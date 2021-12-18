Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal consolidate 4th place at Leeds?

as I write this, half of this weekend’s fixtures have been postponed in the Premiership, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Spurs v Liverpool doesn’t go ahead.

With West Ham and Man United not playing it’s a chance for Arsenal to open up a gap.

Let’s have some humility though.

COVID is a serious thing, it’s not something you should be using in a football debate.

If we are playing and others cannot play, logically we have a high chance of going above them in the League.

If we didn’t play for a few weeks and dropped down the division, you would understandably point out that you have had fixtures postponed.

Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley

Gerrard has won 4 out of his 6 games as a manager in England.

In the majority of those fixtures Villa have not had the most of possession. What’s impressive is they find a way to win.

Leeds 1-2 Arsenal

Ultimately these are the games why I don’t think we will finish in the top 4. Because after two wins, it wouldn’t surprise any Gooner if we went to Elland Road and didn’t battle.

I want to see that the team have learnt from their experience from Goodison Park, not sit on a 1-0 lead and take the initiative against a team who have just conceded 7 goals and have a few injuries.

Wolves 1-1 Chelsea

Chelsea needs to get a Lukaku fit as soon as possible as I’m not sure they can sustain a title challenge without a player who can score 20 plus League goals.

Especially against a Wolves team who don’t concede many chances.

The Blues are 4 points off Man City so the pressure might be too much

Newcastle 0-3 Man City

In a few years’ time Newcastle will be able to hold their own in this fixture.

For now it’s one of the worst defences at home to one of the division’s top scorers.

How big the scoreline might come down to how sorry the Champions feel for the opposition.

Long term City have self-interest to relegate the Toon.

Spurs 1-3 Liverpool

Hard to predict as we don’t know which Spurs players are available.

Either way I can see Liverpool overpowering Spurs.

Will be fascinating to see how Conte approaches this fixture…

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Remember top 32 qualify for next year’s World Cup

Now

Good luck peeps

Dan