Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal continue our winning run ?

Brighton 0-3 Liverpool
A good time for Liverpool to visit the Amex.
Most of Brighton’s issues this season has been playing well, but lacking quality in the final third to make their possession count.
Recently though they have started to leak goals and with the visitor’s firepower it might be hard for Graham Potter to convince his men they can get a result.
Brentford 0-1 Burnley
A huge game!
Brentford surely identified Norwich away, and this fixture, as ideal scenarios to get three points.
Burnley, on the other hand, know they will be three points behind the hosts with two games in hand if they win.
The Chelsea result aside, I do think Burnley have looked like their old selves and these are the games where having Sean Dyche as your manager proves vital.
Man United 2-2 Spurs
The issue predicting this one is; how do you know which version of either team will show up on Saturday?
Who has the mentality to respond to an encounter which neither can afford to lose?
That it’s no longer a shock if Spurs win at Old Trafford shows you how far United have fallen!
A draw suits us!
Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle
Earlier in the season this was a home banker .
Now, Eddie Howe has the Toon fitter and with more self-belief then at any stage in this campaign.
So, this will be tight.
While Chelsea fans have every right to chant Abramovich’s name, to do so when your being asked to observe a minute of applause for Ukraine lacks class and is hard to get my head around.
Everton 1-0 Wolves
Everton could be in the bottom three by kick off.
Unlike those around them, this isn’t a club who prepared for relegation as a worst-case scenario.
Instead of Toffees turning on the players, they are a fanbase who will be so worried they know their best chance is to make Goodison a hard place to play at again.
Wolves don’t take their chances so will always keep the game open.
Leeds 2-1 Norwich
Like Everton, Leeds fans will be so worried about relegation they will try to make Elland Road a fortress this Sunday.
The problem is if you can’t beat Norwich at home where do those golden three points come from?
How Leeds handle the pressure of this weekend is crucial.
Play what’s in front of them they should be okay.
Saints 1-0 Watford
Us getting the early goal last Sunday forced Watford to open up.
The first game plan under Roy Hodgson is to not concede.
So, expect this to be a tight game.
West Ham 0-2 Villa
As expected, West Ham’s small squad are struggling to keep up with the demands of this stage of the season.
I can’t blame them if they had one eye on next week’s second leg of the Europa League.
Villa have found their mojo in the last week.
Arsenal 1-0 Leicester
Depending on the result at Old Trafford will determine how much pressure we are on to win.
Very quickly though it’s going to be Man United every week who need to win and not us.
The relationship between the players and the Emirates is the best it’s been in years and the home fans can get us over the line.
By the way, how underrated was our third goal at Watford?
Palace 1-1 Man City
It’s that stage of the season where playing before or after your rivals can play a part.
By the time the Champions kick off on Monday they could be three points ahead of Liverpool .
While that didn’t impact on the Manchester Derby, Selhurst Park on an evening with the floodlights on does something to Palace.
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Top 32 qualify for the World Cup
keV 82- 176
Kenya 001- 174
Sue 171
Gotanidea 169
Terrah 165
Matthew 162
Prince 160
Turbo 158
I 157
Ackshay 156
J gunner 155
Edu 155
D Kit 153
Declan 153
Adiva 151
Rob 49- 151
Goonersia 149
Dotash 148
Samson A – 148
Turbo 147
HH 146
Sid 146
Tom 146
Phenom 146
Terrah 144
Toney 144
Sue p 143
Easyguys 142
Tom 137
Admin 137
Me 137
Dunchirado 137
Okobino 136
Declan 133
Mambo 131
Khadii 131.
Stephanie 128
Rusty 126
Loose cannon 124
SJ 124
K Tyson 120
Yayo 120
Adajim 120
MTG 119
Sagie 119
Shakir 118
Uzi Ozil 113
Splendid 108
Seroti 108
Ernie Blaze 106
Kobin 100
Dendrite 94
Owei 90
Die hard 87
Oslo gunner 82
Labsss 77
Onyango 73
Famochi 73
Zeek 71
BA Thea 65
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
Dhoni 47
Jo gunz 47
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Elvis 39
Adeski 36
Illiterate 35
Gogo 34
Blue 17-33
Misgana 32
Arsha 30
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
John legend 26
Abbass 25
James Gacheru 25
PJSA 23
Gun down 22
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
Walidomy 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Tjay 8
Gunner 4 lyf 8
Buddy 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Joseph 6
FK 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Tas 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2
Be Kind In The Comments
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Ooh Kenya 👌
Lets hope for United win or a draw!
And of course us winning first and foremost!
Newcastle has been quite impressive, will be interesting to see how they fare against Chelsea.
Brentford 1 – 1 Burnley
Brighton 0 – 2 Liverpool
Man. United 2 – 2 Tottenham
Chelsea 2 – 1 Newcastle
Everton 1 – 1 Wolves
Southampton 2 – 1 Watford
Leeds 2 – 1 Norwich
West Ham 2 – 2 Aston Villa
Arsenal 2 – 1 Leicester
Crystal P 1 – 3 Man City
Brentford 1 – 1 Burnley
Brighton 0 – 2 Liverpool
Man. United 1 – 1 Tottenham
Chelsea 2 – 1 Newcastle
Everton 1 – 1 Wolves
Southampton 2 – 1 Watford
Leeds 2 – 0 Norwich
West Ham 2 – 2 Aston Villa
Arsenal 2 – 1 Leicester
Crystal Palace 1 – 3 Man City
Brentford 1 – 1 Burnley
Brighton 0 – 2 Liverpool
Man. United 1 – 3 Tottenham
Chelsea 1 – 1 Newcastle
Everton 0– 1 Wolves
Southampton 2 – 1 Watford
Leeds 2 – 1 Norwich
West Ham 2 – 2 Aston Villa
Arsenal 2 – 1 Leicester
Crystal P 1 – 3 Man City