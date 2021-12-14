Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal to leapfrog West Ham into 4th place?

As I write this it hasn’t been confirmed if Spurs are playing this week, so we lose nothing by assuming they are, but now Man United’s game at Brentford has been the latest victim of Covid. This gives Arsenal the chance to move into the Top Four….

Norwich 1-2 Villa

Privately Dean Smith would love to get one over his ex-club.

His sacking was harsh in terms of he met his job criteria. Got promoted, avoided relegation, then midtable.

He had a right to expect more of a chance to turn this season around.

What he’s finding at Norwich is what so many before have found.

An honest group of players who play the games in the right way but don’t have enough quality in the final third to be in this division.

Arsenal 1 -0 West Ham

Arsenal go above West Ham with a win, so this is a big game.

The Emirates will sense it and help the players get over the line.

Away from home, the Hammers small squad are looking to be tiring and this might be one bridge too far.

I maintain this is the type of fixture we should take the initiative in but it’s more likely that Arteta goes conservative.

His team selection will be fascinating. You can get away with leaving out your captain and record signing at home against Southampton, but long term?

Man City 3- 1 Leeds

It’s not in Bielsa’s ethos to do what Wolves did at the Etihad and try to contain the Champions.

Leeds press means they tire in the later stages of games, not ideal when you’re facing a team who will have you chasing the ball all evening.

City should pick them off,

Brighton 1-0 Wolves

Two teams who often play well but don’t have that killer instinct in the final third.

The home side had the weekend off though so I will just go with them.

Burnley 1-3 Watford

I really think Watford have an attack who can hurt the sides around them.

I thought that on Friday, but they seemed to want to sit back on their half time lead.

In theory they should learn from that.

Palace 3-1 Saints

Saints play a brave high press which plays into opposition hands, like us at the weekend.

If Palace play like they did on Sunday, they win here.

Vieira’s frustration is they are not consistent in taking their chances.

Leicester 1-2 Spurs

Hard to write this as we don’t know which Spurs players are available.

If for example a Kane and Son are out, then I wouldn’t go for an away win.

If they were out though, I think Spurs would be pushing for this game to be postponed.

And they should legally fight the idea that they could be eliminated from Europe based on their postponed fixture in France.

Can UEFA publicly be seen to be punishing a team because they had a COVID outbreak?

Chelsea 3-0 Everton

Shows how bad Arsenal were that we are proving to be the exception to the rule, the one team who couldn’t beat Everton.

Rafa can’t survive too many more afternoons like Sunday.

Parking the bus at the Bridge and losing with a whimper won’t help.

Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle

Home banker of the season.

Any confidence Eddie Howe had built with his defence was destroyed on Sunday.

Then a few days later you go to a team who average three goals a game.

Might come down to how sorry Liverpool feel for the Toon in the second half.

……….

Last time we did predictions mid-week some felt there wasn’t enough notice.

So I thought let’s get our scores in first and I’ll send the table later…

Good luck peeps

Dan Smith