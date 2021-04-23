Dan’s EPL Predictions – Arsenal’s last last-chance for Top 7?

Earlier in the week it seemed we didn’t have many Arsenal fixtures left to predict. I certainly wasn’t going to follow them in the Super League. Thanks to Football fans uniting though, the JustArsenal predictions game should be alive for a second season.

In midweek, games were an afterthought as events played out like a soap opera. That might again be the case this weekend with Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool fans all planning protests.

Meanwhile the other 14 Prem sides haven’t made it clear if they want sanctions for the ‘big six’ while in Spain Real Madrid’s President insists the Super League is delayed but not dead.

But for the integrity of the inaugural JustArsenal predictions trophy (we should make one!) lets focus on the football!

Friday

Arsenal 1-1 Everton

This game will be overshadowed by demonstrations outside the Emirates planned for 18.00. Inside the stadium we surely have to win to have a chance of qualifying for Europe through the League.

If City win the Carabao Cup, and Chelsea and Leicester finish top 6, then 7th would be enough to be in the Europa League.

A draw isn’t really good for either side. Unless Eddie Nketiah scores in which case let’s put our ear up in irony.

Saturday

Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle

When your near the bottom of the table, back-to-back wins can make everything look different. When you look at their run in, that win over West Ham could be vital.

Liverpool play just before the Hammers host Chelsea. It’s such a big game for the Reds, I can’t see them switching off in the second half like they did on Monday.

West Ham 0-2 Chelsea

That was such a missed chance for David Moyes’s team at Newcastle especially considering their top 4 rivals then dropped points. That, combined with injuries, might mean doubt is creeping in?

Tuchel suggested he didn’t rotate enough after the Cup Semi Final and that’s why his men looked tired against Brighton. The irony being while he was bemoaning the schedule, his boss was trying to arrange a tournament with even more European fixtures. The temptation will be to rest players for Real Madrid, but this is simply too big a game.

Wolves 0-1 Burnley

Wolves were at home to a team bottom of the table with 14 points last weekend and still they were dull to watch. It’s like in a bid to adapt their style this season Nuno Santos has confused his squad and lost their identity.

It means Burnley can stay in the game and steal the points. Which should be enough to stay up.

Sheffield United 1-1 Brighton

Fulham would have to win two games to put any realistic danger on Brighton, but Graham Potter will still view this as a golden chance to seal survival.

We know they can outplay Sheffield United, because at times that’s what they did at Chelsea. The question mark on the Seagulls is always, can they take their chances? Because they don’t it means the opposition stay in games.

Leeds 2-1 Man United

Leeds have waited 17 years for this League Fixture so if their fans were so angry with the top 6, they showed up to let Liverpool know how they feel, I think we might be see a few United shirts being burnt as well.

Call me a romantic but the home side have a few Yorkshire lads born and bred. I sense they are going to be up for this and maybe want it more than United?

Villa 2-1 West Brom

The Baggies got big wins over Chelsea and Saints but after Thursday it’s clear they have left it too late. They have zero choice but to go all-out attack which will play into Villa’s hands.

Leicester 1-0 Palace

Leicester like to play on the counter attack so are not comfortable playing against teams like Palace, who will sit back and let you have the possession.

That doesn’t allow them to play to Jamie Vardy’s strengths which is why Rodgers finally getting the best out of Iheanacho might prove vital in the run in.

Carabao Cup

Man City 2-1 Spurs

Jose Mourinho clearly did something wrong in training. Why else would you sack your manager the week of a Cup Final?

Whatever your opinion of Jose, you would never back against him in a one-off game knowing he would be hard to beat. Put it this way; by Daniel Levy making this decision, Spurs now have less of a chance of beating City.

It’s been such a dramatic week that it may have been lost on some people that a 29-year-old just managed in the Premiership.

But only his second ever game as a manager being a final against Pep Guardiola is asking too much.

If he’s even 70 percent fit, Kane starts – but it won’t be enough.

Last week’s JUSTARSENAL Predictions Table

