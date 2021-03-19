Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal continue climbing the table?

Hey peeps,

Because of the FA Cup there is only the 4 League games to predict. Here are my predictions…

Fulham 1-0 Leeds

With a chance to get out of the bottom three the game simply means more to Fulham. They will be able to make chances against Leeds. I say it every week – it’s just about if Fulham can take their chances.

Brighton 2-0 Newcastle’

Massive game! The fear might be that both sides approach the game as ‘don’t lose’ instead of must win’. Brighton at least though play like they believe they can win while Newcastle are just scraping draws. Like Fulham, it comes down to it Brighton can take their chances.

West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

It was a crucial week where we could have been left with nothing to play with. Not just did we keep our season alive, but we played entertaining football where there was an obvious identity to how we play.

You can’t always say that about us this season (I’m ignoring the Olympiakos loss as it’s understandable there would be some complacency.)

The Hammers need to win to put pressure on the top 4 and we can be a dangerous team to face when there is no pressure on us.

Aston Villa 0-1 Spurs

It shows how quickly football can change. At one-point Spurs were winning the North London Derby and 2-0 up in the Europa League. They lost both, and you sense Jose was relying on winning the Europa to rescue his season.

The question mark now is how he responds to adversity? With Grealish still out, I’ll go just Spurs

LAST WEEKS RESULTS (Not updated!)

I’m away this week so will add up last week’s scores during the international break. That gives me chance to update any concerns 3 players had.

I checked the scores of the few who messaged me, and I can see no mistakes.

Rusty I deleted your name by mistake, Sue your score should be correct. Sue PI think I scored you too much! Ask Admin to email me though with what you think score should be (always a handy go to).

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 160

Sue 149

Highbury Hero 147

Declan 144

Dunchirado 137

ME 136

Khadii 135

lykmatt 133

Shakir 133

Terrah 130

Edu 130

Samson 127

Buchi 127

Davars 123

Easy guys 120

SJ 120

Joe Gunner 119

Sue P 113

KSTIX 111

Dhoni 112

Sagie 112

Dotash 110

EM 108

Okobino 108

…,……………………………………

Kenya 001- 103

Sid 102

Admin 100

Herbz 97

Rusty 97

Arsha 96

FFO 94

Phenom 94

Ernie Blaze 94

MTG 90

Olushorlar 90

Wyoming 88

BT 81

I 72

Tom 71

Kev 82 – 71

Famochi 63

Ackshay 61

006 52

Baron 51

Mambo 46

Gibson Power 45

Prince 45

Instooments 45

Once Great 44

Classy Gunner 42

Toney 40

Jimmy Bauer 38

Ash 32

Kelvin 30

Splendid 26

Init 26

Anie 25

Babasola 25

Gunner Rey 24

Frank Brady 24

Uzil ozil 23

Bob 22

S Emirates 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Gunner 4 life 19

Illiterate 16

Vinod 16

Jay 13

Adamjim 13

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

ICW – 9

Invader Zim 8

Rain 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Gold 7

Dendride – 7

Ngu 7

Oluwaskillful 7

Omwabu Robinson 4

Longbernark 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Sean Williams 6

Mark 6

Mtuliva Bob 6

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Labass 5

Pepe 5

EDI 4

Kuhepson 4

Nifty 4

One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4

Seroti 4

Cletus

Chairman Gallani 1

Anti- kev 1

Good luck peeps

Dan