Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal break our terrible run of results at Anfield

Wow …… A lot can happen in a week!
Two more managers were sacked last Sunday, meaning 11 clubs have changed bosses this season. We currently have three in the top division with interim bosses in charge.
8 of the bottom 10 have sacked their bosses this campaign (might have been more if some West Ham fans had their way).
Club legend Frank Lampard, deemed not good enough for Everton has returned to Chelsea.
Oh, and there’s the small matter of Arsenal travelling to Liverpool ……
Man United 1-1 Everton
Man, United are fortunate that those below them have not been consistent enough to take advantage of their wobble.
Midweek was their first League goal since the Carabao Cup Final and they are no longer making lots of chances which you don’t associate with United. They can’t keep relying on Rashford to bail them out.
If you’re not clinical it means the opposition are always in the game.
Everton might stay up thanks to being the first to be smart enough to hire Sean Dyche.
Villa 2-1 N Forest
Villa have quietly been putting a run together and suddenly have aspirations for Europe.
I have always said when things are going well Villa Park becomes a tough ground to visit.
Given how many coaches have lost their jobs I think Steve Cooper is fortunate.
His employers invested in 29 new players this season yet Forest are joint points with fellow newly promoted side Bournemouth .
His bosses won’t tolerate to many more defeats.
Brentford 1-2 Newcastle
Newcastle have refound their mojo and strangely will be doing the likes of Spurs and Liverpool a favour by winning here.
Brentford don’t lose many at home but the Toon no longer have the soft underbelly you would once associate with them.
Remember we still have to go to Saint James Park
Fulham 2-0 West Ham
David Moyes is experienced enough where he will try to dismiss midweek as a freak result in terms of individual mistakes.
Even when they beat Southampton last Sunday they didn’t fill you with confidence.
The fear is any little self-belief they had was destroyed on Wednesday.
Can’t afford to concede an early goal.
Leicester 1-2 Cherries
2 of the bottom 3 facing each other with both looking at this as a realistic chance for a rare win.
The difference is the Cherries would have prepared for relegation as part of their business model.
Leicester wouldn’t have, meaning financially they can’t afford to be relegated, so all the pressure is on them.
Given their League position and how many games they have left I’m shocked they sacked Rodgers without a replacement lined up.
Unlike a Chelsea or Spurs, they haven’t got the freedom to wait till the summer .
Apparently, they wanted to talk to Potter, but after the stress he faced at the Bridge, you can understand why Potter would want time to reenergize. He needs to pick his next job smartly and it would be unfair on all parties to start work if not fully focused.
Plus after being sacked at Chelsea , he won’t want relegation on his CV.
If Leicester want him that badly they will ask again in pre-season.
Spurs 2-2 Brighton
If Harry Kane wasn’t England captain more would have been made of his cheating on Monday night.
I’m glad the public saw such obvious play acting because he’s been diving for a while now with little reproach.
Brighton have two games in hand on Spurs so this is must win for the home team.
Wolves 0-1 Chelsea
It’s a shame how brutal some in the media have been about Lampard’s return to Chelsea.
He’s one of the good guys in the sport, yet it’s almost like some in the press begrudge him an opportunity.
It’s obvious that the club have a target in mind who’s not available till the summer so just need someone to oversee their final 9 League fixtures. It’s not uncommon that a club would pick someone who knows the club to do that.
If Chelsea had kept Bruno in charge as an interim boss it wouldn’t make headlines. Surely they have a better chance of beating Real Madrid by being coached by a legend who the fans will back 100 per cent?
All parties can win here. Chelsea get stability till the summer while Lampard gets to put himself in the shop window.
As long as it’s made clear that it’s a short term deal there’s zero confusion.
Being an interim boss is different to being the full time boss.
Saints 0-3 Man City
Pep called last Saturday City’s best display of the season.
Considering before that they were scoring 6 and 7 goals, we can no longer say the Champions are not playing well.
Leeds 2-1 Palace
Leeds would have pencilled this week as an ideal chance for points and are half way there after their win over Forest.
Palace were perhaps more attacking then some assumed they would be in Roy Hodgson’s first game back, so maybe the visitors are more predictable than usual.
Like in midweek though, Elland Road factor can get Leeds over the line
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
As many of you know this is the fixture (second only to the Etihad) that I kept looking at and have been worried about in the run in.
I have never understood how we could be considered favourites for the title when we still have our two toughest fixtures left?
We don’t just always lose at Anfield in the League, we most concede 3 and 4 every season.
Collectively and individually I have seen us freeze so many times at this stadium, that I find it hard to process the idea that suddenly we will show up when the pressure is bigger than any visit in recent memory.
For all their problems this season, Liverpool have lost once in the League at Anfield.
They beat both Manchester clubs and Newcastle so still show up in the big games.
If we play simply what’s in front of us then we win, but mentally I think this is too big a step for our young squad.
Manutd 1 ~ 1 Everton
Aston villa 3 ~ 1 Nforest
Brentford 2 ~ 1 Newcastle
Fulham 2 ~ 1 Westham
Leicester 1 ~ 0 Bournemouth
Totheham 2 ~ 1 Brighton
Wolves 1 ~ 2 Chelsea
Southampton 2 ~ 1 Mancity
Leeds 2 ~ 1 Cplace
Liverpool 1 ~ 4 Arsenal