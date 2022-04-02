Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal continue winning run?

Here are Dan’s predictions for today… (ADMIN COMMENT – Sorry it’s late Guys.. My fault!)

Liverpool 2-0 Watford

Even though they are a point behind Man City, you sense the momentum could now be with Liverpool, there’s a difference in being the hunted and the one hunting.

We are at a stage of the season where details such as who kicks off at the weekend is crucial. The home side know a win puts them top and sends Man City to Burnley under massive pressure

Burnley 0-0 Man City

As good as they are, the Champions are still human and to be 14 points ahead, to suddenly playing catch up, that’s got to do something to your head. In a situation where City and Liverpool have to win every week, I do find City tend to want to score that perfect goal hence they will have days where it doesn’t happen in the final third.

Brighton 2-1 Norwich

Brighton have gone off the boil recently but if you can’t beat Norwich at home, then where does that rare home win come from?

Chelsea 2 -0 Brentford

Off field issues haven’t stopped Chelsea from winning. They know how to win without playing well.

Leeds 2-1 Saints

Even though easy to score against, you sense Leeds always will score goals. You can’t say the same about their other relegation rivals

Wolves 0-1 Villa

I say it most weeks, Wolves lack of end product means they keep the game open. Villa have the quality to take advantage.

Man United 1-1 Leicester

This is why I’m getting more confident we can finish top 4. No matter what we do, do the others have the consistency to put the run together to take advantage. I think United will keep dropping silly points like this

Spurs 3-0 Newcastle

Our biggest danger to the top four is Kane and Son. They will overpower the Toon

West Ham 0-1 Everton

Could West Ham (understandably) have one eye on the Europa League?

Palace 1-1 Arsenal

We have shown we can grind out wins away from home, showing leadership I didn’t think we had. The only way you get that mentality is by winning games like we did at Molineux and Villa Park. Yet Spurs could be joint points with us by kick off. That and the atmosphere Selhurst Park will be on evening kick off could mean dropped points.

 

LAST WEEK’S  TABLE

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup

Kev 82- 194
Kenya 001- 188

Gotanidea 188

Rob 49-185
Sue 182
Terrah 182
Matthew 177
Prince 176

Acksay 175

Turbo 175

j gunner 171

Dkit 170

Samson 169

HH 169

Adiva 168

167

Goonersia 167

Sid 166

Toney 166

Declan 165

dotash 165

Edu 162

Phenom 161

okobino 158

easy guys 156

Tom 150

Admin 150

Dunchirado 149

Sue p-148

Me 148

Khadi 146

SJ 144

Stephanie 141

loose cannon 140

Rusty 135

MTG 135
Mambo 131

Yayo 131

Adajim 126
KTyson 129
Sagie 128

Uzi Ozil 124

E Blaze 123

Splendid 122
Shakir 118
Seroti 118
Kobin 118
Dendrite 102
Die hard 93

labass 88
Owei 87

famochi 84
Oslo gunner 82

Zeek 77

Onyango 73
BA Thea 65
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53

jo gunz 53
Dhoni 47

illiterate 46

Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Elvis 39

misgan 38
Adeski 36

Arsha 36

Illiterate 35

gun down 35
Gogo 34
Blue 17-33

John Legend 32

James Gacheru 32
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23

walidomy 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Hackiubee 19

lucia 19
Third Man JW 18

fk 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13

Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Tjay 8
Gunner 4 lyf 8
Buddy 8

Nasiru Kwalli 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Joseph 6

BME 12- 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Tas 4

gunsmoke 3

Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2

  1. Liverpool 3-0 Watford
    Burnley 0-2 Man City
    Brighton 2-0 Norwich
    Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
    Leeds 2-1 Southampton
    Wolves 2-1 Villa
    Man Utd 1-2 Leicester
    Spurs 1-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-0 Everton
    Palace 1-2 Arsenal

  2. Liverpool 5-0 watford; burnley 0-2 man city;brighton 1-0 norwich; chelsea 1-1 brentford; leeds 2-1 soton; wolves 2-2 villa; man utd 1-2 leicester; spuds 2-0 newcastle; west ham 1-1 everton; palace 0-3 arsenal.

  3. Liverpool 3-0 Watford
    Burnley 0-2 Man City
    Brighton 2-1 Norwich
    Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
    Leeds 2-1 Southampton
    Wolves 2-1 Villa
    Man Utd 2-0 Leicester
    Spurs 3-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-0 Everton
    Palace 1-0 Arsenal

  4. Liverpool 4-1 Watford
    Burnley 1-3 Man City
    Brighton 1-0 Norwich
    Chelsea 3-1 Brentford
    Leeds 1-1 Southampton
    Wolves 1-1 Villa
    Man Utd 2-2 Leicester
    Spurs 3-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-1 Everton
    Palace 1-3 Arsenal

