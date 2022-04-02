Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal continue winning run?

Here are Dan’s predictions for today… (ADMIN COMMENT – Sorry it’s late Guys.. My fault!)
Liverpool 2-0 Watford
Even though they are a point behind Man City, you sense the momentum could now be with Liverpool, there’s a difference in being the hunted and the one hunting.
We are at a stage of the season where details such as who kicks off at the weekend is crucial. The home side know a win puts them top and sends Man City to Burnley under massive pressure
Burnley 0-0 Man City
As good as they are, the Champions are still human and to be 14 points ahead, to suddenly playing catch up, that’s got to do something to your head. In a situation where City and Liverpool have to win every week, I do find City tend to want to score that perfect goal hence they will have days where it doesn’t happen in the final third.
Brighton 2-1 Norwich
Brighton have gone off the boil recently but if you can’t beat Norwich at home, then where does that rare home win come from?
Chelsea 2 -0 Brentford
Off field issues haven’t stopped Chelsea from winning. They know how to win without playing well.
Leeds 2-1 Saints
Even though easy to score against, you sense Leeds always will score goals. You can’t say the same about their other relegation rivals
Wolves 0-1 Villa
I say it most weeks, Wolves lack of end product means they keep the game open. Villa have the quality to take advantage.
Man United 1-1 Leicester
This is why I’m getting more confident we can finish top 4. No matter what we do, do the others have the consistency to put the run together to take advantage. I think United will keep dropping silly points like this
Spurs 3-0 Newcastle
Our biggest danger to the top four is Kane and Son. They will overpower the Toon
West Ham 0-1 Everton
Could West Ham (understandably) have one eye on the Europa League?
Palace 1-1 Arsenal
We have shown we can grind out wins away from home, showing leadership I didn’t think we had. The only way you get that mentality is by winning games like we did at Molineux and Villa Park. Yet Spurs could be joint points with us by kick off. That and the atmosphere Selhurst Park will be on evening kick off could mean dropped points.
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Top 32 qualify for the World Cup
Kev 82- 194
Kenya 001- 188
Gotanidea 188
Rob 49-185
Sue 182
Terrah 182
Matthew 177
Prince 176
Acksay 175
Turbo 175
j gunner 171
Dkit 170
Samson 169
HH 169
Adiva 168
167
Goonersia 167
Sid 166
Toney 166
Declan 165
dotash 165
Edu 162
Phenom 161
okobino 158
easy guys 156
Tom 150
Admin 150
Dunchirado 149
Sue p-148
Me 148
Khadi 146
SJ 144
Stephanie 141
loose cannon 140
Rusty 135
MTG 135
Mambo 131
Yayo 131
Adajim 126
KTyson 129
Sagie 128
Uzi Ozil 124
E Blaze 123
Splendid 122
Shakir 118
Seroti 118
Kobin 118
Dendrite 102
Die hard 93
labass 88
Owei 87
famochi 84
Oslo gunner 82
Zeek 77
Onyango 73
BA Thea 65
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Timothy 53
jo gunz 53
Dhoni 47
illiterate 46
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Elvis 39
misgan 38
Adeski 36
Arsha 36
Illiterate 35
gun down 35
Gogo 34
Blue 17-33
John Legend 32
James Gacheru 32
Baron 29
Mark 2.0- 28
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23
walidomy 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
fk 18
Drayton 16
Longbenark 15
Anti keV 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Tjay 8
Gunner 4 lyf 8
Buddy 8
Nasiru Kwalli 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Joseph 6
BME 12- 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
A Samson 5
Big Sam 5
Siddharth Mohapatra 4
Collins 4
Tas 4
gunsmoke 3
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Akaymoney 2
V 2 – 2
Liverpool 3-0 Watford
Burnley 0-2 Man City
Brighton 2-0 Norwich
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Leeds 2-1 Southampton
Wolves 2-1 Villa
Man Utd 1-2 Leicester
Spurs 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-0 Everton
Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Liverpool 5-0 watford; burnley 0-2 man city;brighton 1-0 norwich; chelsea 1-1 brentford; leeds 2-1 soton; wolves 2-2 villa; man utd 1-2 leicester; spuds 2-0 newcastle; west ham 1-1 everton; palace 0-3 arsenal.
