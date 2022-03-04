Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal beat defensive Watford in crucial weekend?

When I watch Arsenal, I’m not confident if our youngsters can cope with the pressure and have concerns where the goals will come from.

Yet, I then see Spurs and Man United play and become more assured we can in fact qualify for the Champions League.

We are 2 points behind United with three games in hand.

That’s before you even factor in that this weekend they have the Derby at the Etihad while we travel to 19th in the table Watford.

With us kicking off first on Sunday we can send United to the home of the champions in a must-win situation.

That in turns makes it high stakes at Vicarage Road and how will a youthful squad handle that pressure?

At which point is top 4 ours to throw away?

Leicester 2-1 Leeds

At 66 Bielsa was never going to change his principles at this stage of his career.

The fact that for years he’s worked on a one year rolling contract shows this was a man content with being out of work if his ethos wasn’t appreciated.

Jesse Marsch needs longer on the training ground because this is a squad used to playing a unique style. They can’t change overnight.

Such was his relationship with fans and players, I probably think Leeds are more likely now to get relegated compared to when Bielsa was in charge.

Villa 1-0 Saints

Last eight of the Cup and 9th in the League.

Simply not much higher the Saints can go.

Villa need to start well as Villa Park becomes edgy very quickly.

They have players who need to show more personality.

A cagey home win.

Burnley 1-1 Chelsea

A lot of fans are taunting Chelsea over what they will look like without Roman Abramovich, the man who oversaw the two best decades in their history.

I just don’t feel comfortable using a war in Ukraine as fuel for football banter.

On the pitch Burnley are back to their old selves and this could be a banana skin.

Newcastle 1-0 Brighton

Suddenly Newcastle look too good for relegation which will be a problem for the likes of us next season.

Brighton are probably playing their worst football of the season but it’s nonsense that any Seagull fan should be moaning.

Norwich 2-1 Brentford

I have written off Norwich before and then they gave themselves a chance by suddenly winning back-to-back.

They need to do that again and Brentford might be their last chance.

If Dean Smith could pick visitors to Carrow Road, Brentford are near the top of that list .

The Bees are yet to win this year in the League.

Wolves 1-0 Palace

Two teams who play well but not always prolific.

Bet on this for under 2.5 goals.

Liverpool 3-0 West Ham

Liverpool are like a machine.

You can’t even make an argument that they will be complacent as they seem so mentally strong.

It has felt for a while that West Ham’s bubble is bursting. Simply too small a squad to stay in the race for the top 4.

Watford 0-1 Arsenal

While Roy Hodgson has led Watford to three clean sheets the game plan always seems to be try not to concede being the priority.

That guarantees the opposition will dominate possession.

While we don’t have a prolific striker, we should have enough quality for that one moment of magic.

Man City 3-0 Man United

City could kick off with their lead at the top only three points so their composure will be tested.

Yet there is such a gulf between these two neighbours.

2-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season didn’t reflect how one sided that fixture was, and i can see it being the same story this weekend.

Hard times for a United fan. Lose and your top 4 hopes take a hit. Win and you’re doing a favour for Liverpool.

Spurs 1-1 Everton

You watch Everton in midweek and logically Spurs should be massive favourites on Monday.

Yet you simply don’t know which Spurs will show up and how Conte will respond each week.

Throw in the fact they play after us, United and West Ham, that increases the pressure.

Do they have the mentality to handle everything?

Dan Smith

Mikel Arteta’s FULL pre-Watford press conference 11.45 mins