  5. Liverpool 2 ~ 0 Watford
    Burnley 0 ~ 5 Mancity
    Brighton 1 ~ 1 Norwich
    Chelsea 2 ~ 1 Brentford
    Leeds 2 ~ 1 Southampton
    Wolves 1 ~ 1 Aston villa
    Manutd 1 ~ 1 Leicester
    Spurs 1 ~ 1 Newcastle
    Westham 2 ~ 0 Everton
    Cplace 0 ~ 2 Arsenal

  6. Liverpool 4-0 Watford
    Burnley 0-2 Man City
    Brighton 2-2 Norwich
    Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
    Leeds 2-1 Southampton
    Wolves 1-1 Villa
    Man Utd 2-1 Leicester
    Spurs 2-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 1-1 Everton
    Palace 1-2 Arsenal

  7. Liverpool 3 – 0 Watford
    Burnley 0 – 1 Man City
    Brighton 1 – 0 Norwich
    Chelsea 2 – 0 Brentford
    Leeds 2 – 1 Saints
    Wolves 2 – 1 Villa
    Man United 2 – 1 Leicester
    Spurs 2 – 0 Newcastle
    West Ham 2 – 0 Everton
    Palace 1 – 1 Arsenal

    1. Liverpool 2-0 Watford
      Burnley 0-3 Man city
      Brighton 2-1 Norwich
      Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
      Leeds 1-1 Southampton
      Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa
      Man Utd 1-0 Leicester
      Totts 2-1 Newcastle
      West ham 3-1 Everton
      Crystal palace 1-1 Arsenal

  8. Liverpool 3 vs 1 Watford
    Burnley 0 vs 3 Man city
    Brighton 2 vs 2 Norwich
    Chelsea 1 vs 0 Brentford
    Leeds 3 vs 1 Southampton
    Wolves 1 vs 2 Villa
    Man-u 2 vs 1 Leicester
    Spurs 2 vs 1 Newcastle
    West Ham 1 vs 2 Everton
    Palace 1 vs 3 Arsenal

  9. Liverpool 3-0 Watford
    Burnley 1-3 man City
    Brighton 2-1 Norwich
    Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
    Leeds 2-2 saints
    Wolves 1-1 Villa
    Man u 2-1 Leicester
    Spurs 2-1 Newcastle
    Westham 2-1 Everton
    Palace 1-3 arsenal
    God help Prince 🙏🙏.

  10. Liverpool 4 – 0 Watford
    Burnley 0 – 2 Man City
    Brighton 0 – 0 Norwich
    Chelsea 1 – 0 Brentford
    Leeds 2 – 1 Saints
    Wolves 0– 1 Villa
    Man United 1 – 1 Leicester
    Spurs 1 – 1 Newcastle
    West Ham 0 – 1 Everton
    Palace 1 – 2 Arsenal

  11. Liverpool 2-0 Watford Brighton 2-1 Norwich Burnley 1-2 Man city Chelsea 3-1 Brentford Leeds united 3-1 Southampton Wolves 1-2 Aston villa Man u 2-1 Leicester West ham 1-0 Everton Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle Crystal palace 1-2 Arsenal

  12. Liverpool 2-0 Watford
    Burnley 0-3 Man City
    Brighton 1-0 Norwich
    Chelsea 1-0 Brentford
    Leeds 1-1 Southampton
    Wolves 2-1 Villa
    Man Utd 2- 1 Leicester
    Spurs 1-1 Newcastle
    West Ham 2-0 Everton
    Palace 1-2 Arsenal

  13. Liverpool 2-0 Watford
    Burnley 0-2 Man City
    Brighton 2-1 Norwich
    Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
    Leeds 1-2 Southampton
    Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa
    Man Utd 2-1 Leicester
    Spurs 2-2 Newcastle
    West Ham 1-0 Everton
    Palace 0-1 Arsenal

  14. Liverpool 2 – 0 Watford
    Burnley 1 – 1 Man City
    Brighton 0 – 1Norwich
    Chelsea 1 – 0 Brentford
    Leeds 2 – 1 Saints
    Wolves 2 – 1 Villa
    Man United 2 – 1 Leicester
    Spurs 1 – 2 Newcastle
    West Ham 2 – 1 Everton
    Palace 1 – 2 Arsenal

  15. Liverpool 1-1 Watford
    Burnely 0-2 man City
    Brighton 1-2 Norwich
    Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
    Leeds 2-1 soton
    Wolves 0-0 villa
    Man u 2-0 Leicester
    Spurs 3-1 Newcastle
    Westham 1-1 Everton
    Palace 0-2 Arsenal

  16. Liverpool 4_0 Watford
    Cry 1_1 arsenal
    Man utd 2_1 Leicester
    Leeds 3_ 2 soton
    Wolves 2_ 1 aston Villa
    West Ham 3_ 1 Everton
    Chelsea 2_ 0 Brentford
    Brighton 2_ 1 Norwich
    Burnley 0 _ 5 city
    Spurs 4_ 3 Newcastle

