Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal consolidate 4th place at Leeds?

as I write this, half of this weekend’s fixtures have been postponed in the Premiership, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Spurs v Liverpool doesn’t go ahead.
With West Ham and Man United not playing it’s a chance for Arsenal to open up a gap.
Let’s have some humility though.
COVID is a serious thing, it’s not something you should be using in a football debate.
If we are playing and others cannot play, logically we have a high chance of going above them in the League.
If we didn’t play for a few weeks and dropped down the division, you would understandably point out that you have had fixtures postponed.
Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley
Gerrard has won 4 out of his 6 games as a manager in England.
In the majority of those fixtures Villa have not had the most of possession. What’s impressive is they find a way to win.
Leeds 1-2 Arsenal
Ultimately these are the games why I don’t think we will finish in the top 4. Because after two wins, it wouldn’t surprise any Gooner if we went to Elland Road and didn’t battle.
I want to see that the team have learnt from their experience from Goodison Park, not sit on a 1-0 lead and take the initiative against a team who have just conceded 7 goals and have a few injuries.
Wolves 1-1 Chelsea
Chelsea needs to get a Lukaku fit as soon as possible as I’m not sure they can sustain a title challenge without a player who can score 20 plus League goals.
Especially against a Wolves team who don’t concede many chances.
The Blues are 4 points off Man City so the pressure might be too much
Newcastle 0-3 Man City
In a few years’ time Newcastle will be able to hold their own in this fixture.
For now it’s one of the worst defences at home to one of the division’s top scorers.
How big the scoreline might come down to how sorry the Champions feel for the opposition.
Long term City have self-interest to relegate the Toon.
Spurs 1-3 Liverpool
Hard to predict as we don’t know which Spurs players are available.
Either way I can see Liverpool overpowering Spurs.
Will be fascinating to see how Conte approaches this fixture…
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Remember top 32 qualify for next year’s World Cup
Sue 123
Sue P 117
Gotanidea 117
keV 82-117
Turbo 115
Khadii 109
Edu 114
Samson A – 112
Kenya 001-112
Dotash 112
I 111
Avkshay 111
Adiva 111
Mambo 110
Terrah 110
Phenom 110
Toney 109
Declan 109
Prince 108
Matthew 108
Rob 49- 107
Sid 106
Okobino 106
J Gunner 106
Me 105
Admin 105
Stephanie 104
Easy guy 102
Ernie Blaze 100
Dan Kit 100
HH 97
Splendid 96
Goonersia 95
Uzi Ozil 94
Tom 93
Rusty 93
Dunchrado 91
SJ 89
MTG 89
Yayo 87
Sagie 84
Loose cannon 83
Oslo gunner 82
K Tyson 80
Shakir 77
Adamjim 76
Owei 76
Onyango 73
Seroti 71
BA Thea 65
Famochi 62
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Kobin 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
Die hard 51
Dendrite 49
Dhoni 47
Labass 47
Zeek 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Elvis 39
Adeski 36
Blue 17-33
Gogo 30
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
Illiterate 25
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Jo Gunz 20
J Legend 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Big Sam 2
Now
Good luck peeps
Dan
Villa 2-0 Burnley
Leeds 0-2 Arsenal
Wolves 1-3 Chelsea
Spurs 2-3 Liverpool