Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal beat Wolves so easily?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves

Try telling Gary O’Neil that there is an agenda against Arsenal. The manager (in a lot more classy way than ours) claims the decisions that the PGMOL have admitted they got wrong translate to 7 points.

The difference between 15 and 22 points is massive when you’re competing at the bottom of the division.

Given what they lost in the summer, I have been very impressed by Wolves and some Gooners might be surprised how well they play at the Emirates.

Another game where we are not our best but find a way to stay top of the table. There are worse things.

I’m still trying to decide how to view things.

Has Arteta sacrificed attacking tactics to make us better defensively, a sign of a young squad maturing or are we simply not performing to last season’s levels?

I hope midweek is a sign of things to come.

Brentford 3-1 Luton

Having conceded a late equaliser at home to Liverpool it would have been mentally a huge blow had Luton again dropped points at Kenilworth Road having led.

Brentford can match their physicality while being able to get the ball down and play.

The Bees appear to have had a change of heart over Ivan Toney. Months ago, Thomas Frank was going on TV advertising his striker to the world.

Now talk is with other attackers heading to the African Cup of Nations, they might point out to their forward he owes them having stuck by him during his suspension for gambling.

That might not have been their stance had they had a few more points on the board.

Burnley 3-1 Sheffield United

While Luton overcame throwing away their original lead, Burnley were leading with 4 mins to go at Turf Moor and found a way to lose.

Incredibly that means they are still yet to pick up a single point at home this campaign.

I would say mentally that was too big a setback to recover from then I realised this was their next fixture.

Sheffield United are equally struggling since promotion.

Vincent Kompany might think if they can’t win this Saturday when will they ever?

Nottm Forest 2-2 Everton

The consensus within the sport seems to be that Everton have been harshly treated by being deducted 10 points.

Yet it seems the Premier League can’t win.

If they had simply sanctioned the Toffees with a fine, the same people who are calling their current punishment excessive would accuse the League of bottling it.

Remember this news didn’t come out of nowhere in Liverpool, the club were being constantly told they were on the brink of breaching FFP and chose to carry on spending.

There is zero law that just because you openly acknowledge you are breaking rules you should get a less strict punishment.

The fans were vocal at Goodison on Sunday, but it didn’t affect the result.

Newcastle 1-0 Man United

Outside of their trip to Bournemouth Eddie Howe has managed his injury hit squad well.

He’s one of the best coaches at setting up a system with every individual knowing their roles.

The penalty award which coat the Toon victory in Paris again proves there is zero agenda against Arsenal.

It’s simply poor officiating which seems to be the case every few days.

The Geordies are good enough to beat AC Milan at Saint James Park.

The fact that Man United can still qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League is a reflection on how poor their group is.

I think the pride and hurt of midweek will ensure this is a hostile environment which will get the Magpies over the line.

Cherries 1-3 Villa

Could be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.

The Cherries have found their feet winning 3 of their last 4 games.

Iraola won’t be naive or stubborn enough to play the high line that Spurs played last weekend.

It will be ‘ you play, we play’ though, which will play into the visitor’s hands.

Villa’s pace makes them one of the best counter attacking teams in the division.

Chelsea 2-1 Brighton

Last Saturday was the angriest Pochettino has been as Chelsea manager.

Given the performance against Man City it was a case of a step forward and 2 steps back and maybe a few players being guilty of believing in their own hype?

A young squad is learning week by week, and it’s only natural that there will be inconsistencies. That’s something they just have to accept.

They have a whole week to prepare though while Brighton were playing in Greece on Thursday.

Liverpool 3-0 Fulham

It’s an achievement from Fulham to have the points on the board that they do give they don’t have an obvious goal scorer.

A lack of a goal threat can impact you for games like this.

You know you’re not going to get many opportunities at Anfield so do you believe you’re going to take the few chances you get?

West Ham 1-2 Palace

One of those odd results you get after playing in Europe on a Thursday

Man City 3-1 Spurs because.

