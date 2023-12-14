Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal beat Brighton this time around?

Dan’s EPL Predictions
With a game on Friday I thought I’d get the predictions in early, as with all English clubs already qualified from their Europa League and Conference groups, Thursday night shouldn’t have to much impact on the weekend.
Feel free of course to wait till Friday morning….
I’m going to ask the majority of players how they feel about a rule change with the hope that as you read this, you stop and think how sad that it’s come to this.
Last week Admin was asked if we could stop the negativity as it wasn’t ‘fun anymore’.
The negativity in question was that I dared suggested Arsenal might lose at Villa Park.
This is a reflection of society – not just sport.
A generation have grown up wanting freedom of speech, until they hear an opinion they don’t agree with.
The moment they hear a point of view that is not theirs, they try and cancel you.
Apparently, my belief that Aston Villa would win was based on an agenda.
In reality, I have predicted only three times Arsenal would lose in the League. Twice I was correct!
Twice The Gunners went out and failed to prove me wrong.
I have also correctly got scorelines spot on when we beat Man United, Forest and Wolves and was one of the few Gooners to say we would beat Man City.
If you’re playing with the mindset that you will never say Arsenal lose because of a bias towards them; isn’t that you with the agenda?
But let’s try this and see the reaction ….
Would you readers like a rule where every week we have to predict Arsenal have to win?
It’s sad but some apparently can’t cope with the concept that me (a stranger) might occasionally say they won’t win ……
Let me know what the group consensus is lol.
Forest 1-4 Spurs
Do Spurs fans ever learn?
After their win over Newcastle, they went back to saying they were title contenders.
They won one game in 6!
What is clear is Ange Postecoglou is not changing his ethos. He believes in his principles and is prepared to go through the bad times to come out the other side stronger.
His system means losing games when dominating possession but there will also be occasions when they hand out drubbings.
Friday night might be one of those times and we might see Forest players booed off the pitch again.
This would put Steve Cooper under massive pressure again.
His employer considered sacking him twice last season and resisted due to overwhelming support from the fans. That might not be there this campaign?
Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United
So, I don’t know which Chelsea will show up most weeks?
Yet they have a whole week to prepare for the poorest team in the division.
If they can’t win this with some swaggers, where do they go from here?
The quicker the breakthrough the easier the afternoon
Cherries 2-1 Luton
I grew up in Bournemouth.
I attended games when they were in League 1 and 2 and put pennies in a bucket going around, collecting funds to keep the club from going bust.
That’s what made their win at Old Trafford so special, the best trip they ever been on in the Prem?
Credit to their owner for not panicking when others might have and giving Iraola time to settle and teach his squad a new way of playing.
It’s a different test this Saturday as now they are the favourites and now, they are expected to win.
It’s a test of their mindset to see how they handle that.
Man City 3-1 Palace
Remember how arrogant some Gooners were in the title race last season, completely underestimating how hard it is to get over the line and downplaying the standards that Guardiola has set in this country?
Remember how up to February we were told there was ‘ something not right with the Champions ‘ and that Haaland made them worse?
Not just did City handle the pressure of playing every few days in must win conditions, they did it with a smile on their face.
So, you would think our fanbase would be humble and not take anything for granted …. but no.
This week I read how Pep is feeling the heat.
If they are within touching distance come March, they will put a sequence of wins together that Arsenal and Liverpool are not good enough to do.
Our only hope is this injury to Haaland is serious.
Oh, anyone else thought Luton should have had a player sent off for a two footed lunge on Foden?
I thought there was a conspiracy to help City??
Newcastle 1-2 Fulham
As expected, Newcastle’s tired squad were given energy by a passionate Toon Army on Wednesday, they just didn’t take their chances.
The Toon found their fitness because the Geordies sensed midweek was a special night.
It will be a different kind of atmosphere Saturday.
A possible hangover?
Maybe even anxiety?
