Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal continue super run at Burnley?

Brentford 1-2 Liverpool

A few weeks ago, I would have gone for a more comfortable straight forward away win. Yet the return of Ivan Toney has lifted the mood at Brentford and suddenly this becomes a banana skin for the league leaders.

Liverpool will momentarily go 5 points clear though at the top. This is another occasion where they will win without playing well.

Burnley 1-3 Arsenal

Our past two fixtures are the best the Gunners have played this season.

I said the same when they went to Anfield, Burnley are too naive in both areas to cause an upset against us.

I have often said they have played well without getting the points but now they are level on points with Sheffield United who have been terrible.

Kompany may now struggle to convince his young squad they can stay up.

Fulham 3-1 Villa

As expected suddenly the pressure of a top four race is affecting Aston Villa. They are struggling with being expected to go to places like Craven Cottage and needing to have to win, and are beginning to leave the door open for Man United to catch them in fifth which could yet be enough for Champions League birth.

Newcastle 1-2 Cherries

I actually think this is an ideal fixture for the Cherries. When you haven’t won in 5 league games sometimes you need an occasion where you are the underdog. They can head to Tyneside with the pressure and expectations all on the Geordies, meaning they can express themselves with nothing to lose.

Notts Forest 3-1 West Ham

As good as we were last Sunday West Ham were pathetic. Any fan has a right to be angry when they witness their team losing 6-0 at home but David Moyes has a right to put things in perspective and point to his body of work at the London Stadium.

With his manager out of contract in the summer I always sense that David Sullivan Is just waiting for the right moment to part ways with his manager and he simply couldn’t after lifting the Conference League. During his time in East London, Moyes always seems to get a result when needed but he might be about to run out of luck.

Spurs 2-1 Wolves

Spurs might feel for the first time in months they can play their best team this Saturday.

This might be similar to last weekend. Wolves will give the home side a scare, but Spurs’ extra fire power might win it late.

City 2-0 Chelsea

Despite winning their last two games you sense this is a big week for Pochettino. They go to the Champions on Saturday and then have the Carabao Cup Final next Sunday. Even if they don’t win both how they lose is important. It’s crucial for Chelsea fans to see their team being competitive in the big matches.

Sheffield United 2-1 Brighton

The quality at the bottom of the table is so poor that any team who can manage back back to wins suddenly have then their season’s looking brighter.

.Luton 0-1 Man United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has started to make manoeuvres off the pitch, with Dan Ashworth reportedly telling Newcastle he’s been approached.

On the pitch United’s youngsters continue to find confidence with every win, especially as they are winning matches so late.

Same might happen again here.

Still think they are not great to watch though.

Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace

As I write this Roy Hodgson remains in hospital, but stable after collapsing in training. There is doubt if he will ever manage again with it believed that Palace were about to sack their boss. The 76-year-old deserves a better farewell then this and it will hurt Steve Parish that it’s going to end like this.

It’s a golden chance for Everton to close the gap between their opponents to two points and drag the Eagles into the relegation scrap. The visitors couldn’t have had a worse preparation for such a vital game.

The priority though is Mr Hodgson being safe and well.