This comes down to if Ange Postecoglou continues to refuse to change his ethos.

The Australian is adamant he won’t, which is noble when you’re winning but quickly is frowned upon when you start losing matches.

If, for example, I knew Villa’s pace made a high line dangerous, surely so did a manager.

The best in the world stick to their convictions and don’t get pressured into changing their principles.

Yet you also have to recognise when something is not working.

The pros of pushing up doesn’t outweigh the cons.

Dan

Top 24 qualify for euros.

Prince 107
GB 107
Baron 107
Drayton 106
Stephanie 102
Tom 101
Gunsmoke 100
Adeski 99
MTG 98
J gunner 98
NOAS 97
Matthew 96
Ackshay 96
Terrah 95
Sid 94
Sue P 94
IGL 93
Indian Gunner 93
Dendrite 91
Me 91
Big slim 91
Goonersia 89
Antivirus 88
Onyango 87
Okobino 87
Toney 86
JRA 85
Sagie 84
VZ 83
Fanuel priston 82
Yayo 82
Zeek 81
Kenya 001- 79
Bang bang 79
Samson A 76
Angelo 76
I 75
J gunz 74
Gundown 74
Diehard 72
Edu 72
Dan kit 71
Taiwo 4321 – 71
J Legend 70
Splendid 70
A Samson 69
O achiel 68
Ayodale A 61
Williamrick 58
Walidomy 56
Oluseyi 55
A oladimeji 55
Davars 49
Prince Layote 48
Ayan 48
Amir 39
Admin 38
Jen 38
Famochi 38
Akeno B 38
Kobin 36
Dotash 36
E blaze 36
Elvis 34
J Bauer 33
Uzi Ozil 32
SWS 27
Longbenark 26
Uzi Ozil 23
Jimeigo T 17
Chuck 16
M leashim 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Oslogunner 11
Flash G 11
Wale 11
Caxbury Dan 11
Illiterate 11
Shola 10
Gerald king 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Evansibility 7
Mading East 7
Gordan 5
TGOTA 5
Posted by

Tags Dan's EPL Predictions

11 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Arsenal 1 – 1 Wolves
    Brentford 2 – 1 Luton
    Burnley 2 – 1 Sheffield Utd
    Nottingham Forest 2 – 2 Everton
    Newcastle 2 – 1 Man Utd
    Bournemouth 1 – 2 Aston Villa
    Chelsea 2 – 1 Brighton
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Fulham
    West Ham 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
    Man City 3 – 2 Tottenham

    Reply

  2. Wolves have indeed suffered more than any other side in the EPL from the incompetent interpretation of the VAR guidelines by officials who are influencing referees to an inordinate extent.When will a professional referee stand by his decision when called upon to visit the pitch monitor? When will a referee refuse to take the advice of the faceless influencers and refuse to use the monitor?Between VAR and the current hand ball rule, football is becoming a lottery which I am finding increasingly tedious and frustrating to the extent that I am not bothered if I miss matches where VAR rules apply.As for the visit of Wolves who are likely to be under strength through injuries and suspensions, they will still be dangerous opponents who have in Neto and Bellgarde two very fine wingers.As a team they play good football and contrary to what some on JA have suggested, I very much doubt if they will “park the bus” which should make for an entertaining game.

    Reply

  3. Arsenal 3:1 Wolves
    Brentford 2:0 Luton
    Burnley 2:1 Sheffield
    Nottingham Forest 3:2 Everton
    Newcastle 2:0 Man united
    Bournemouth 1: 3 Astonvilla
    Chelsea 1:2Brighton
    Liverpool 3:1 Fulham
    West ham 2:1 Crystal palace
    Man city 4:1Tottenham

    Reply

  4. Arsenal 3-1 Wolves
    Brentford 2-1 Luton
    Burnley 2-0 SheffU
    Forest 1-1 Everton
    Newcastle 2-1 ManU
    Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa
    Chelsea 2-2 Brighton
    Liverpool 3-0 Fulham
    West Ham 2-1 Palace
    Man City 2-1 Spurs

    Reply

  5. Arsenal 3-1 wolves
    Brentford 3-1 Luton
    Burnley 2-1 Sheffield
    Forest 2-2 Everton
    Newcastle 2-1 man u
    Bournemouth 1-2 villa
    Chelsea 3-2 Brighton
    Liverpool 2-0 Fulham
    West Ham 2-2 palace
    Man city 3-1 Tottenham
    God please help prince🙏🙏.