Last Sunday was evidence of the games catching up with them and what little fitness they had left they may have put into the Milan game.
A great time for Fulham to go to Tyneside.
Burnley 0-2 Everton
Everton have won three consecutive games which some Toffees are putting down to the anger of the 10 points deduction.
Again, I need to remind peeps, the club openly and knowingly broke rules.
When the Prem literally were warning them how close they were to go over the 150 million thresholds, they shrugged their shoulders and kept spending.
They were content to break rules because they believed any sanction would be soft.
I fail to see how that makes them victims.
Surely Sean Dyche gets a standing ovation at Turf Moore?
If we was still manager, they would have more points right now.
The football wouldn’t be as attractive, but they would be more street wise and less naive.
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
I still don’t understand how I was only one of three players person to predict we would lose at Villa Park.
How anyone has watched Aston Villa at home and didn’t see that Arsenal would have to play better than they have this season is a mystery.
Yes, there are positives to the skill of winning without playing well, but we will get nowhere close to being Champions if we don’t get back to last season’s levels.
We are not winning the title with David Raya in goal and Eddie Nketiah as our plan B.
No, scoring in a Champions League game with zero pressure on the line is not justification for him or Reiss Nelson being on 100,000 pound a week.
Remember how Brighton outplayed us at the Emirates last season?
Gooners forget that performance when they blame agenda’s and conspiracies.
With Liverpool next I think home fans will get us over the line
Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa
In the space of 4 days Unai Emery tactically out thought Pep Guardiola and Arteta.
It might have been the first time Man City were beaten in all stats since Pep moved to English football.
In both games, Villa were clinical and hard to break down.
Title talk though is premature and just because Leicester did it, doesn’t mean it will happen again.
The reality is it was a fairytale for the Foxes because it was once in a lifetime, as in it most likely won’t happen again.
Suddenly there’s a spotlight Villa have to deal with. Very soon every dropped point will be scrutinised.
It becomes a different pressure which we have no idea how they will deal with.
Meanwhile the momentum is with them.
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
David Moyes might feel obliged to play a strong team on Thursday to make sure he wins his Europa League group and avoids the play offs.
West Ham get strange results after playing in Europe.
Liverpool 4-0 Man United
I’m not a fan who is reactionary and thinks the answer is to simply change managers.
All I know is there are times where a club has a certain result, and someone needs to say ‘enough‘. Bournemouth winning 3-0 at Old Trafford is one of them!
I remember the darkest days under Emery then Arteta, where some Gooners said we couldn’t be allowed to fall any further.
Eventually Arteta sat down with BFG, Edu and Josh Kroenke and they action-planned all departments of the club.
On and off the pitch though, who is that leader who demands that standards won’t be allowed to drop any further?
Who is the characters at Man United this Sunday who realises Liverpool are better so demands 100 percent work rate and effort and bravery?
Who demands they fight for the badge?
I’m not sure those personalities exist.
Top 24 qualify for euros.
Prince 127
Baron 125
GB 125
Matthew 122
Stephanie 121
J Gunner 121
Drayton 120
Terrah 120
Dendrite 118
Gundsmoke 116
Tom 115
Me 115
NOAS 114
Sid 113
IGL 111
Sue P 110
Ackshay 110
MTG 109
Adeski 108
Antivirus 108
Goonersia 106
Big slim 104
JRA 104
Okobino 104
Indian Gunner 102
Kenya 001 102
Sagie 100
Onyango 99
Yayo 98
Toney 97
VZ 95
Samson A 94
Zeek 94
Bang bang 93
Diehard 92
Fanuel priston 91
J gunz 91
Edu 91
Splendid 89
Willimarick 88
Angelo 88
Taiwo 4321- 88
I 86
J legend 86
Gundown 85
O Achiel 85
Dan kit 71
Oluseyi20- 66
Oladimeji 64
Ayodale A 64
Prince Layote 61
Admin 59
Walidomy 56
Ayan 53
Famochi 50
Davars 49
Akeno Bonniface 43
J Bauer 43
Eblaze 43
Amir 39
Jen 38
Jimmy B 37
Kobin 36
Dotash 36
Elvis 34
Uzi Ozil 34
SWS 27
Longbenark 26
Uzi Ozil 23
Jimeigo T 17
Illiterate 17
Chuck 16
M leashim 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Oslogunner 11
Flash G 11
Wale 11
Caxbury Dan 11
Shola 10
Gerald king 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Evansibility 7
Mading East 7
Olaraj propertie / partners 5
Elsammy 6
Ralph 6
Gordan 5
TGOTA 5
Sheggz 5
QB 1
IMO anyone who claims to be an Arsenal supporter on this site should do just did and SUPPORT ARSENAL. Especially you Dan. You are not in the run to claim any of the prizes on offer as its your own competition.
@Bangbang
Thats rubbish!
If Dan predicts more results than anyone else why shouldnt he be able to clain the prize!
The fact is: He predicted twice that Arsenal would lose and he was correct those two times.
Does that give him an unfair advantage or is that just your biased opinion? Right now he is 12th place, you are 57th and I am 74th lol. Would we be higher if we correctly predicted Arsenal to lose???
Difference between what you want to happen and what you think
Thierry Henry last season said before the Ethiad game he wanted us to win but feared we had a mental issue with winning at that ground
He was right
Does that mean he’s not supporting Arsenal ?
It’s his opinion bangbang , it doesn’t make him less of a supporter. Surely you got to respect that. Or do you think Dan predicts a defeat to arsenal and sings his heart out for villa?
Forest 2 – Spurs 1
Chel 3 vs Sheff 1
Bour 2 vs Lut 1
City 3 vs Pal 1
New 1 vs Full 2
Bur 2 vs Eve 1
Arsnl 2 vs Brigh 1
Bren 3 vs Villa 2
Wham 1 vs Wol 2
Liv 2 vs ManU 0
correction – ‘should do just that’
Arsenal need to beat Brighton because am very sure that Liverpool will dismantle man utd
Great shout Dan that we all predict Arsenal to win (LOL) or why not take the Arsenal games out of the predictions all together just to appease the bleeding heart snowflakes. In fact I’m going to predict we will loose every week just to p**s them off😉.
Ahh GB, we all love a snowflake! lol
Well not me coz I live in Spain and haven’t seen one for 20 years lol
Here are some for you my dear AdPat ❄️❄️❄️
Gracias amigo lol!
I must admit I did see some when I went to Amsterdam in november a couple of years ago….
I don’t have any worry at all on Brighton game, Arsenal will beat Brighton. We have a more experienced midfield compared to last season. In my opinion Brighton lost their exception and flow when they sold Mac Alister and Caecedo. We lost this season to 2 tough opposition away. Saliba was also injured when we lost to them last season.
N Forest 0-2 Spurs
Chelsea 3-1 Sheffield United
Man City 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 2-1 Fulham
Burnley 1-2 Everton
Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
Bournemouth 1-1 Luton
Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa
Westham 2-2 Wolves
Liverpool 3-1 ManU
Forest 1 ~ 3 Spurs
Chelsea 1 ~ 1 Sheffield
Cherries 2 ~ 0 Lutton
Mancity 4 ~ 0 C place
Newcastle 1 ~ 3 Fulham
Burnley 2 ~ 1 Everton
Arsenal 3 ~ 1 Brighton
Brentford 2 ~ 1 Aston villa
Westham 2 ~ 1 Wolves
Liverpool 7 ~ 0 Manutd
Whoever is taking this prediction game so serious to the extent of taking offense from it needs to calm down, what will be will be, if Arteta and the boys works hard no amount of negative predictions can stop them from winning.
So Dan the idea of always posting positive prediction of Arsenal winning to me does not count and am voting it down cause the Joy of football is you having ppl say ur team will lose and you end up winning, let everyone predict what their gut feelings tell them and the team will decide their faith for them selves hopefully their effort will led to us winning the league come May.
Forest 1-3 spurs
Chelsea 3-0 sheffield
City 3-1 palace
Bournemouth 2-2 Luton
Brentford 1-3 villa
Burnley 1-3 everton
Arsenal 3-0 brighton
Newcastle 1-2 fulham
Westham 2-2 wolves
Liverpool 3-0 utd
N Forest 0-2 Spurs
Chelsea 3-1 Sheffield United
Man City 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 2-1 Fulham
Burnley 1-2 Everton
Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
Bournemouth 1-1 Luton
Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa
Westham 2-2 Wolves
Liverpool 3-1 ManU
Forest 1-2 Spuds
Chelsea 2 -1 SheffU
City 3-0 Palace
Bournemouth 2-1 Luton
Brentford 2-2 Aston Villa
Burnley 1-2 Everton
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Newcastle 1-1 Fulham
West Ham 2-2 Wolves
Liverpool 3-1 ManU
Forest 2-2 Spuds
Chelsea 2 -0 SheffU
City 4-0 Palace
Bournemouth 2-1 Luton
Brentford 1-3 Aston Villa
Burnley 1-2 Everton
Arsenal 1-0 Brighton
Newcastle 2-1 Fulham
West Ham 2-0 Wolves
Liverpool 4-0 ManU
Arsenal is alot shaky right now, it stated at Luton and was bad at Aston villa, the confidence is not high and we don’t look like we can score goals, I just pray we bounce back with Brighton
We don’t look like we can score goals really 👀..top scorer as a team in the UCL, 33 goals already in the league and you think we can’t score goals
N Forest 1-3Spurs
Chelsea 3-0Sheffield United
Man City 3-0 Palace
Newcastle 2-1 Fulham
Burnley 1-2 Everton
Arsenal 3-1 Brighton
Bournemouth 2-1 Luton
Brentford 2-2 Aston Villa
Westham 2-2 Wolves
Liverpool 3-1 ManU
N. Forest 1-2 spurs
Chelsea 2-0 sheffield
City 3-0 palace
Bournemouth 2-1 Luton
Brentford 1-2 villa
Burnley 1-1 everton
Arsenal 2-1 brighton
Newcastle 2-1 fulham
Westham 1-1 wolves
Liverpool 2-0 Man utd
N Forest 1-2 Spurs
Chelsea 3-1 Sheffield United
Man City 3-0 Palace
Newcastle 2-1 Fulham
Burnley 0-2 Everton
Arsenal 3-0 Brighton
Bournemouth 3-1 Luton
Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa
Westham 2-1 Wolves
Liverpool 3-0 ManU
N. Forest 1:3 Tottenham
Bournemouth 3:1 Luton
Chelsea 2:0 Sheffield
Man City 2:1 Palace
Newcastle 2:1 Fulham
Burnley 1:1 Everton
Arsenal 3:1 Brighton
Brentford 2:2 Villa
Westham 2:1 Wolves
Liverpool 2:1 Man utd
.
Prince Laoye 🔥🔥🔥💯☑️
Last week was a disaster for me in the competition, four win from a possible ten, still manage to shave off one point off the usual suspect.
Forest 1 – 2 Spuds
Chelsea 3 – 1 Sheffield
Cherries 2 – 1 Luton
Man city 3 – 1 Palace
Newcastle 2 – 1 Fulham
Burnley 2 – 1 Everton
Arsenal 2 – 1 Brighton
Brentford 1 – 2 Villa
West Ham 2 – 1 Wolves
Liverpool 3 – 1 Man United
Why do I get the feeling a little panic is chipping at the top
Forest 1 – 3 Spuds
Chelsea 3 – 0 Sheffield
Cherries 2 – 2 Luton
Man city 3 – 1 Palace
Newcastle 2 – 2 Fulham
Burnley 1 – 2 Everton
Arsenal 2 – 1 Brighton
Brentford 2 – 1 Villa
West Ham 2 – 2 Wolves
Liverpool 3 – 1 Man United
Not sure why you guys are predicting a close contest though. Brighton are in for some serious beating. COYG!
