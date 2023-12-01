Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal beat Wolves so easily?

Dan’s EPL Predictions
Arsenal 2-1 Wolves
Try telling Gary O’Neil that there is an agenda against Arsenal. The manager (in a lot more classy way than ours) claims the decisions that the PGMOL have admitted they got wrong translate to 7 points.
The difference between 15 and 22 points is massive when you’re competing at the bottom of the division.
Given what they lost in the summer, I have been very impressed by Wolves and some Gooners might be surprised how well they play at the Emirates.
Another game where we are not our best but find a way to stay top of the table. There are worse things.
I’m still trying to decide how to view things.
Has Arteta sacrificed attacking tactics to make us better defensively, a sign of a young squad maturing or are we simply not performing to last season’s levels?
I hope midweek is a sign of things to come.
Brentford 3-1 Luton
Having conceded a late equaliser at home to Liverpool it would have been mentally a huge blow had Luton again dropped points at Kenilworth Road having led.
Brentford can match their physicality while being able to get the ball down and play.
The Bees appear to have had a change of heart over Ivan Toney. Months ago, Thomas Frank was going on TV advertising his striker to the world.
Now talk is with other attackers heading to the African Cup of Nations, they might point out to their forward he owes them having stuck by him during his suspension for gambling.
That might not have been their stance had they had a few more points on the board.
Burnley 3-1 Sheffield United
While Luton overcame throwing away their original lead, Burnley were leading with 4 mins to go at Turf Moor and found a way to lose.
Incredibly that means they are still yet to pick up a single point at home this campaign.
I would say mentally that was too big a setback to recover from then I realised this was their next fixture.
Sheffield United are equally struggling since promotion.
Vincent Kompany might think if they can’t win this Saturday when will they ever?
Nottm Forest 2-2 Everton
The consensus within the sport seems to be that Everton have been harshly treated by being deducted 10 points.
Yet it seems the Premier League can’t win.
If they had simply sanctioned the Toffees with a fine, the same people who are calling their current punishment excessive would accuse the League of bottling it.
Remember this news didn’t come out of nowhere in Liverpool, the club were being constantly told they were on the brink of breaching FFP and chose to carry on spending.
There is zero law that just because you openly acknowledge you are breaking rules you should get a less strict punishment.
The fans were vocal at Goodison on Sunday, but it didn’t affect the result.
Newcastle 1-0 Man United
Outside of their trip to Bournemouth Eddie Howe has managed his injury hit squad well.
He’s one of the best coaches at setting up a system with every individual knowing their roles.
The penalty award which coat the Toon victory in Paris again proves there is zero agenda against Arsenal.
It’s simply poor officiating which seems to be the case every few days.
The Geordies are good enough to beat AC Milan at Saint James Park.
The fact that Man United can still qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League is a reflection on how poor their group is.
I think the pride and hurt of midweek will ensure this is a hostile environment which will get the Magpies over the line.
Cherries 1-3 Villa
Could be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.
The Cherries have found their feet winning 3 of their last 4 games.
Iraola won’t be naive or stubborn enough to play the high line that Spurs played last weekend.
It will be ‘ you play, we play’ though, which will play into the visitor’s hands.
Villa’s pace makes them one of the best counter attacking teams in the division.
Chelsea 2-1 Brighton
Last Saturday was the angriest Pochettino has been as Chelsea manager.
Given the performance against Man City it was a case of a step forward and 2 steps back and maybe a few players being guilty of believing in their own hype?
A young squad is learning week by week, and it’s only natural that there will be inconsistencies. That’s something they just have to accept.
They have a whole week to prepare though while Brighton were playing in Greece on Thursday.
Liverpool 3-0 Fulham
It’s an achievement from Fulham to have the points on the board that they do give they don’t have an obvious goal scorer.
A lack of a goal threat can impact you for games like this.
You know you’re not going to get many opportunities at Anfield so do you believe you’re going to take the few chances you get?
West Ham 1-2 Palace
One of those odd results you get after playing in Europe on a Thursday
Man City 3-1 Spurs because.
This comes down to if Ange Postecoglou continues to refuse to change his ethos.
The Australian is adamant he won’t, which is noble when you’re winning but quickly is frowned upon when you start losing matches.
If, for example, I knew Villa’s pace made a high line dangerous, surely so did a manager.
The best in the world stick to their convictions and don’t get pressured into changing their principles.
Yet you also have to recognise when something is not working.
The pros of pushing up doesn’t outweigh the cons.
Dan
Top 24 qualify for euros.
