Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal beat Wolves in race for Top Four?

Newcastle 1-1 Everton

This is being built as a fixture that if Everton lose, they have to accept they are in a relegation fight.

While Newcastle spent in one window more than they did in years combined, I don’t think January is what the Toon Army were imagining when they became the richest club in the UK.

Wasn’t exactly like when Man City brought Robinho hours after their takeover

Draws at home to Norwich and Watford show they don’t win the games they need too

West Ham 0-0 Watford

It’s sad when managers are taking jobs based purely on worse case, they know they get a generous pay off.

Rafa Benitez and Claudio Ranieri knew they wouldn’t last the season.

Given how they are run, Watford have given themselves the best possible chance of survival by appointing Roy Hodgson.

If nothing else, he will organise a team and make you hard to beat.

The longer he gets on the training pitch, the better for the Hornets.

No coincidence that on his debut Watford keep their first clean sheet of the season!

Burnley 0-1 Man United

It says a lot that Man United are going to the basement boys and I can’t say with confidence they will come back with three points.

They need to roll up their sleeves on a cold February nigh,t and again, you can’t say with conviction they will.

Like us, United only have the top 4 to play for (they are not winning the Champions League).

Like us they needed the FA Cup to give fans something to hope for, a chance to put smiles on faces.

Unlike us, the majority of their fanbase say it’s not acceptable.

They don’t ask for the team to be lavished with praise or wonder why their peers might be negative.

Man City 4-1 Brentford

Brentford will go ‘you play, we play’ which plays into the Champions hands.

They defensively can’t do what Southampton did before the winter break.

Norwich 1-0 Palace

Even though they have played more than those around them, Norwich have shown the power of being able to put consecutive wins together.

It’s suddenly made them confident they can stay up, which I didn’t think we would be saying in February.

This is the perfect game because Palace don’t take their chances meaning the match is never dead.

A third straight Prem victory would be huge and put pressure on the rest.

Spurs 3-1 Saints

Quite clever of Conte to downplay Spurs’ lack of spending in the window, something he would have been promised (long term he will mention it).

He’s a winner and doesn’t want to damage his chance of top 4 by being negative.

He knows that whoever is most consistent qualifies for the Champions League and that with Kane refinding his mojo (same time we give away our strikers), it’s currently in Spurs’ hands.

Aston Villa 2-0 Leeds

Digne and Coutinho!

While we slash wage bill.

I’m now jealous of Aston Villa.

There is a few good factor round Villa at moment, fans feeling they are giving it a try, which is all fans want.

I said for years Villa Park can be a miserable place to play when things are going against you, but brilliant when things are going right.

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester

Last thing Leicester need days after being humiliated in the Cup is a trip to Anfield.

The irony when under pressure he returns to the scene of his greatest near miss won’t be lost on him.

Rodgers needs to show that he can turn a tide when things are going wrong.

It doesn’t help that a Salah and Mane could be back for Liverpool. One in a better mood then the other.

Wolves 2-1 Arsenal

Depending on what you believe, a Wolves win puts them a point ahead of us in the race for the top 4?

Neither score enough goals to put a consecutive run together to qualify for the Champions League, not helped by Arsenal giving away strikers for free.

Sad thing is, is us losing at Molineux a shock anymore?

Whenever the pressure is on, we lack the leadership to get over the line.

I guess the only way to get that experience is to win fixtures like this.

