Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal continue climbing the table?

Because of the FA Cup there is only the 4 League games to predict. Here are my predictions…
Fulham 1-0 Leeds
With a chance to get out of the bottom three the game simply means more to Fulham. They will be able to make chances against Leeds. I say it every week – it’s just about if Fulham can take their chances.
Brighton 2-0 Newcastle’
Massive game! The fear might be that both sides approach the game as ‘don’t lose’ instead of must win’. Brighton at least though play like they believe they can win while Newcastle are just scraping draws. Like Fulham, it comes down to it Brighton can take their chances.
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
It was a crucial week where we could have been left with nothing to play with. Not just did we keep our season alive, but we played entertaining football where there was an obvious identity to how we play.
You can’t always say that about us this season (I’m ignoring the Olympiakos loss as it’s understandable there would be some complacency.)
The Hammers need to win to put pressure on the top 4 and we can be a dangerous team to face when there is no pressure on us.
Aston Villa 0-1 Spurs
It shows how quickly football can change. At one-point Spurs were winning the North London Derby and 2-0 up in the Europa League. They lost both, and you sense Jose was relying on winning the Europa to rescue his season.
The question mark now is how he responds to adversity? With Grealish still out, I’ll go just Spurs
LAST WEEKS RESULTS (Not updated!)
I’m away this week so will add up last week’s scores during the international break. That gives me chance to update any concerns 3 players had.
I checked the scores of the few who messaged me, and I can see no mistakes.
Rusty I deleted your name by mistake, Sue your score should be correct. Sue PI think I scored you too much! Ask Admin to email me though with what you think score should be (always a handy go to).
Top 24 qualify for Euros
Dan Kit 160
Sue 149
Highbury Hero 147
Declan 144
Dunchirado 137
ME 136
Khadii 135
lykmatt 133
Shakir 133
Terrah 130
Edu 130
Samson 127
Buchi 127
Davars 123
Easy guys 120
SJ 120
Joe Gunner 119
Sue P 113
KSTIX 111
Dhoni 112
Sagie 112
Dotash 110
EM 108
Okobino 108
…,……………………………………
Kenya 001- 103
Sid 102
Admin 100
Herbz 97
Rusty 97
Arsha 96
FFO 94
Phenom 94
Ernie Blaze 94
MTG 90
Olushorlar 90
Wyoming 88
BT 81
I 72
Tom 71
Kev 82 – 71
Famochi 63
Ackshay 61
006 52
Baron 51
Mambo 46
Gibson Power 45
Prince 45
Instooments 45
Once Great 44
Classy Gunner 42
Toney 40
Jimmy Bauer 38
Ash 32
Kelvin 30
Splendid 26
Init 26
Anie 25
Babasola 25
Gunner Rey 24
Frank Brady 24
Uzil ozil 23
Bob 22
S Emirates 20
Quincy Okereke 19
Gunner 4 life 19
Illiterate 16
Vinod 16
Jay 13
Adamjim 13
Musa 12
Third Man jw 12
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
ICW – 9
Invader Zim 8
Rain 7
Gerylo – 7
Ba Thea 7
Gold 7
Dendride – 7
Ngu 7
Oluwaskillful 7
Omwabu Robinson 4
Longbernark 6
Collins otanchi masea 6
Khgondroidx- 6
Sean Williams 6
Mark 6
Mtuliva Bob 6
Eastside Gooner 5
Durand 5
Deluded One 5
Labass 5
Pepe 5
EDI 4
Kuhepson 4
Nifty 4
One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4
Seroti 4
Cletus
Chairman Gallani 1
Anti- kev 1
Fulham – Leeds 1:0
Brighton – Newcastle 1:1
West Ham – Arsenal 2:2
Villa – scum 0:0
Fulham 2 vs 1 leeds
brighton 1 vs 0 newcastle
westham 1 vs 2 arsenal
aston villa 1 vs 2 spurs
Fulham 1 – 0 Leeds
Brighton 2 – 0 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1 – 1 Spurs