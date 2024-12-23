Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal will need an early goal to give fans some Xmas Cheer

Man City 2-0 Everton

If someone said to me, we would get to Boxing Day, and I wouldn’t be confident the Champions could break down Everton I would never have believed you. Any other Xmas I would be captaining Haaland in my FFP team.

That’s why there will be an uncertain atmosphere at the Etihad with home fans in shock. Sean Dyche will be telling his players the longer they stay in the game the more anxiety grows around the ground.

Everton have just kept a clean sheet against Arsenal and Chelsea, restricting both to limited chances. The averages say you can’t keep that up, and equally you assume eventually City find something.

Cherries 2-1 Palace

Having grown up nearby I can’t tell you how crazy it is to see the Cherries 5th on Xmas Day above both Manchester clubs.

Here’s a stat … Only Man City have had more shots this season. That means Bournemouth are always in with a chance.

Might strangely struggle with newfound expectation.

Chelsea 2-1 Fulham

Both teams had a frustrating Sunday but will rock up on Boxing Day in good spirits.

The goalless draw with Everton showed that maybe Chelsea lacks the quality in the final third to be Champions yet. Fulham at least will be more positive than the Toffees meaning this Derby should be open.

As the game wears on though will Fulham maintain that ambition.

Newcastle 3-1 Villa

I’m interested in how either small squad copes with the Xmas schedule and therefore can see either getting the odd, strange result.

Newcastle though have been free scoring recently and with Isaac’s hat trick from Saturday he should be buzzing for this.

Nottm F 3-2 Spurs

At which point if you’re a Spur’s fan do you not start to feel patronized?

Your manager is asking ‘are you not entertained’ while commentators are almost laughing at how many goals you get to see at the Lane, and saying at least season ticket holders get their moneys worth.

Whichever way you dress it up, Tottenham are 11th on Xmas Day having just conceded 6 at home? A big club says that’s unacceptable.

It doesn’t matter if neutrals are having fun.

Saints 1-1 West Ham

Too early to talk about a new manager bounce as Ivan Juric wasn’t officially in charge on Sunday.

Clearly though he’s already ordered his players to cut out the passing from the back.

A point at the Cottage, while not entertaining, gives them something to build on.

The issue being that with only 6 points on the board very quickly they have to find a way to win games.

Long term they have not got the quality to do that, but can you trust West Ham to show up on a cold away day?

A new boss at Xmas.

Maybe one of the few times this campaign where Saint fans can at least show up with wishful thinking?

Wolves 2-1 Man United

In terms of a new manager bounce that was almost the perfect debut for Vitor Pereira.

4 of the changes made from Gary O’Neil’s last game mostly made an impact, it was a clinical performance which puts them only 2 points behind Leicester.

While it doesn’t make Boxing Day a free hit, it takes the pressure off and allows fans to have some hope.

If you had to pick visitors, you might pick Man United, which sums up how far they have fallen.

You can’t trust them to show up.

Liverpool 4-0 Leicester

The opening 35 minutes at the Lane may have been the best any side has produced this season.

Bear in mind the league leaders had watched Chelsea drop points, so kicked off under pressure. That’s what is scary, they play under total control at the moment.

An evening kicking off under the lights the day after Xmas means a feel-good factor at Anfield.

Leicester have just conceded 7 goals in the last week so I can’t see them not conceding here.

Brighton 2-2 Brentford

Brentford can’t win away from home; Brighton don’t always kill off games.

Draw written all over this.

Arsenal 4-0 Ipswich

By the time we kick off we could be 9 points behind Liverpool leaving ourselves with little room for error.

I am worried about the trips to Brentford and Brighton, especially if we don’t have Saka.

The only threat to beating Ipswich is ourselves.

In our last home league game at home the lack of urgency was a concern, and the Emirates has reverted back to not taking a lot to get apprehensive.

Need to start games better. An early goal on Friday makes our evening straight forward.

DAN

Adeski 132

NT Gunnerz 129

Terrah 122

JRA 121

Antivirus 120

Gunnerstew 119

Akeem 118

Stephanie 116

QB 115

Buchi 114

Baron 114

Ayan 112

Okobino110

Sagie 109

Wale A 108

Ackshay 108

GB 107

Solwills 106

Guñnersmoke 105

Kenya 104

Sue P 104

J Gunner 104

Matthew 101

NOAS 99

Dendrite 94

Yayo 94

MTG 94

Prince 94

EJS 93

Me 92

Tom 92

Drayton 92

Achizzy 89

Edu 87

O Achiel 85

JS7RG 83

Top 36 Qualify for Champions League

I 79

Zeekseeso 77

Amir 77

Splendid 69

Admin 69

Bang bang 65

J Bauer 65

J gunz 64

J legend 63

Dragon 62

Big slim 58

Lereng Jacob 56

Babalosa 54

Taiwo 52

Famochi 49

Ba Thea 46

Lupilu 45

Williamrick 43

Olushorlar 39

Illiterate 37

Oluseyi 20- 36

Rich Royal 35

Bertie 33

Dan kit 30

Labass 27

Teteu 26

Gabriel 24

IGL 22

Kobin 18

Lovely 17

Elvis 16

SWS 16 to

Ralph 15

Oslogunner 65-12

Barry 11

Isaac 11

Alex 9

Mulu Fidel 9

Gunner 4 life 8

Dotash 7

E Augustus 7

Terry 5

Dunchirado 5

Alwattan 3