Liverpool 3-0 Watford
Burnley 0-2 Man City
Brighton 2-1 Norwich
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Leeds 2-1 Southampton
Wolves 2-1 Villa
Man Utd 2-0 Leicester
Spurs 3-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-0 Everton
Palace 1-0 Arsenal
Liverpool 4-1 Watford
Burnley 1-3 Man City
Brighton 1-0 Norwich
Chelsea 3-1 Brentford
Leeds 1-1 Southampton
Wolves 1-1 Villa
Man Utd 2-2 Leicester
Spurs 3-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-1 Everton
Palace 1-3 Arsenal
Liverpool 2 ~ 0 Watford
Burnley 0 ~ 5 Mancity
Brighton 1 ~ 1 Norwich
Chelsea 2 ~ 1 Brentford
Leeds 2 ~ 1 Southampton
Wolves 1 ~ 1 Aston villa
Manutd 1 ~ 1 Leicester
Spurs 1 ~ 1 Newcastle
Westham 2 ~ 0 Everton
Cplace 0 ~ 2 Arsenal
Liverpool 4-0 Watford
Burnley 0-2 Man City
Brighton 2-2 Norwich
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Leeds 2-1 Southampton
Wolves 1-1 Villa
Man Utd 2-1 Leicester
Spurs 2-1 Newcastle
West Ham 1-1 Everton
Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Liverpool 3 – 0 Watford
Burnley 0 – 1 Man City
Brighton 1 – 0 Norwich
Chelsea 2 – 0 Brentford
Leeds 2 – 1 Saints
Wolves 2 – 1 Villa
Man United 2 – 1 Leicester
Spurs 2 – 0 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 0 Everton
Palace 1 – 1 Arsenal
Liverpool 2-0 Watford
Burnley 0-3 Man city
Brighton 2-1 Norwich
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Leeds 1-1 Southampton
Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa
Man Utd 1-0 Leicester
Totts 2-1 Newcastle
West ham 3-1 Everton
Crystal palace 1-1 Arsenal
Liverpool 3 vs 1 Watford
Burnley 0 vs 3 Man city
Brighton 2 vs 2 Norwich
Chelsea 1 vs 0 Brentford
Leeds 3 vs 1 Southampton
Wolves 1 vs 2 Villa
Man-u 2 vs 1 Leicester
Spurs 2 vs 1 Newcastle
West Ham 1 vs 2 Everton
Palace 1 vs 3 Arsenal
Liverpool 3-0 Watford
Burnley 1-3 man City
Brighton 2-1 Norwich
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Leeds 2-2 saints
Wolves 1-1 Villa
Man u 2-1 Leicester
Spurs 2-1 Newcastle
Westham 2-1 Everton
Palace 1-3 arsenal

Liverpool 4 – 0 Watford
Burnley 0 – 2 Man City
Brighton 0 – 0 Norwich
Chelsea 1 – 0 Brentford
Leeds 2 – 1 Saints
Wolves 0– 1 Villa
Man United 1 – 1 Leicester
Spurs 1 – 1 Newcastle
West Ham 0 – 1 Everton
Palace 1 – 2 Arsenal
Liverpool 2-0 Watford Brighton 2-1 Norwich Burnley 1-2 Man city Chelsea 3-1 Brentford Leeds united 3-1 Southampton Wolves 1-2 Aston villa Man u 2-1 Leicester West ham 1-0 Everton Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle Crystal palace 1-2 Arsenal
Liverpool 2-0 Watford
Burnley 0-3 Man City
Brighton 1-0 Norwich
Chelsea 1-0 Brentford
Leeds 1-1 Southampton
Wolves 2-1 Villa
Man Utd 2- 1 Leicester
Spurs 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 2-0 Everton
Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Liverpool 2-0 Watford
Burnley 0-2 Man City
Brighton 2-1 Norwich
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Leeds 1-2 Southampton
Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa
Man Utd 2-1 Leicester
Spurs 2-2 Newcastle
West Ham 1-0 Everton
Palace 0-1 Arsenal
Liverpool 2 – 0 Watford
Burnley 1 – 1 Man City
Brighton 0 – 1Norwich
Chelsea 1 – 0 Brentford
Leeds 2 – 1 Saints
Wolves 2 – 1 Villa
Man United 2 – 1 Leicester
Spurs 1 – 2 Newcastle
West Ham 2 – 1 Everton
Palace 1 – 2 Arsenal
Liverpool 1-1 Watford
Burnely 0-2 man City
Brighton 1-2 Norwich
Chelsea 2-1 Brentford
Leeds 2-1 soton
Wolves 0-0 villa
Man u 2-0 Leicester
Spurs 3-1 Newcastle
Westham 1-1 Everton
Palace 0-2 Arsenal
Liverpool 4_0 Watford
Cry 1_1 arsenal
Man utd 2_1 Leicester
Leeds 3_ 2 soton
Wolves 2_ 1 aston Villa
West Ham 3_ 1 Everton
Chelsea 2_ 0 Brentford
Brighton 2_ 1 Norwich
Burnley 0 _ 5 city
Spurs 4_ 3 Newcastle