3 – 0 Newcastle
Warford 0 – 2 Wolves
Saints 1 – 2 West Ham
Chelsea 1 – 0 Aston Villa
Leeds 1 – 3 Liverpool
Everton 1 – 1 Burnley
Palace 0-2 spuds
Arsenal 1-2 Norwich
Brentford 2-1 Brighton
Leicester 1-3 Man City
Man Utd 3-0 Newcastle
Watford 1-1 wolves
Southampton 1-3 West Ham
Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa
Leeds 0-3 Liverpool
Everton 2-1 Burnley
Palace 2-1 Spurs
Arsenal 5 -0 Norwich
BHA 2-1 Brentford
LC 2-1 MC
MU 4-0 NU
Watford 1-2 Wolves
Southhampton 1-2 WHU
Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa
Leeds 0-4 Liverpool
Everton 1-1 Burnley
Crystal Palace 0- 2 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 2- 1 Norwich
Brighton 2- 1 Brentford
Leicester 1- 1 Manchester City
Man Utd 3- 0 Newcastle
Watford 1- 2 Wolves
Southampton 0- 2 Westham Utd
Chelsea 2- 0 Aston Villa
Leeds 1- 3 Liverpool
Everton 2- 1 Burnley
Palace 2-1 Spurs
Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Brentford 0-2 Brighton
Leicester 0-1 city
Man u 2-1 Newcastle
Watford 1-1 wolves
Soton 0-0 westham
Chelsea 3-1 villa
Everton 2-0 burnely
Leeds 2-1 Liverpool