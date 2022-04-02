Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal continue winning run?

Here are Dan’s predictions for today… (ADMIN COMMENT – Sorry it’s late Guys.. My fault!)

Liverpool 2-0 Watford

Even though they are a point behind Man City, you sense the momentum could now be with Liverpool, there’s a difference in being the hunted and the one hunting.

We are at a stage of the season where details such as who kicks off at the weekend is crucial. The home side know a win puts them top and sends Man City to Burnley under massive pressure

Burnley 0-0 Man City

As good as they are, the Champions are still human and to be 14 points ahead, to suddenly playing catch up, that’s got to do something to your head. In a situation where City and Liverpool have to win every week, I do find City tend to want to score that perfect goal hence they will have days where it doesn’t happen in the final third.

Brighton 2-1 Norwich

Brighton have gone off the boil recently but if you can’t beat Norwich at home, then where does that rare home win come from?

Chelsea 2 -0 Brentford

Off field issues haven’t stopped Chelsea from winning. They know how to win without playing well.

Leeds 2-1 Saints

Even though easy to score against, you sense Leeds always will score goals. You can’t say the same about their other relegation rivals

Wolves 0-1 Villa

I say it most weeks, Wolves lack of end product means they keep the game open. Villa have the quality to take advantage.

Man United 1-1 Leicester

This is why I’m getting more confident we can finish top 4. No matter what we do, do the others have the consistency to put the run together to take advantage. I think United will keep dropping silly points like this

Spurs 3-0 Newcastle

Our biggest danger to the top four is Kane and Son. They will overpower the Toon

West Ham 0-1 Everton

Could West Ham (understandably) have one eye on the Europa League?

Palace 1-1 Arsenal

We have shown we can grind out wins away from home, showing leadership I didn’t think we had. The only way you get that mentality is by winning games like we did at Molineux and Villa Park. Yet Spurs could be joint points with us by kick off. That and the atmosphere Selhurst Park will be on evening kick off could mean dropped points.

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Top 32 qualify for the World Cup

Kev 82- 194

Kenya 001- 188

Gotanidea 188

Rob 49-185

Sue 182

Terrah 182

Matthew 177

Prince 176

Acksay 175

Turbo 175

j gunner 171

Dkit 170

Samson 169

HH 169

Adiva 168

167

Goonersia 167

Sid 166

Toney 166

Declan 165

dotash 165

Edu 162

Phenom 161

okobino 158

easy guys 156

Tom 150

Admin 150

Dunchirado 149

Sue p-148

Me 148

Khadi 146

SJ 144

Stephanie 141

loose cannon 140

Rusty 135

MTG 135

Mambo 131

Yayo 131

Adajim 126

KTyson 129

Sagie 128

Uzi Ozil 124

E Blaze 123

Splendid 122

Shakir 118

Seroti 118

Kobin 118

Dendrite 102

Die hard 93

labass 88

Owei 87

famochi 84

Oslo gunner 82

Zeek 77

Onyango 73

BA Thea 65

Instrooments 57

Voyageur 56

Gunner Rey 54

Guy 53

Timothy 53

jo gunz 53

Dhoni 47

illiterate 46

Angus 44

Indian gunner London 44

Elvis 39

misgan 38

Adeski 36

Arsha 36

Illiterate 35

gun down 35

Gogo 34

Blue 17-33

John Legend 32

James Gacheru 32

Baron 29

Mark 2.0- 28

Kelvin A- 26

Abbass 25

PJSA 23

walidomy 23

Sol 21

Tomorrow 20

Hackiubee 19

lucia 19

Third Man JW 18

fk 18

Drayton 16

Longbenark 15

Anti keV 15

phil 14

Olushorlor 14

Anti virus 13

Odi 12

Kuz 11

Montana 11

Diddie 11

Musa 11

Davars 10

George 10

BTG 10

Leno happy 10.

Ezegou Kevin 9

mubz ug- 9

Mena 8

Lucia 8

Tjay 8

Gunner 4 lyf 8

Buddy 8

Nasiru Kwalli 8

Sylvander 7

Quincy Okebe 7

Geo 7

Dendrite 7

Mark 7

football lovers 6

Gooner 19-6

Khaly 6

David 6

Arsenal Why 6

Ezekiel 6

Joseph 6

BME 12- 6

Charlie 5

Kedar 5

Joe Ginner 5

Lisg 5

A Samson 5

Big Sam 5

Siddharth Mohapatra 4

Collins 4

Tas 4

gunsmoke 3

Girl 2

Varka 2

Steve Shaffelbury 2

Akaymoney 2

V 2 – 2