Keep doing your thing Dan. People have a right to say that they’re offended but we also have the right to say ‘well so what?’ I love this league despite my horrible showing last week so let’s keep it as it is!
Forest 0-3 S@#%$
Chelsea 3-1 Shefield
Bournemouth 1-0 Luton
Man City 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 1-1 Fulham
Burnley 0-1 Everton
Arsenal 3-0 Brighton
Brentford 0-2 Villa
West Ham 2-1 Wolves
Liverpool 5-1 Man Utd
Thanks again Dan for the prediction game. My favourite time of the week and on this site.
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Tottenham
Chelsea 2-1 Sheffield Utd
Man City 3-1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle 2-2 Fulham
Burnley 1-2 Everton
Arsenal 1-1 Brighton
Bournemouth 2-1 Luton
Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa
West Ham 1-1 Wolves
Liverpool 2-1 Man Utd
Cheers mate
Nottm forest 1-3 Tottenham
Chelsea 3-1 Sheff utd
Man city 3-1 Crystal palace
Newcastle 3-1 Fulham
Burnley 1-3 Everton
Arsenal 3-1 Brighton
Bournemout 3-1 Luton
Brentford 1-1 Aston villa
West ham 1-0 Wolves
Liverpool 3-1 Man u
The prediction league table is finally shaping up as a real competition for me.i considered giving up when I thought Prince was so far ahead but I’m now within touching distance of him….so let the game begin”
As for predictions of Arsenal winning,loosing or drawing by fans,I believe all should be allowed to make predictions according to what result they feel would be more likely..but I also think that Dan should show more respect/affection to Arsenal as a fan rather than his contact negative vibes towards the club he claims to support. in other words,i feel Dan has more respect and admiration for man city than our dear club.
I do respect and have admiration for Pep Guardiola and Man City
Don’t forget mate top 24 qualify so stay with it lol
Mathew, if you feel someone isn’t showing you some respect, show him or I’d say proof otherwise. Dan will continue having his doubts till proofed otherwise.
And it’s within his rights I must add
N Forest 0-2 Spurs
Chelsea 3-1 Sheffield United
Man City 2-0 Palace
Newcastle 2-3 Fulham
Burnley 1-2 Everton
Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
Bournemouth 1-1 Luton
Brentford 2-2 Aston Villa
Westham 2-2 Wolves
Liverpool 3-1 ManU
Forest 1-1 Spuds
Chelsea 1-0 Sheffield
City 4-1 Palace
Bournemouth 3-1 Luton
Brentford 2-2 Villa
Burnley 0-0 Everton
Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
Newcastle 2-2 Fulham
Westham 1-2 Wolves
Liverpool 2-1 ManU
Forest 2-1 Spuds
Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield
City 4-0 Palace
Bournemouth 2-2 Luton
Brentford 2-2 Villa
Burnley 1-2 Everton
Arsenal 3-0 Brighton
Newcastle 2-1 Fulham
Westham 2-1 Wolves
Liverpool 2-1 ManU
Forest 1 – 0 Spuds
Chelsea 1 – 2 Sheffield
Cherries 1– 2 Luton
Man city 3 – 1 Palace
Newcastle 1– 1 Fulham
Burnley 1 – 2Everton
Arsenal 3– 0Brighton
Brentford 2– 0 Villa
West Ham 3 – 1 Wolves
Liverpool 5 – 1 Man United
N Forest 2-2 Spurs
Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield United
Man City 4-0 Palace
Newcastle 2-2 Fulham
Burnley 1-2 Everton
Arsenal 3-0 Brighton
Bournemouth 1-1 Luton
Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa
Westham 2-2 Wolves
Liverpool 1-1 ManU