    Reply

  6. Arsenal 3 Wolves 1
    Brentford 2 Luton 1
    Burnley 2 Sheffield Utd 2
    Forrest 2 Everton 1
    Newcastle 2 Man United 2
    Bournmouth 1 Villa 2
    Chelsea 2 Brighton 2
    Liverpool 2 Fulham 0
    Westham 2 Palace 1
    Man city 3 Spurs 1

    Reply

  7. Am getting closer and can strike any time though the stubborn Prince not going down without a fight.

    Arsenal 2 – 0 Wolves
    Brentford 2 – 1 Luton
    Burnley 2 – 1 Sheffield
    Noths 2 – 1 Everton
    Newcastle 2 – 1 Man United
    Bournmouth 1 – 3 Villa
    Chelsea 3 – 4 Brighton
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Fulham
    West Ham 2 – 1 Palace
    Man city 2 – 1 Spuds

    Fresh from the demolition on Wednesday, with Odegaard earning a full ninty under his belt, Wolves is going to be hard pressed to keep the big German quite in this one

    Reply

  8. As a matter of facts and accurate figures that are currently available in the Epl. And as they concerned Arsenal in their match playing so far this season. I can say with every confidence in me that Arsenal will no doubt annihilate Wolveerhampton Wanderers in the Epl match encounter that will be played between the giants Arsenal team side and that of the grasshoppers Wolves team side ar the Emirates Stadium tomorrow Saturday God’s willing.
    Even I believe that Wolves themselves know that the Gunners who are currently in a rein of top form. Will in the match certainly make a mincemeat out of them Wolves in the game. And beat them thoroughly in it (5-0) at full-time.
    Then they’ll be taken to the cleaners afterward in the match by the Gunners unfailingly. For, Gary O’Neil’s low block game playing Wolves team side, will not be able to contain the Gunners attacks in the game. Which is naturally very devastating.. For, no amount of any number of buses and their sizes that Wolves will park behind their goal to make it impregnable can stop the Gunners from scoring 5 times against them and without conceding any to them on the evening.
    For, Arsenal have heavy sized cranes in Gunners. And who can pull away any bus or buses parked behind the goal by any opposition team no matter the big size of the buses are. The Gunners will pill them away to score goals in number and score them with some ease to their scoring them a times. .

    Reply

  9. Arsenal 3-0 wolves
    Brentford 1-1 Luton
    Burnley 2-1 Sheffield
    Forest 1-2 Everton
    Newcastle 2-0 man u
    Bournemouth 1-3 villa
    Chelsea 3-3Brighton
    Liverpool 5-0 Fulham
    West Ham 0-0 palace
    Man city 4-2 Tottenham

    Reply

  10. Arsenal 3-1 wolves
    Brentford 2-0 Luton
    Burnley 1-1 Sheffield
    Forest 2-2 Everton
    Newcastle 2-1 man u
    Bournemouth 1-2 villa
    Chelsea 2-2 Brighton
    Liverpool 2-0 Fulham
    West Ham 3-2palace
    Man city 1-1 Tottenham

    Reply

  11. Arsenal 3 Wolves 1
    Brentford 3 Luton 1
    Burnley 1 Sheffield Utd. 1
    Forrest 1 Everton 2
    Newcastle 2 Man United 3
    Bournemouth 1 Villa 3
    Chelsea 3 Brighton 1
    Liverpool 3 Fulham 0
    West Ham 2 Palace 1
    Man city 4 Spurs 0

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors