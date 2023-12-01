Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal beat Wolves so easily?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves

Try telling Gary O’Neil that there is an agenda against Arsenal. The manager (in a lot more classy way than ours) claims the decisions that the PGMOL have admitted they got wrong translate to 7 points.

The difference between 15 and 22 points is massive when you’re competing at the bottom of the division.

Given what they lost in the summer, I have been very impressed by Wolves and some Gooners might be surprised how well they play at the Emirates.

Another game where we are not our best but find a way to stay top of the table. There are worse things.

I’m still trying to decide how to view things.

Has Arteta sacrificed attacking tactics to make us better defensively, a sign of a young squad maturing or are we simply not performing to last season’s levels?

I hope midweek is a sign of things to come.

Brentford 3-1 Luton

Having conceded a late equaliser at home to Liverpool it would have been mentally a huge blow had Luton again dropped points at Kenilworth Road having led.

Brentford can match their physicality while being able to get the ball down and play.

The Bees appear to have had a change of heart over Ivan Toney. Months ago, Thomas Frank was going on TV advertising his striker to the world.

Now talk is with other attackers heading to the African Cup of Nations, they might point out to their forward he owes them having stuck by him during his suspension for gambling.

That might not have been their stance had they had a few more points on the board.

Burnley 3-1 Sheffield United

While Luton overcame throwing away their original lead, Burnley were leading with 4 mins to go at Turf Moor and found a way to lose.

Incredibly that means they are still yet to pick up a single point at home this campaign.

I would say mentally that was too big a setback to recover from then I realised this was their next fixture.

Sheffield United are equally struggling since promotion.

Vincent Kompany might think if they can’t win this Saturday when will they ever?

Nottm Forest 2-2 Everton

The consensus within the sport seems to be that Everton have been harshly treated by being deducted 10 points.

Yet it seems the Premier League can’t win.

If they had simply sanctioned the Toffees with a fine, the same people who are calling their current punishment excessive would accuse the League of bottling it.

Remember this news didn’t come out of nowhere in Liverpool, the club were being constantly told they were on the brink of breaching FFP and chose to carry on spending.

There is zero law that just because you openly acknowledge you are breaking rules you should get a less strict punishment.

The fans were vocal at Goodison on Sunday, but it didn’t affect the result.

Newcastle 1-0 Man United

Outside of their trip to Bournemouth Eddie Howe has managed his injury hit squad well.

He’s one of the best coaches at setting up a system with every individual knowing their roles.

The penalty award which coat the Toon victory in Paris again proves there is zero agenda against Arsenal.

It’s simply poor officiating which seems to be the case every few days.

The Geordies are good enough to beat AC Milan at Saint James Park.

The fact that Man United can still qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League is a reflection on how poor their group is.

I think the pride and hurt of midweek will ensure this is a hostile environment which will get the Magpies over the line.

Cherries 1-3 Villa

Could be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.

The Cherries have found their feet winning 3 of their last 4 games.

Iraola won’t be naive or stubborn enough to play the high line that Spurs played last weekend.

It will be ‘ you play, we play’ though, which will play into the visitor’s hands.

Villa’s pace makes them one of the best counter attacking teams in the division.

Chelsea 2-1 Brighton

Last Saturday was the angriest Pochettino has been as Chelsea manager.

Given the performance against Man City it was a case of a step forward and 2 steps back and maybe a few players being guilty of believing in their own hype?

A young squad is learning week by week, and it’s only natural that there will be inconsistencies. That’s something they just have to accept.

They have a whole week to prepare though while Brighton were playing in Greece on Thursday.

Liverpool 3-0 Fulham

It’s an achievement from Fulham to have the points on the board that they do give they don’t have an obvious goal scorer.

A lack of a goal threat can impact you for games like this.

You know you’re not going to get many opportunities at Anfield so do you believe you’re going to take the few chances you get?

West Ham 1-2 Palace

One of those odd results you get after playing in Europe on a Thursday

Man City 3-1 Spurs because.

This comes down to if Ange Postecoglou continues to refuse to change his ethos.

The Australian is adamant he won’t, which is noble when you’re winning but quickly is frowned upon when you start losing matches.

If, for example, I knew Villa’s pace made a high line dangerous, surely so did a manager.

The best in the world stick to their convictions and don’t get pressured into changing their principles.

Yet you also have to recognise when something is not working.

The pros of pushing up doesn’t outweigh the cons.

Dan

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Prince 107

GB 107

Baron 107

Drayton 106

Stephanie 102

Tom 101

Gunsmoke 100

Adeski 99

MTG 98

J gunner 98

NOAS 97

Matthew 96

Ackshay 96

Terrah 95

Sid 94

Sue P 94

IGL 93

Indian Gunner 93

Dendrite 91

Me 91

Big slim 91

Goonersia 89

Antivirus 88

Onyango 87

Okobino 87

Toney 86

JRA 85

Sagie 84

VZ 83

Fanuel priston 82

Yayo 82

Zeek 81

Kenya 001- 79

Bang bang 79

Samson A 76

Angelo 76

I 75

J gunz 74

Gundown 74

Diehard 72

Edu 72

Dan kit 71

Taiwo 4321 – 71

J Legend 70

Splendid 70

A Samson 69

O achiel 68

Ayodale A 61

Williamrick 58

Walidomy 56

Oluseyi 55

A oladimeji 55

Davars 49

Prince Layote 48

Ayan 48

Amir 39

Admin 38

Jen 38

Famochi 38

Akeno B 38

Kobin 36

Dotash 36

E blaze 36

Elvis 34

J Bauer 33

Uzi Ozil 32

SWS 27

Longbenark 26

Uzi Ozil 23

Jimeigo T 17

Chuck 16

M leashim 16

Peter 15

Koktafo 14

Gunner 4 lyfe 14

Oslogunner 11

Flash G 11

Wale 11

Caxbury Dan 11

Illiterate 11

Shola 10

Gerald king 9

Samchidy 8

Gio Bag 7

Evansibility 7

Mading East 7

Gordan 5

TGOTA 5