Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal continue our winning run ?

Brighton 0-3 Liverpool

A good time for Liverpool to visit the Amex.

Most of Brighton’s issues this season has been playing well, but lacking quality in the final third to make their possession count.

Recently though they have started to leak goals and with the visitor’s firepower it might be hard for Graham Potter to convince his men they can get a result.

Brentford 0-1 Burnley

A huge game!

Brentford surely identified Norwich away, and this fixture, as ideal scenarios to get three points.

Burnley, on the other hand, know they will be three points behind the hosts with two games in hand if they win.

The Chelsea result aside, I do think Burnley have looked like their old selves and these are the games where having Sean Dyche as your manager proves vital.

Man United 2-2 Spurs

The issue predicting this one is; how do you know which version of either team will show up on Saturday?

Who has the mentality to respond to an encounter which neither can afford to lose?

That it’s no longer a shock if Spurs win at Old Trafford shows you how far United have fallen!

A draw suits us!

Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

Earlier in the season this was a home banker .

Now, Eddie Howe has the Toon fitter and with more self-belief then at any stage in this campaign.

So, this will be tight.

While Chelsea fans have every right to chant Abramovich’s name, to do so when your being asked to observe a minute of applause for Ukraine lacks class and is hard to get my head around.

Everton 1-0 Wolves

Everton could be in the bottom three by kick off.

Unlike those around them, this isn’t a club who prepared for relegation as a worst-case scenario.

Instead of Toffees turning on the players, they are a fanbase who will be so worried they know their best chance is to make Goodison a hard place to play at again.

Wolves don’t take their chances so will always keep the game open.

Leeds 2-1 Norwich

Like Everton, Leeds fans will be so worried about relegation they will try to make Elland Road a fortress this Sunday.

The problem is if you can’t beat Norwich at home where do those golden three points come from?

How Leeds handle the pressure of this weekend is crucial.

Play what’s in front of them they should be okay.

Saints 1-0 Watford

Us getting the early goal last Sunday forced Watford to open up.

The first game plan under Roy Hodgson is to not concede.

So, expect this to be a tight game.

West Ham 0-2 Villa

As expected, West Ham’s small squad are struggling to keep up with the demands of this stage of the season.

I can’t blame them if they had one eye on next week’s second leg of the Europa League.

Villa have found their mojo in the last week.

Arsenal 1-0 Leicester

Depending on the result at Old Trafford will determine how much pressure we are on to win.

Very quickly though it’s going to be Man United every week who need to win and not us.

The relationship between the players and the Emirates is the best it’s been in years and the home fans can get us over the line.

By the way, how underrated was our third goal at Watford?

Palace 1-1 Man City

It’s that stage of the season where playing before or after your rivals can play a part.

By the time the Champions kick off on Monday they could be three points ahead of Liverpool .

While that didn’t impact on the Manchester Derby, Selhurst Park on an evening with the floodlights on does something to Palace.