Arsenal 1 – 1 Wolves
Brentford 2 – 1 Luton
Burnley 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
Nottingham Forest 2 – 2 Everton
Newcastle 2 – 1 Man Utd
Bournemouth 1 – 2 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2 – 1 Brighton
Liverpool 3 – 0 Fulham
West Ham 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
Man City 3 – 2 Tottenham
Wolves have indeed suffered more than any other side in the EPL from the incompetent interpretation of the VAR guidelines by officials who are influencing referees to an inordinate extent.When will a professional referee stand by his decision when called upon to visit the pitch monitor? When will a referee refuse to take the advice of the faceless influencers and refuse to use the monitor?Between VAR and the current hand ball rule, football is becoming a lottery which I am finding increasingly tedious and frustrating to the extent that I am not bothered if I miss matches where VAR rules apply.As for the visit of Wolves who are likely to be under strength through injuries and suspensions, they will still be dangerous opponents who have in Neto and Bellgarde two very fine wingers.As a team they play good football and contrary to what some on JA have suggested, I very much doubt if they will “park the bus” which should make for an entertaining game.
Arsenal 3:1 Wolves
Brentford 2:0 Luton
Burnley 2:1 Sheffield
Nottingham Forest 3:2 Everton
Newcastle 2:0 Man united
Bournemouth 1: 3 Astonvilla
Chelsea 1:2Brighton
Liverpool 3:1 Fulham
West ham 2:1 Crystal palace
Man city 4:1Tottenham
Arsenal 3-1 Wolves
Brentford 2-1 Luton
Burnley 2-0 SheffU
Forest 1-1 Everton
Newcastle 2-1 ManU
Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa
Chelsea 2-2 Brighton
Liverpool 3-0 Fulham
West Ham 2-1 Palace
Man City 2-1 Spurs
Arsenal 3-1 wolves
Brentford 3-1 Luton
Burnley 2-1 Sheffield
Forest 2-2 Everton
Newcastle 2-1 man u
Bournemouth 1-2 villa
Chelsea 3-2 Brighton
Liverpool 2-0 Fulham
West Ham 2-2 palace
Man city 3-1 Tottenham
God please help prince🙏🙏.
Arsenal 3 Wolves 1
Brentford 2 Luton 1
Burnley 2 Sheffield Utd 2
Forrest 2 Everton 1
Newcastle 2 Man United 2
Bournmouth 1 Villa 2
Chelsea 2 Brighton 2
Liverpool 2 Fulham 0
Westham 2 Palace 1
Man city 3 Spurs 1
Am getting closer and can strike any time though the stubborn Prince not going down without a fight.
Arsenal 2 – 0 Wolves
Brentford 2 – 1 Luton
Burnley 2 – 1 Sheffield
Noths 2 – 1 Everton
Newcastle 2 – 1 Man United
Bournmouth 1 – 3 Villa
Chelsea 3 – 4 Brighton
Liverpool 3 – 0 Fulham
West Ham 2 – 1 Palace
Man city 2 – 1 Spuds
Fresh from the demolition on Wednesday, with Odegaard earning a full ninty under his belt, Wolves is going to be hard pressed to keep the big German quite in this one
As a matter of facts and accurate figures that are currently available in the Epl. And as they concerned Arsenal in their match playing so far this season. I can say with every confidence in me that Arsenal will no doubt annihilate Wolveerhampton Wanderers in the Epl match encounter that will be played between the giants Arsenal team side and that of the grasshoppers Wolves team side ar the Emirates Stadium tomorrow Saturday God’s willing.
Even I believe that Wolves themselves know that the Gunners who are currently in a rein of top form. Will in the match certainly make a mincemeat out of them Wolves in the game. And beat them thoroughly in it (5-0) at full-time.
Then they’ll be taken to the cleaners afterward in the match by the Gunners unfailingly. For, Gary O’Neil’s low block game playing Wolves team side, will not be able to contain the Gunners attacks in the game. Which is naturally very devastating.. For, no amount of any number of buses and their sizes that Wolves will park behind their goal to make it impregnable can stop the Gunners from scoring 5 times against them and without conceding any to them on the evening.
For, Arsenal have heavy sized cranes in Gunners. And who can pull away any bus or buses parked behind the goal by any opposition team no matter the big size of the buses are. The Gunners will pill them away to score goals in number and score them with some ease to their scoring them a times. .
Arsenal 3-0 wolves
Brentford 1-1 Luton
Burnley 2-1 Sheffield
Forest 1-2 Everton
Newcastle 2-0 man u
Bournemouth 1-3 villa
Chelsea 3-3Brighton
Liverpool 5-0 Fulham
West Ham 0-0 palace
Man city 4-2 Tottenham
Arsenal 3-1 wolves
Brentford 2-0 Luton
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield
Forest 2-2 Everton
Newcastle 2-1 man u
Bournemouth 1-2 villa
Chelsea 2-2 Brighton
Liverpool 2-0 Fulham
West Ham 3-2palace
Man city 1-1 Tottenham
Arsenal 3 Wolves 1
Brentford 3 Luton 1
Burnley 1 Sheffield Utd. 1
Forrest 1 Everton 2
Newcastle 2 Man United 3
Bournemouth 1 Villa 3
Chelsea 3 Brighton 1
Liverpool 3 Fulham 0
West Ham 2 Palace 1
Man city 4 Spurs 0